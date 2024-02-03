Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023

Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Limited reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was INR 488.96 million compared to INR 463.8 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 488.96 million compared to INR 464 million a year ago. Net income was INR 17.27 million compared to net loss of INR 14.47 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.68 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of INR 1.41 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.68 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of INR 1.41 a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was INR 902.91 million compared to INR 885.69 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 902.93 million compared to INR 886.05 million a year ago. Net income was INR 1.39 million compared to net loss of INR 52.57 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.14 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of INR 5.12 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.14 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of INR 5.12 a year ago.