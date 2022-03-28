Log in
    PRAKIT   TH0248A10Z05

PRAKIT HOLDINGS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(PRAKIT)
Prakit Public : Publication on the letter to invitation to the 2022 AGM of shareholders on the company's website

03/28/2022 | 06:21am EDT
Date/Time
28 Mar 2022 17:00:18
Headline
Publication on the letter to invitation to the 2022 AGM of shareholders on the company's website
Symbol
PRAKIT
Source
PRAKIT
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Prakit Holdings pcl published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 10:20:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 333 M 9,91 M 9,91 M
Net income 2021 22,7 M 0,68 M 0,68 M
Net cash 2021 405 M 12,1 M 12,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 659 M 19,6 M 19,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,19x
EV / Sales 2021 0,41x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 42,4%
Chart PRAKIT HOLDINGS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Prakit Holdings Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Apirak Apisarnthanarak Managing Director & Executive Director
Prakit Apisarnthanarax Executive Chairman & Executive President
Wichuda Grairithikul CFO, Director-Finance & Secretary
Pichai Charnsupharindr Independent Director
Sommanous Na Bangchang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRAKIT HOLDINGS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED21.79%20
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.16.94%17 731
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-4.53%15 741
WPP PLC-7.15%15 317
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-2.67%14 401
CYBERAGENT, INC.-19.12%6 413