Prataap Snacks : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

Prataap Snacks Limited Q4 & FY2022 Results Conference Call May 23, 2022 Mit Shah: Thank you. Good evening, everyone, and thank you for joining us on Prataap Snacks Limited Q4 & FY22 earnings conference call. We have with us Mr. Amit Kumat, Managing Director and CEO; and Mr. Sumit Sharma, CFO of the company. We will begin this call with a brief opening remarks from the management following which will open the forum for an interactive Q&A session. Before we begin this call, I would like to point out that certain statements made in today's call may be forward-looking in nature and a disclaimer to this effect has been included in the earnings presentation shared with you earlier. I'd like to handover the call to Mr. Amit Kumat for his opening remarks. Thank you and over to you, sir. Amit Kumat: Thank you. Good evening to all the participants. And thank you for joining our Q4 & FY '22 earnings conference call. I trust all of you have gone through our presentation which was shared with you earlier. I'm pleased to report that we have delivered a healthy all round performance during the quarter and full year despite the challenging macro environment. Our revenues during the quarter grew by 17%, significantly outgrowing the industry growth rate. On an annual basis revenues mark the healthy improvement of 19% Y-o-Y. The growth was primarily driven by an uptick in demand and consumption. The addition of new retail outlets to our distribution network and enhanced reach and effectiveness of our existing distribution. I'm also happy to share that we have recorded a strong addition of around 1.5 lakh new retail outlets during the year. As of March 31, Q4 & FY2022 Conference Call Page 1 of 18

2022, our total retail outlet were around 21.8 lakh against roughly 20.3 lakh as on March 31, 2021. Further, our tele-calling initiatives implemented in key geographies had also supported the growth momentum. These initiatives helped us enhance the efficacy of our distribution network, resulting in better coverage of territories leading to higher volumes. Going forward, we will steadily extend it to additional geography. On the raw material for this quarter, there was continued increase in prices of palm oil and other commodities across the landscape. The combination of rising costs of palm oil and laminate for packaging have impacted EBITDA margins by almost 700 basis points during the year. While these prices were already rising from the start of the fiscal, the Russia and Ukraine war which broke out in February have further disrupted the global supply chain leading to a sharper and more severe price escalations in commodity prices during the month of March. However, we were able to partially mitigate some of these cost increases by our ongoing cost optimization initiatives, implementation of our direct distribution model, grammage rationalization along with higher price realizations. Additionally, we have also accelerated implementation of our direct distribution model strategy across all regions and completed it ahead of schedule. This, along with our cost mitigation measures, assisted us in restricting the impact on our margin during the quarter and full year. Let me now quickly take you through our financial performance during the quarter and financial yearended on 31st March 2022. In Q4 FY22, revenue grew by 17% year-on-year at Rs. 3,614.6 million. EBITDA stood at Rs. 49.4 million when compared to Rs. 139.2 million in Q4 FY21. PAT during the quarter was at Rs. (29.5) million as against Rs. 71.3 million. In the year, revenue grew by 19% year-on-year to Rs. 13,966.2 million. Operating EBITDA stood at Rs. 583.1 million, translating to a margin of 4.2%. PAT excluding the exceptional item due to loss by fire at Kolkata plant stood at Rs. 169.1 million. On the demand front, with normalization in activities, increase in travel and the reopening of economy, we are pleased to share that the footfall in our touch points have nearly touched pre-COVID levels. As I had alluded earlier, our existing Retail touch points have Q4 & FY2022 Conference Call Page 2 of 18

completely reopened and we continue to add newer touch points in key geographies. These new touch points have helped us significantly increased offtake. With the new academic year starting from June, we remain confident that the demand of our key products will surpass their previous benchmarks. In view of the resident performance, the Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of Rs. 0.5 per share on a face value of Rs. 5 per share. The Government has undertaken several initiatives to boost food manufacturing and local production within the country. In one such step in 2021 the Centre announced the PLI scheme for the food processing sector with an outlay of Rs. 10,900 crore. The scheme is aimed at augmenting domestic manufacturing capacity of the food processing industry and also attracting investments in the sector. The scheme covers four main segments such as ready to cook or ready to eat foods, processed fruits and vegetables, marine products and mozzarella cheese, with incentive linked to local production and sale of products. In December 2021, around 12 companies secured PLI approval under Ready to Eat/ Ready to Cook category and I am happy to share that Prataap Snacks was one of them. We received approval under the ready to eat segment and currently, all our products are covered under the PLI scheme, except for Potato Chips. The Company will get incentive on the incremental sales of eligible products over base year sales. The base year for calculating the PLI benefit on-incremental sale is FY 19-20 for the first 4 years and FY 21-22 and FY 22-23 for the fifth and sixth years respectively. Also, the benefit available is including the growth in Avadh sales. On the CAPEX front the investment commitment aggregates to roughly around Rs. 105 crore of which we have already invested Rs. 20 crore. The balance of rupees Rs. 85 crore will be invested between us and our contract manufacturing partners by end of FY23. To summarize, we have delivered an encouraging performance in the fourth quarter and in FY22 given the backdrop of unprecedented macro challenges. With nearly year-on-year growth in the high teens, we've outpaced the growth of industry. We believe we can grow even faster in the quarters ahead with the onset of normalization as Q4 & FY2022 Conference Call Page 3 of 18