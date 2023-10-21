Prataap Snacks Limited is an India-based company that is engaged in processing, manufacturing and sale of various types of potato-based snacks, extruded snacks, namkeen and ethnic sweets under the brand name, Yellow Diamond. The Company operates in the Snacks Food segment. It offers products in three categories: Extruded Snacks, Potato Chips and Namkeen. Its extruded snacks include processed, reconstituted, shaped, potato or cereal-based snacks, which may be flavored or unflavored. It also offers puffed snacks. The Company's portfolio of extruded snacks is divided into shaped extruded snacks, which consists of pellets (scoops and wheels) and random extruded snacks, which include Chulbule (savory sticks). Its range of products includes Foochka Gol Gappa, Cookies, Mini Maska Bun, Masala Pipe, Stix, Sweet & Tangy Pillows, Rich Feast Cookie cake, Katori, Rich Feast Choco Vanilla cake, Kurves, Rings, Chips, Puffs, Popcorn, Scoops, Fungroo, and others.

Sector Food Processing