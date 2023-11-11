Pratik Panels Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

Pratik Panels Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported net loss was INR 0.824 million compared to INR 0.784 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.01 compared to INR 0.2 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.01 compared to INR 0.2 a year ago.

For the six months, net loss was INR 1.55 million compared to INR 1.15 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.02 compared to INR 0.3 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.02 compared to INR 0.3 a year ago.