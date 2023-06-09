Advanced search
    PRAXIS   INE546Y01022

PRAXIS HOME RETAIL LIMITED

(PRAXIS)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:43:22 2023-06-09 am EDT
11.10 INR   -3.90%
Praxis Home Retail : Letter of offer (Final Offer Document filed with Stock Exchanges)

06/09/2023 | 09:18pm EDT
Letter of Offer

Dated: May 26, 2023

For Eligible Equity Shareholders only

PRAXIS HOME RETAIL LIMITED

Our Company was originally incorporated on January 31, 2011 under the Companies Act, 1956 as GRN Energy Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai ("RoC"). Further, the name of our Company was changed to GRN Retail Private Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation was issued on December 21, 2016 by RoC. Furthermore, the name of our Company was changed to Praxis Home Retail Private Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation was issued on January 5, 2017 by RoC. Thereafter, our Company was converted to a public limited company and the name of our Company was changed to Praxis Home Retail Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation was issued by the RoC on June 21, 2017. For details of change in name and registered office of our Company, see "General Information" on page 35.

Registered Office: iThink Techno Campus, Jolly Board Tower D, Ground Floor, Kanjurmarg (East), Mumbai 400 042, Maharashtra, India;

Telephone: +91 22 6882 4900

Contact Person: Sanu Kapoor, Company Secretary and Compalince Officer

Email: investorrelations@praxisretail.in; Website: www.praxisretail.in

Corporate Identity Number: L52100MH2011PLC212866

OUR PROMOTERS: KISHORE BIYANI AND FUTURE CORPORATE RESOURCES PRIVATE LIMITED

FOR PRIVATE CIRCULATION TO THE ELIGIBLE EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS OF PRAXIS HOME RETAIL LIMITED (THE "COMPANY" OR THE

"ISSUER") ONLY

ISSUE OF UP TO 4,91,85,572 EQUITY SHARES OF FACE VALUE OF ₹5 EACH ("RIGHTS EQUITY SHARES") OF THE COMPANY FOR CASH AT A PRICE OF ₹10 EACH (INCLUDING A SHARE PREMIUM OF ₹5 PER RIGHTS EQUITY SHARE) ("ISSUE PRICE") FOR AN AGGREGATE AMOUNT UP TO ₹4,918.56 LAKHS* ON A RIGHTS BASIS TO THE ELIGIBLE EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS OF OUR COMPANY IN THE RATIO OF 13 RIGHTS EQUITY SHARES FOR EVERY 20 FULLY PAID-UP EQUITY SHARES HELD BY THE ELIGIBLE EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS ON THE RECORD DATE, THAT IS ON MAY 30, 2023. FOR FURTHER DETAILS, SEE "TERMS OF THE ISSUE" ON PAGE 143.

*Assuming full subscription

WILFUL DEFAULTER OR FRAUDULENT BORROWER

Neither our Company, our Promoters nor our Directors are categorised wilful defaulters or fraudulent borrowers by any bank or financial institution (as defined under the Companies Act, 2013) or consortium thereof, in accordance with the guidelines on wilful defaulters issued by the Reserve Bank of India.

GENERAL RISK

Investment in equity and equity related securities involve a degree of risk and investors should not invest any funds in this Issue unless they can afford to take the risk with their investment. Investors are advised to read the risk factors carefully before taking an investment decision in this Issue. For taking an investment decision, investors must rely on their own examination of our Company and the Issue including the risks involved. The securities being offered in the Issue have not been recommended or approved by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") nor does SEBI guarantee the accuracy or adequacy of the contents of this Letter of Offer. Specific attention of investors is invited to the statement of "Risk Factors" on page 16.

ISSUER'S ABSOLUTE RESPONSIBILITY

Our Company, having made all reasonable inquiries, accepts responsibility for and confirms that this Letter of Offer contains all information with regard to our Company and the Issue, which is material in the context of the Issue, that the information contained in this Letter of Offer is true and correct in all material aspects and is not misleading in any material respect, that the opinions and intentions expressed herein are honestly held and that there are no other facts, the omission of which make this Letter of Offer as a whole or any of such information or the expression of any such opinions or intentions misleading in any material respect.

LISTING

The existing Equity Shares of our Company are listed on BSE Limited ("BSE") and National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE") (together, the "Stock Exchanges"). Our Company has received 'in-principle' approvals from BSE and NSE for listing the Rights Equity Shares to be allotted in the Issue through their letters dated May 19, 2023 and May 3, 2023, respectively. Our Company will also make applications to the Stock Exchanges to obtain their trading approvals for the Rights Entitlements as required under the SEBI circular bearing reference number SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL2/CIR/P/2020/13 dated January 22, 2020. BSE shall be the Designated Stock Exchange for the purpose of this Issue.

LEAD MANAGER TO THE ISSUE

REGISTRAR TO THE ISSUE

PRIME SECURITIES LIMITED

LINK INTIME INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED

1109/1110, Maker Chambers V, Nariman Point

C-101, 1st Floor, 247 Park, LBS Marg, Surya Nagar, Gandhi Nagar

Mumbai - 400021, Maharashtra, India

Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400 083, Maharashtra, India.

Telephone: +91 22 61842525

Telephone: +91 810811 4949

Email: projectsunrise@primesec.com

E-mail: praxis.rights@linkintime.co.in

Investor Grievance Email: projectsunrise@primesec.com

Investor grievance E-mail: praxis.rights@linkintime.co.in

Website: www.primesec.com

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Contact Person: Apurva Doshi

Contact Person: Sumeet Deshpande

SEBI Registration No.: INM00000075

SEBI Registration No.: INR000004058

ISSUE PROGRAMME*

ISSUE OPEN ON

LAST DATE FOR ON MARKET RENUNCIATION*

ISSUE CLOSES ON#

Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023

*Eligible Equity Shareholders are requested to ensure that renunciation through off-market transfer is completed in such a manner that the Rights Entitlements are credited to the demat account of the Renouncees on or prior to the Issue Closing Date.

#Our Board or a duly authorised committee thereof will have the right to extend the Issue period as it may determine from time to time but not exceeding 30 (thirty) days from the Issue Opening Date (inclusive of the Issue Opening Date). Further, no withdrawal of Application shall be permitted by any Applicant after the Issue Closing Date.

CONTENTS

SECTION I - GENERAL

1

DEFINITIONS AND ABBREVIATIONS

1

NOTICE TO INVESTORS

9

PRESENTATION OF FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND OTHER INFORMATION

11

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

13

SUMMARY OF THIS LETTER OF OFFER

14

SECTION II - RISK FACTORS

16

SECTION III - INTRODUCTION

34

THE ISSUE

34

GENERAL INFORMATION

35

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

40

OBJECTS OF THE ISSUE

44

STATEMENT OF SPECIAL TAX BENEFITS

48

SECTION IV - ABOUT OUR COMPANY

51

INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

51

OUR BUSINESS

64

OUR MANAGEMENT

71

SECTION V: FINANCIAL INFORMATION

75

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

75

MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS

120

ACCOUNTING RATIOS

121

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS123

SECTION VI: LEGAL AND OTHER INFORMATION

131

OUTSTANDING LITIGATIONS AND DEFAULTS

131

GOVERNMENT AND OTHER APPROVALS

133

OTHER REGULATORY AND STATUTORY DISCLOSURES

134

SECTION VII - ISSUE RELATED INFORMATION

143

TERMS OF THE ISSUE

143

SECTION VIII - OTHER INFORMATION

173

MATERIAL CONTRACTS AND DOCUMENTS FOR INSPECTION

173

DECLARATION

175

0

SECTION I - GENERAL

DEFINITIONS AND ABBREVIATIONS

This Letter of Offer uses the definitions and abbreviations set forth below, which you should consider when reading the information contained herein. The following list of certain capitalised terms used in this Letter of Offer is intended for the convenience of the reader/prospective investor only and is not exhaustive.

This Letter of Offer uses the definitions and abbreviations set forth below, which, unless the context otherwise indicates or implies, or unless otherwise specified, shall have the meaning as provided below. References to any legislation, act, regulation, rules, guidelines or policies shall be to such legislation, act, regulation, rules, guidelines or policies as amended, supplemented, or re-enacted from time to time and any reference to a statutory provision shall include any subordinate legislation made from time to time under that provision.

The words and expressions used in this Letter of Offer, but not defined herein, shall have the same meaning (to the extent applicable) ascribed to such terms under the SEBI ICDR Regulations, the Companies Act, 2013, the SCRA, the Depositories Act, and the rules and regulations made thereunder. Notwithstanding the foregoing, terms used in sections/ chapters titled "Industry Overview", "Statement of Special Tax Benefits", "Financial Information" and "Outstanding Litigations and Defaults" and "Terms of Issue" on pages 51, 48, 75, 131 and 143 respectively, shall have the meaning given to such terms in such sections.

General terms

Term

Description

"Praxis Home Retail Limited" or "We" or "us" or "Our Company" or "the Company" or "the Issuer"

Praxis Home Retail Limited, a public limited company incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956 and having its registered office at iThink Techno Campus, Jolly Board Tower D, Ground Floor, Kanjurmarg (East), Mumbai 400 042, Maharashtra, India.

Company related terms

Term

Description

Articles /

Articles of

The Articles of Association of our Company, as amended from time to time.

Association / AoA

Auditor

/

Statutory

The statutory auditor of our Company, being M/s Singhi & Co, Chartered

Auditor

Accountants.

Audited

Financial

The audited financial statements of our Company for the financial year ended March

Statements/

Audited

31, 2022 which comprises of the balance sheet as at March 31, 2022, the statement of

Financial Information

profit and loss, including other comprehensive income, the cash flow statement and

the statement of changes in equity for the year March 31, 2022, and notes to the

financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other

explanatory information. For details, see "Financial Statements" on page 75.

Board / Board of Directors

Board of Directors of our Company, including any committees thereof.

Corporate Promoter

Future Corporate Resources Private Limited.

Equity Share(s)

The equity shares of our Company of a face value of ₹5 each, unless otherwise

specified in the context thereof.

Independent Director(s)

The independent director(s) of our Company, in terms of Section 2(47) and Section

149(6) of the Companies Act and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the SEBI Listing

Regulations.

Individual Promoter

Kishore Biyani

Key

Management

Key management/ managerial personnel of our Company in accordance with

Personnel / KMP/SMP

Regulation 2(1)(bb) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations and as described in "Our

Management - Key Managerial Personnel" on page 73.

Limited Review Report

Report dated February 6, 2023 prepared by the statutory auditors of our Company, M/s

Singhi & Co, Chartered Accountants on the unaudited financials results of our

1

Term

Description

Company for the nine month ended on December 31, 2022.

Memorandum

/

Memorandum of association of our Company, as amended from time to time.

Memorandum

of

Association / MoA

Preference Shares

The 9 % redeemable non-cumilative preference shares of a face value of ₹100 of our

Company each, unless otherwise specified in the context thereof.

Promoter(s)

The Promoters of our Company, namely Kishore Biyani and Future Corporate

Resources Private Limited.

Promoter Group

The persons and entities constituting the promoter group of our Company in terms of

Regulation 2(1) (pp) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations.

Registered Office

The registered office of our Company located at iThink Techno Campus, Jolly Board

Tower D, Ground Floor, Kanjurmarg (East), Mumbai 400 042.

Registrar of

Companies/

The Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai.

RoC

Shareholders

/ Equity

The equity shareholders of our Company, from time to time.

Shareholder

SVAR Plan-2018

Praxis Home Retail Limited Share Value Appreciation Rights Plan -2018 pursuant to

a special resolution passed by the shareholders of our Company on September 18,

2018.

Praxis ESOP - 2021

Praxis Home Retail Limited Employee Stock Option Plan - 2021 pursuant to a special

resolution passed by the shareholders of our Company on December 13, 2021.

Limited

Review

The limited review unaudited financial results for the nine months ended December

Unaudited

Financial

31, 2022 prepared in accordance with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations

Statements/

Limited

and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, including the notes thereto.

Review

Unaudited

Financial Results

Issue related terms

Term

Description

Abridged Letter of Offer

The abridged letter of offer to be sent to the Eligible Equity Shareholders of our

/ ALOF

Company with respect to this Issue in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations

and the Companies Act.

Additional Rights Equity

The Rights Equity Shares applied or allotted under this Issue in addition to the Rights

Shares / Additional

Entitlement.

Equity Shares

Allot / Allotted /

Unless the context otherwise requires, the allotment of Rights Equity Shares pursuant

Allotment

to the Issue.

Allotment Account(s)

The accounts opened with the Banker to the Issue, into which the amounts blocked by

Application Supported by Blocked Amount in the ASBA Account, with respect to

successful Applicants will be transferred on the Transfer Date in accordance with

Section 40(3) of the Companies Act.

Allotment Account

Bank(s) which are clearing members and registered with SEBI as bankers to an issue

Bank/Banker to

and with whom the Allotment Account(s) will be opened, in this case being RBL Bank

Issue/Refund Bank

Limited.

Allotment Advice

Note, advice or intimation of Allotment sent to each successful Applicant who has been

or is to be Allotted and the Rights Equity Shares pursuant to this Issue.

Allotment Date

Date on which the Allotment is made pursuant to this Issue.

Allottee(s)

Persons to whom the Rights Equity Shares are Allotted pursuant to the Issue.

Applicant(s) / Investor(s)

Eligible Equity Shareholder(s) and/or Renouncees who are entitled to make an

application for the Equity Shares in terms of this Letter of Offer.

Application

Application made (i) through submission of the Application Form or plain paper

Application to the Designated Branch(es) of the SCSBs or online/ electronic

application through the website of the SCSBs (if made available by such SCSBs) under

2

Term

Description

the ASBA process to subscribe to the Rights Equity Shares at the Issue Price.

Application Form

Form in terms of which an Applicant shall make an application to subscribe to the

Rights Equity Shares pursuant to the Issue, including plain-paper applications and

online application form available for submission of application though the website of

the SCSBs (if made available by such SCSBs) under the ASBA process

Application Money

Aggregate amount payable in respect of the Rights Equity Shares applied for in the

Issue at the Issue Price.

Application Supported

The application (whether physical or electronic) used by an Applicant(s) to make an

by Blocked Amount /

application authorizing the SCSB to block the amount payable on application in their

ASBA

ASBA Account maintained with such SCSB.

ASBA Account

An account maintained with an SCSB and as specified in the Application Form or plain

paper Application, as the case may be, by the Applicant for blocking the amount

mentioned in the Application Form or in the plain paper.

ASBA Applicants /

Applicants / Investors who make Application in this Issue using the ASBA Process.

ASBA Investors

ASBA Circulars

Collectively,

the

SEBI

circular

bearing

reference

number

SEBI/CFD/DIL/ASBA/1/2009/30/12 dated December 30, 2009, the SEBI circular

bearing reference number CIR/CFD/DIL/1/2011 dated April 29, 2011, the SEBI

circular SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL2/CIR/P/2020/13 dated January 22, 2020 and the SEBI

Circular SEBI/HO/CFD/SSEP/CIR/P/2022/66 dated May 19, 2022.

Banker to the Company

RBL Bank Limited

Banker to the Issue

RBL Bank Limited

Banker to the Issue

Agreement dated May 24, 2023 amongst our Company, the Lead Manager, the

Agreement

Registrar to the Issue and the Banker to the Issue for transfer of funds to the Allotment

Account, refunds of the amounts collected from Applicants/Investors and providing

such other facilities and services as specified in the agreement.

Basis of Allotment

The basis on which the Rights Equity Shares will be Allotted to successful applicants

in consultation with the Designated Stock Exchange under this Issue and which is

described in "Terms of the Issue" on page 143.

Controlling Branches /

Such branches of the SCSBs which co-ordinate with the Lead Manager, the Registrar

Controlling Branches of

to the Issue and the Stock Exchanges, a list of which is available on

the SCSBs

https://www.sebi.gov.in/sebiweb/other/OtherAction.do?doRecognisedFpi=yes&intmI

d=34, updated from time to time, or at such other website as may be prescribed by

SEBI from time to time.

Demographic Details

Details of Investors including the Investor's address, name of the Investor's father/

husband, investor status, occupation and bank account details, where applicable.

Designated Branches

Such branches of the SCSBs which shall collect the Application Form or the plain

paper Application, as the case may be, from the Investors and a list of which is

available on the website of SEBI and/or such other website(s) as may be prescribed by

the SEBI or the Stock Exchange(s), from time to time.

Designated Stock

BSE Limited

Exchange

Depository(ies)

NSDL and CDSL or any other depository registered with SEBI under the Securities

and Exchange Board of India (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 as

amended from time to time read with the Depositories Act, 1996.

Letter of Offer / LOF

This letter of offer dated May 26, 2023 filed with the Stock Exchanges including any

addenda or corrigenda thereto.

Equity Shareholder(s) /

The holders of Equity Shares of our Company.

Shareholder(s)

Eligible Equity

Holder(s) of the Equity Shares as on the Record Date, i.e., May 30, 2023

Shareholder(s)

ISIN

International Securities Identification Number.

Issue / Rights Issue

Issue of up to 4,91,85,572 Rights Equity Shares for cash at a price of ₹ 10 per Rights

3

Disclaimer

Praxis Home Retail Ltd. published this content on 08 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2023 01:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
