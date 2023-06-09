Praxis Home Retail : Letter of offer (Final Offer Document filed with Stock Exchanges)
Letter of Offer
Dated: May 26, 2023
For Eligible Equity Shareholders only
PRAXIS HOME RETAIL LIMITED
Our Company was originally incorporated on January 31, 2011 under the Companies Act, 1956 as GRN Energy Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai ("RoC"). Further, the name of our Company was changed to GRN Retail Private Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation was issued on December 21, 2016 by RoC. Furthermore, the name of our Company was changed to Praxis Home Retail Private Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation was issued on January 5, 2017 by RoC. Thereafter, our Company was converted to a public limited company and the name of our Company was changed to Praxis Home Retail Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation was issued by the RoC on June 21, 2017. For details of change in name and registered office of our Company, see "General Information" on page 35.
OUR PROMOTERS: KISHORE BIYANI AND FUTURE CORPORATE RESOURCES PRIVATE LIMITED
FOR PRIVATE CIRCULATION TO THE ELIGIBLE EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS OF PRAXIS HOME RETAIL LIMITED (THE "COMPANY" OR THE
"ISSUER") ONLY
ISSUE OF UP TO 4,91,85,572 EQUITY SHARES OF FACE VALUE OF ₹5 EACH ("RIGHTS EQUITY SHARES") OF THE COMPANY FOR CASH AT A PRICE OF ₹10 EACH (INCLUDING A SHARE PREMIUM OF ₹5 PER RIGHTS EQUITY SHARE) ("ISSUE PRICE") FOR AN AGGREGATE AMOUNT UP TO ₹4,918.56 LAKHS* ON A RIGHTS BASIS TO THE ELIGIBLE EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS OF OUR COMPANY IN THE RATIO OF 13 RIGHTS EQUITY SHARES FOR EVERY 20 FULLY PAID-UP EQUITY SHARES HELD BY THE ELIGIBLE EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS ON THE RECORD DATE, THAT IS ON MAY 30, 2023. FOR FURTHER DETAILS, SEE "TERMS OF THE ISSUE" ON PAGE 143.
*Assuming full subscription
WILFUL DEFAULTER OR FRAUDULENT BORROWER
Neither our Company, our Promoters nor our Directors are categorised wilful defaulters or fraudulent borrowers by any bank or financial institution (as defined under the Companies Act, 2013) or consortium thereof, in accordance with the guidelines on wilful defaulters issued by the Reserve Bank of India.
GENERAL RISK
Investment in equity and equity related securities involve a degree of risk and investors should not invest any funds in this Issue unless they can afford to take the risk with their investment. Investors are advised to read the risk factors carefully before taking an investment decision in this Issue. For taking an investment decision, investors must rely on their own examination of our Company and the Issue including the risks involved. The securities being offered in the Issue have not been recommended or approved by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") nor does SEBI guarantee the accuracy or adequacy of the contents of this Letter of Offer. Specific attention of investors is invited to the statement of "Risk Factors" on page 16.
ISSUER'S ABSOLUTE RESPONSIBILITY
Our Company, having made all reasonable inquiries, accepts responsibility for and confirms that this Letter of Offer contains all information with regard to our Company and the Issue, which is material in the context of the Issue, that the information contained in this Letter of Offer is true and correct in all material aspects and is not misleading in any material respect, that the opinions and intentions expressed herein are honestly held and that there are no other facts, the omission of which make this Letter of Offer as a whole or any of such information or the expression of any such opinions or intentions misleading in any material respect.
LISTING
The existing Equity Shares of our Company are listed on BSE Limited ("BSE") and National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE") (together, the "Stock Exchanges"). Our Company has received 'in-principle' approvals from BSE and NSE for listing the Rights Equity Shares to be allotted in the Issue through their letters dated May 19, 2023 and May 3, 2023, respectively. Our Company will also make applications to the Stock Exchanges to obtain their trading approvals for the Rights Entitlements as required under the SEBI circular bearing reference number SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL2/CIR/P/2020/13 dated January 22, 2020. BSE shall be the Designated Stock Exchange for the purpose of this Issue.
*Eligible Equity Shareholders are requested to ensure that renunciation through off-market transfer is completed in such a manner that the Rights Entitlements are credited to the demat account of the Renouncees on or prior to the Issue Closing Date.
#Our Board or a duly authorised committee thereof will have the right to extend the Issue period as it may determine from time to time but not exceeding 30 (thirty) days from the Issue Opening Date (inclusive of the Issue Opening Date). Further, no withdrawal of Application shall be permitted by any Applicant after the Issue Closing Date.
SECTION I - GENERAL
DEFINITIONS AND ABBREVIATIONS
This Letter of Offer uses the definitions and abbreviations set forth below, which you should consider when reading the information contained herein. The following list of certain capitalised terms used in this Letter of Offer is intended for the convenience of the reader/prospective investor only and is not exhaustive.
This Letter of Offer uses the definitions and abbreviations set forth below, which, unless the context otherwise indicates or implies, or unless otherwise specified, shall have the meaning as provided below. References to any legislation, act, regulation, rules, guidelines or policies shall be to such legislation, act, regulation, rules, guidelines or policies as amended, supplemented, or re-enacted from time to time and any reference to a statutory provision shall include any subordinate legislation made from time to time under that provision.
The words and expressions used in this Letter of Offer, but not defined herein, shall have the same meaning (to the extent applicable) ascribed to such terms under the SEBI ICDR Regulations, the Companies Act, 2013, the SCRA, the Depositories Act, and the rules and regulations made thereunder. Notwithstanding the foregoing, terms used in sections/ chapters titled "Industry Overview", "Statement of Special Tax Benefits", "Financial Information" and "Outstanding Litigations and Defaults" and "Terms of Issue" on pages 51, 48, 75, 131 and 143 respectively, shall have the meaning given to such terms in such sections.
General terms
Term
Description
"Praxis Home Retail Limited" or "We" or "us" or "Our Company" or "the Company" or "the Issuer"
Praxis Home Retail Limited, a public limited company incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956 and having its registered office at iThink Techno Campus, Jolly Board Tower D, Ground Floor, Kanjurmarg (East), Mumbai 400 042, Maharashtra, India.
Company related terms
Term
Description
Articles /
Articles of
The Articles of Association of our Company, as amended from time to time.
Association / AoA
Auditor
/
Statutory
The statutory auditor of our Company, being M/s Singhi & Co, Chartered
Auditor
Accountants.
Audited
Financial
The audited financial statements of our Company for the financial year ended March
Statements/
Audited
31, 2022 which comprises of the balance sheet as at March 31, 2022, the statement of
Financial Information
profit and loss, including other comprehensive income, the cash flow statement and
the statement of changes in equity for the year March 31, 2022, and notes to the
financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other
explanatory information. For details, see "Financial Statements" on page 75.
Board / Board of Directors
Board of Directors of our Company, including any committees thereof.
Corporate Promoter
Future Corporate Resources Private Limited.
Equity Share(s)
The equity shares of our Company of a face value of ₹5 each, unless otherwise
specified in the context thereof.
Independent Director(s)
The independent director(s) of our Company, in terms of Section 2(47) and Section
149(6) of the Companies Act and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the SEBI Listing
Regulations.
Individual Promoter
Kishore Biyani
Key
Management
Key management/ managerial personnel of our Company in accordance with
Personnel / KMP/SMP
Regulation 2(1)(bb) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations and as described in "Our
Management - Key Managerial Personnel" on page 73.
Limited Review Report
Report dated February 6, 2023 prepared by the statutory auditors of our Company, M/s
Singhi & Co, Chartered Accountants on the unaudited financials results of our
1
Term
Description
Company for the nine month ended on December 31, 2022.
Memorandum
/
Memorandum of association of our Company, as amended from time to time.
Memorandum
of
Association / MoA
Preference Shares
The 9 % redeemable non-cumilative preference shares of a face value of ₹100 of our
Company each, unless otherwise specified in the context thereof.
Promoter(s)
The Promoters of our Company, namely Kishore Biyani and Future Corporate
Resources Private Limited.
Promoter Group
The persons and entities constituting the promoter group of our Company in terms of
Regulation 2(1) (pp) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations.
Registered Office
The registered office of our Company located at iThink Techno Campus, Jolly Board
