Praxis Home Retail : Letter of offer (Final Offer Document filed with Stock Exchanges)

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Letter of Offer Dated: May 26, 2023 For Eligible Equity Shareholders only PRAXIS HOME RETAIL LIMITED Our Company was originally incorporated on January 31, 2011 under the Companies Act, 1956 as GRN Energy Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai ("RoC"). Further, the name of our Company was changed to GRN Retail Private Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation was issued on December 21, 2016 by RoC. Furthermore, the name of our Company was changed to Praxis Home Retail Private Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation was issued on January 5, 2017 by RoC. Thereafter, our Company was converted to a public limited company and the name of our Company was changed to Praxis Home Retail Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation was issued by the RoC on June 21, 2017. For details of change in name and registered office of our Company, see "General Information" on page 35. Registered Office: iThink Techno Campus, Jolly Board Tower D, Ground Floor, Kanjurmarg (East), Mumbai 400 042, Maharashtra, India; Telephone: +91 22 6882 4900 Contact Person: Sanu Kapoor, Company Secretary and Compalince Officer Email: investorrelations@praxisretail.in; Website: www.praxisretail.in Corporate Identity Number: L52100MH2011PLC212866 OUR PROMOTERS: KISHORE BIYANI AND FUTURE CORPORATE RESOURCES PRIVATE LIMITED FOR PRIVATE CIRCULATION TO THE ELIGIBLE EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS OF PRAXIS HOME RETAIL LIMITED (THE "COMPANY" OR THE "ISSUER") ONLY ISSUE OF UP TO 4,91,85,572 EQUITY SHARES OF FACE VALUE OF ₹5 EACH ("RIGHTS EQUITY SHARES") OF THE COMPANY FOR CASH AT A PRICE OF ₹10 EACH (INCLUDING A SHARE PREMIUM OF ₹5 PER RIGHTS EQUITY SHARE) ("ISSUE PRICE") FOR AN AGGREGATE AMOUNT UP TO ₹4,918.56 LAKHS* ON A RIGHTS BASIS TO THE ELIGIBLE EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS OF OUR COMPANY IN THE RATIO OF 13 RIGHTS EQUITY SHARES FOR EVERY 20 FULLY PAID-UP EQUITY SHARES HELD BY THE ELIGIBLE EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS ON THE RECORD DATE, THAT IS ON MAY 30, 2023. FOR FURTHER DETAILS, SEE "TERMS OF THE ISSUE" ON PAGE 143. *Assuming full subscription WILFUL DEFAULTER OR FRAUDULENT BORROWER Neither our Company, our Promoters nor our Directors are categorised wilful defaulters or fraudulent borrowers by any bank or financial institution (as defined under the Companies Act, 2013) or consortium thereof, in accordance with the guidelines on wilful defaulters issued by the Reserve Bank of India. GENERAL RISK Investment in equity and equity related securities involve a degree of risk and investors should not invest any funds in this Issue unless they can afford to take the risk with their investment. Investors are advised to read the risk factors carefully before taking an investment decision in this Issue. For taking an investment decision, investors must rely on their own examination of our Company and the Issue including the risks involved. The securities being offered in the Issue have not been recommended or approved by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") nor does SEBI guarantee the accuracy or adequacy of the contents of this Letter of Offer. Specific attention of investors is invited to the statement of "Risk Factors" on page 16. ISSUER'S ABSOLUTE RESPONSIBILITY Our Company, having made all reasonable inquiries, accepts responsibility for and confirms that this Letter of Offer contains all information with regard to our Company and the Issue, which is material in the context of the Issue, that the information contained in this Letter of Offer is true and correct in all material aspects and is not misleading in any material respect, that the opinions and intentions expressed herein are honestly held and that there are no other facts, the omission of which make this Letter of Offer as a whole or any of such information or the expression of any such opinions or intentions misleading in any material respect. LISTING The existing Equity Shares of our Company are listed on BSE Limited ("BSE") and National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE") (together, the "Stock Exchanges"). Our Company has received 'in-principle' approvals from BSE and NSE for listing the Rights Equity Shares to be allotted in the Issue through their letters dated May 19, 2023 and May 3, 2023, respectively. Our Company will also make applications to the Stock Exchanges to obtain their trading approvals for the Rights Entitlements as required under the SEBI circular bearing reference number SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL2/CIR/P/2020/13 dated January 22, 2020. BSE shall be the Designated Stock Exchange for the purpose of this Issue. LEAD MANAGER TO THE ISSUE REGISTRAR TO THE ISSUE PRIME SECURITIES LIMITED LINK INTIME INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED 1109/1110, Maker Chambers V, Nariman Point C-101, 1st Floor, 247 Park, LBS Marg, Surya Nagar, Gandhi Nagar Mumbai - 400021, Maharashtra, India Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400 083, Maharashtra, India. Telephone: +91 22 61842525 Telephone: +91 810811 4949 Email: projectsunrise@primesec.com E-mail: praxis.rights@linkintime.co.in Investor Grievance Email: projectsunrise@primesec.com Investor grievance E-mail: praxis.rights@linkintime.co.in Website: www.primesec.com Website: www.linkintime.co.in Contact Person: Apurva Doshi Contact Person: Sumeet Deshpande SEBI Registration No.: INM00000075 SEBI Registration No.: INR000004058 ISSUE PROGRAMME* ISSUE OPEN ON LAST DATE FOR ON MARKET RENUNCIATION* ISSUE CLOSES ON# Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Friday, June 9, 2023 Wednesday, June 14, 2023 *Eligible Equity Shareholders are requested to ensure that renunciation through off-market transfer is completed in such a manner that the Rights Entitlements are credited to the demat account of the Renouncees on or prior to the Issue Closing Date. #Our Board or a duly authorised committee thereof will have the right to extend the Issue period as it may determine from time to time but not exceeding 30 (thirty) days from the Issue Opening Date (inclusive of the Issue Opening Date). Further, no withdrawal of Application shall be permitted by any Applicant after the Issue Closing Date. CONTENTS SECTION I - GENERAL 1 DEFINITIONS AND ABBREVIATIONS 1 NOTICE TO INVESTORS 9 PRESENTATION OF FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND OTHER INFORMATION 11 FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS 13 SUMMARY OF THIS LETTER OF OFFER 14 SECTION II - RISK FACTORS 16 SECTION III - INTRODUCTION 34 THE ISSUE 34 GENERAL INFORMATION 35 CAPITAL STRUCTURE 40 OBJECTS OF THE ISSUE 44 STATEMENT OF SPECIAL TAX BENEFITS 48 SECTION IV - ABOUT OUR COMPANY 51 INDUSTRY OVERVIEW 51 OUR BUSINESS 64 OUR MANAGEMENT 71 SECTION V: FINANCIAL INFORMATION 75 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 75 MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS 120 ACCOUNTING RATIOS 121 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS123 SECTION VI: LEGAL AND OTHER INFORMATION 131 OUTSTANDING LITIGATIONS AND DEFAULTS 131 GOVERNMENT AND OTHER APPROVALS 133 OTHER REGULATORY AND STATUTORY DISCLOSURES 134 SECTION VII - ISSUE RELATED INFORMATION 143 TERMS OF THE ISSUE 143 SECTION VIII - OTHER INFORMATION 173 MATERIAL CONTRACTS AND DOCUMENTS FOR INSPECTION 173 DECLARATION 175 0 SECTION I - GENERAL DEFINITIONS AND ABBREVIATIONS This Letter of Offer uses the definitions and abbreviations set forth below, which you should consider when reading the information contained herein. The following list of certain capitalised terms used in this Letter of Offer is intended for the convenience of the reader/prospective investor only and is not exhaustive. This Letter of Offer uses the definitions and abbreviations set forth below, which, unless the context otherwise indicates or implies, or unless otherwise specified, shall have the meaning as provided below. References to any legislation, act, regulation, rules, guidelines or policies shall be to such legislation, act, regulation, rules, guidelines or policies as amended, supplemented, or re-enacted from time to time and any reference to a statutory provision shall include any subordinate legislation made from time to time under that provision. The words and expressions used in this Letter of Offer, but not defined herein, shall have the same meaning (to the extent applicable) ascribed to such terms under the SEBI ICDR Regulations, the Companies Act, 2013, the SCRA, the Depositories Act, and the rules and regulations made thereunder. Notwithstanding the foregoing, terms used in sections/ chapters titled "Industry Overview", "Statement of Special Tax Benefits", "Financial Information" and "Outstanding Litigations and Defaults" and "Terms of Issue" on pages 51, 48, 75, 131 and 143 respectively, shall have the meaning given to such terms in such sections. General terms Term Description "Praxis Home Retail Limited" or "We" or "us" or "Our Company" or "the Company" or "the Issuer" Praxis Home Retail Limited, a public limited company incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956 and having its registered office at iThink Techno Campus, Jolly Board Tower D, Ground Floor, Kanjurmarg (East), Mumbai 400 042, Maharashtra, India. Company related terms Term Description Articles / Articles of The Articles of Association of our Company, as amended from time to time. Association / AoA Auditor / Statutory The statutory auditor of our Company, being M/s Singhi & Co, Chartered Auditor Accountants. Audited Financial The audited financial statements of our Company for the financial year ended March Statements/ Audited 31, 2022 which comprises of the balance sheet as at March 31, 2022, the statement of Financial Information profit and loss, including other comprehensive income, the cash flow statement and the statement of changes in equity for the year March 31, 2022, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. For details, see "Financial Statements" on page 75. Board / Board of Directors Board of Directors of our Company, including any committees thereof. Corporate Promoter Future Corporate Resources Private Limited. Equity Share(s) The equity shares of our Company of a face value of ₹5 each, unless otherwise specified in the context thereof. Independent Director(s) The independent director(s) of our Company, in terms of Section 2(47) and Section 149(6) of the Companies Act and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the SEBI Listing Regulations. Individual Promoter Kishore Biyani Key Management Key management/ managerial personnel of our Company in accordance with Personnel / KMP/SMP Regulation 2(1)(bb) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations and as described in "Our Management - Key Managerial Personnel" on page 73. Limited Review Report Report dated February 6, 2023 prepared by the statutory auditors of our Company, M/s Singhi & Co, Chartered Accountants on the unaudited financials results of our 1 Term Description Company for the nine month ended on December 31, 2022. Memorandum / Memorandum of association of our Company, as amended from time to time. Memorandum of Association / MoA Preference Shares The 9 % redeemable non-cumilative preference shares of a face value of ₹100 of our Company each, unless otherwise specified in the context thereof. Promoter(s) The Promoters of our Company, namely Kishore Biyani and Future Corporate Resources Private Limited. Promoter Group The persons and entities constituting the promoter group of our Company in terms of Regulation 2(1) (pp) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations. Registered Office The registered office of our Company located at iThink Techno Campus, Jolly Board Tower D, Ground Floor, Kanjurmarg (East), Mumbai 400 042. Registrar of Companies/ The Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. RoC Shareholders / Equity The equity shareholders of our Company, from time to time. Shareholder SVAR Plan-2018 Praxis Home Retail Limited Share Value Appreciation Rights Plan -2018 pursuant to a special resolution passed by the shareholders of our Company on September 18, 2018. Praxis ESOP - 2021 Praxis Home Retail Limited Employee Stock Option Plan - 2021 pursuant to a special resolution passed by the shareholders of our Company on December 13, 2021. Limited Review The limited review unaudited financial results for the nine months ended December Unaudited Financial 31, 2022 prepared in accordance with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations Statements/ Limited and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, including the notes thereto. Review Unaudited Financial Results Issue related terms Term Description Abridged Letter of Offer The abridged letter of offer to be sent to the Eligible Equity Shareholders of our / ALOF Company with respect to this Issue in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations and the Companies Act. Additional Rights Equity The Rights Equity Shares applied or allotted under this Issue in addition to the Rights Shares / Additional Entitlement. Equity Shares Allot / Allotted / Unless the context otherwise requires, the allotment of Rights Equity Shares pursuant Allotment to the Issue. Allotment Account(s) The accounts opened with the Banker to the Issue, into which the amounts blocked by Application Supported by Blocked Amount in the ASBA Account, with respect to successful Applicants will be transferred on the Transfer Date in accordance with Section 40(3) of the Companies Act. Allotment Account Bank(s) which are clearing members and registered with SEBI as bankers to an issue Bank/Banker to and with whom the Allotment Account(s) will be opened, in this case being RBL Bank Issue/Refund Bank Limited. Allotment Advice Note, advice or intimation of Allotment sent to each successful Applicant who has been or is to be Allotted and the Rights Equity Shares pursuant to this Issue. Allotment Date Date on which the Allotment is made pursuant to this Issue. Allottee(s) Persons to whom the Rights Equity Shares are Allotted pursuant to the Issue. Applicant(s) / Investor(s) Eligible Equity Shareholder(s) and/or Renouncees who are entitled to make an application for the Equity Shares in terms of this Letter of Offer. Application Application made (i) through submission of the Application Form or plain paper Application to the Designated Branch(es) of the SCSBs or online/ electronic application through the website of the SCSBs (if made available by such SCSBs) under 2 Term Description the ASBA process to subscribe to the Rights Equity Shares at the Issue Price. Application Form Form in terms of which an Applicant shall make an application to subscribe to the Rights Equity Shares pursuant to the Issue, including plain-paper applications and online application form available for submission of application though the website of the SCSBs (if made available by such SCSBs) under the ASBA process Application Money Aggregate amount payable in respect of the Rights Equity Shares applied for in the Issue at the Issue Price. Application Supported The application (whether physical or electronic) used by an Applicant(s) to make an by Blocked Amount / application authorizing the SCSB to block the amount payable on application in their ASBA ASBA Account maintained with such SCSB. ASBA Account An account maintained with an SCSB and as specified in the Application Form or plain paper Application, as the case may be, by the Applicant for blocking the amount mentioned in the Application Form or in the plain paper. ASBA Applicants / Applicants / Investors who make Application in this Issue using the ASBA Process. ASBA Investors ASBA Circulars Collectively, the SEBI circular bearing reference number SEBI/CFD/DIL/ASBA/1/2009/30/12 dated December 30, 2009, the SEBI circular bearing reference number CIR/CFD/DIL/1/2011 dated April 29, 2011, the SEBI circular SEBI/HO/CFD/DIL2/CIR/P/2020/13 dated January 22, 2020 and the SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/CFD/SSEP/CIR/P/2022/66 dated May 19, 2022. Banker to the Company RBL Bank Limited Banker to the Issue RBL Bank Limited Banker to the Issue Agreement dated May 24, 2023 amongst our Company, the Lead Manager, the Agreement Registrar to the Issue and the Banker to the Issue for transfer of funds to the Allotment Account, refunds of the amounts collected from Applicants/Investors and providing such other facilities and services as specified in the agreement. Basis of Allotment The basis on which the Rights Equity Shares will be Allotted to successful applicants in consultation with the Designated Stock Exchange under this Issue and which is described in "Terms of the Issue" on page 143. Controlling Branches / Such branches of the SCSBs which co-ordinate with the Lead Manager, the Registrar Controlling Branches of to the Issue and the Stock Exchanges, a list of which is available on the SCSBs https://www.sebi.gov.in/sebiweb/other/OtherAction.do?doRecognisedFpi=yes&intmI d=34, updated from time to time, or at such other website as may be prescribed by SEBI from time to time. Demographic Details Details of Investors including the Investor's address, name of the Investor's father/ husband, investor status, occupation and bank account details, where applicable. Designated Branches Such branches of the SCSBs which shall collect the Application Form or the plain paper Application, as the case may be, from the Investors and a list of which is available on the website of SEBI and/or such other website(s) as may be prescribed by the SEBI or the Stock Exchange(s), from time to time. Designated Stock BSE Limited Exchange Depository(ies) NSDL and CDSL or any other depository registered with SEBI under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 as amended from time to time read with the Depositories Act, 1996. Letter of Offer / LOF This letter of offer dated May 26, 2023 filed with the Stock Exchanges including any addenda or corrigenda thereto. Equity Shareholder(s) / The holders of Equity Shares of our Company. Shareholder(s) Eligible Equity Holder(s) of the Equity Shares as on the Record Date, i.e., May 30, 2023 Shareholder(s) ISIN International Securities Identification Number. Issue / Rights Issue Issue of up to 4,91,85,572 Rights Equity Shares for cash at a price of ₹ 10 per Rights 3 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

