  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    PRAX   US74006W1080

PRAXIS PRECISION MEDICINES, INC.

(PRAX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Praxis Precision Medicines : 2021 Movement Disorder Day Presentation

12/17/2021 | 12:09pm EST
Movement Disorder Day

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 17, 2021

Forward-looking statements

This presentation may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to our business, operations, and financial conditions, including but not limited to express or implied statements regarding the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, our development plans, our preclinical and clinical results and other future conditions. Words such as, but not limited to, "look forward to," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "would," "should" and "could," and similar expressions or words, identify forward-looking statements. Any

forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and

important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, including, without limitation, risks relating to: (i) the success and timing of our ongoing clinical trials, (ii) the success and timing of our product development activities and initiating clinical trials, (iii) the success and timing of our collaboration partners' ongoing and planned clinical trials, (iv) our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of any of our product candidates, (v) our plans to research, discover and develop additional product candidates, (vi) our ability to enter into collaborations for the development of new product candidates, (vii) our ability to establish manufacturing capabilities, and our and our collaboration partners' abilities to manufacture our product candidates and scale production, (viii) our ability to meet any specific milestones set forth herein, and (ix) uncertainties and assumptions regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, clinical trials, supply chain, strategy, goals and anticipated timelines. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

For further information regarding the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause differences between Praxis' expectations and actual results, you should review the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2020, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Certain information contained in this presentation relates to or is based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and our own internal estimates and research. While we believe these third-party sources to be reliable as of the date of this presentation, we have not independently verified, and make no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of, any information obtained from third-party sources. In addition, all of the market data included in this presentation involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and there can be no guarantee as to the accuracy or reliability of such assumptions. Finally, while we believe our own internal research is reliable, such research has not been verified by any independent source.

2

PRAXIS 2021 MOVEMENT DISORDER DAY

DECEMBER 17, 2021

  • Praxis - A Leader in CNS & Movement Disorders
  • Essential Tremor (ET) - More Than Tremor
  • Daring for More for People Living with ET
  • Daring for More Beyond ET
  • Praxis - The Year Ahead
  • Q&A

3

Today's Speakers

MARCIO SOUZA

NICOLE SWEENY

BERNARD RAVINA

TIM KELLY

President &

Chief Commercial Officer

Chief Medical Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Executive Officer

4

Praxis - A Leader in

CNS and Movement

Disorders

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -158 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,06x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 834 M 834 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 67
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart PRAXIS PRECISION MEDICINES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRAXIS PRECISION MEDICINES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 18,75 $
Average target price 46,50 $
Spread / Average Target 148%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marcio Souza President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy Edwin Kelly Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Dean Jonathan Mitchell Chairman
Bernard Ravina Chief Medical Officer
Steven Petrou Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRAXIS PRECISION MEDICINES, INC.-65.92%834
MODERNA, INC.169.95%114 345
LONZA GROUP AG32.84%60 893
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.48.71%50 902
SEAGEN INC.-15.11%27 185
CELLTRION, INC.-42.62%23 732