Praxis Precision Medicines : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K/A

07/11/2022 | 04:44pm EDT

07/11/2022 | 04:44pm EDT
prax-20220521

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K/A
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 21, 2022
PRAXIS PRECISION MEDICINES, INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware
001-39620
47-5195942
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation)
(Commission
File Number)
(I.R.S. Employer
Identification No.)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc.
99 High Street, 30th Floor
Boston, Massachusetts02110
(Address of principal executive offices, including zip code)
(617) 300-8460
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
Not Applicable
(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trade
Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange
on which registered
Common Stock, $0.0001 par value per share PRAX The Nasdaq Global Select Market
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐




Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
On May 23, 2022, Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (the "Company") filed a Current Report on Form 8-K (the "Initial 8-K") disclosing that the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") elected Jill DeSimone to the Board as a Class I director, effective May 23, 2022. At the time of filing the Initial 8-K, the Board had not made a determination regarding any committee assignments for Ms. DeSimone.
This Current Report on Form 8-K/A amends the Initial 8-K to disclose that on and effective July 11, 2022, upon the recommendation of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board (the "NCG Committee"), the Board appointed Ms. DeSimone as a member of the Compensation Committee of the Board and the NCG Committee.




SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
PRAXIS PRECISION MEDICINES, INC.
Date: July 11, 2022 By: /s/ Marcio Souza
Marcio Souza
Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 20:43:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
