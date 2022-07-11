Praxis Precision Medicines : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K/A





UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K/A

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 21, 2022

PRAXIS PRECISION MEDICINES, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-39620 47-5195942 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)





Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc.

99 High Street, 30th Floor

Boston, Massachusetts02110

(Address of principal executive offices, including zip code)

(617) 300-8460

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Not Applicable

(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trade Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock, $0.0001 par value per share PRAX The Nasdaq Global Select Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

















Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On May 23, 2022, Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (the "Company") filed a Current Report on Form 8-K (the "Initial 8-K") disclosing that the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") elected Jill DeSimone to the Board as a Class I director, effective May 23, 2022. At the time of filing the Initial 8-K, the Board had not made a determination regarding any committee assignments for Ms. DeSimone.

This Current Report on Form 8-K/A amends the Initial 8-K to disclose that on and effective July 11, 2022, upon the recommendation of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board (the "NCG Committee"), the Board appointed Ms. DeSimone as a member of the Compensation Committee of the Board and the NCG Committee.

















SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

PRAXIS PRECISION MEDICINES, INC. Date: July 11, 2022 By: /s/ Marcio Souza Marcio Souza Chief Executive Officer





prax-20220521