  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRAX   US74006W1080

PRAXIS PRECISION MEDICINES, INC.

(PRAX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:47:46 2023-03-03 am EST
1.525 USD   -47.77%
08:34aPraxis Precision Medicines' Phase 2 Ulixacaltamide Primary Endpoint Misses Statistical Significance
DJ
07:40aPraxis Precision Medicines : Essential1 Topline Results
PU
07:38aPraxis Precision Medicines, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Praxis Precision Medicines' Phase 2 Ulixacaltamide Primary Endpoint Misses Statistical Significance

03/03/2023 | 08:34am EST
By Chris Wack


Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. said Friday that topline results from its Phase 2 study evaluating the efficacy, safety and tolerability of ulixacaltamide for the treatment of essential tremor missed statistical significance.

The Boston-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company said that in the trial, ulixacaltamide-treated participants showed improvement in the primary efficacy endpoint, but the change from baseline to the 56th day in the study's modified Activities of Daily Living score didn't reach statistical significance.

Secondary endpoints were supportive of ulixacaltamide's efficacy profile, including nominal statistically significant improvements in the study's Clinical Global Impression-Severity and Patient Global Impression-Change scores.

Praxis Precision said it intends to engage with the Food and Drug Administration in a meeting at the end of the Phase 2 study and initiate a Phase 3 study for the treatment of essential tremor in the second half of this year based upon the observed efficacy and safety profile.

Praxis Precision said that ulixacaltamide was well-tolerated in the trial, with the rate of discontinuations due to adverse effects at 12% in ulixacaltamide-treated participants and 3% in placebo participants.

No dose-response relationship was observed between participants assigned to 60 mg or 100 mg dose regimens in effect or safety, the company said. Adverse events were also generally consistent with the safety profile of ulixacaltamide seen to date, with no new safety findings.

Praxis Precision shares were down 44% to $1.64 in premarket trading Friday.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-03-23 0834ET

Analyst Recommendations on PRAXIS PRECISION MEDICINES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -156 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,02x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 153 M 153 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 109
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart PRAXIS PRECISION MEDICINES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRAXIS PRECISION MEDICINES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2,92 $
Average target price 10,91 $
Spread / Average Target 274%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marcio Souza President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy Edwin Kelly Chief Financial Officer
Dean Jonathan Mitchell Chairman
Steven Petrou Chief Scientific Officer
Karl Hansen Senior Vice President-CMC
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRAXIS PRECISION MEDICINES, INC.22.69%153
MODERNA, INC.-24.47%53 261
LONZA GROUP AG23.86%44 207
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.2.87%40 085
SEAGEN INC.39.03%33 374
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-18.18%24 136