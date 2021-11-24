Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRAX   US74006W1080

PRAXIS PRECISION MEDICINES, INC.

(PRAX)
  Report
Praxis Precision Medicines to Present at Piper Sandler's 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

11/24/2021 | 09:01am EST
BOSTON, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at Piper Sandler’s 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The fireside chat will be available via live webcast through the Events & Presentations page of the Investors + Media section of the company’s website at www.praxismedicines.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Praxis’ website for 90 days following the event.

About Praxis
Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders (CNS) characterized by neuronal imbalance. Praxis is applying insights from genetic epilepsies to broader neurological and psychiatric disorders, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a broad portfolio, including multiple disclosed programs across CNS disorders including depression, epilepsy, movement disorders and pain syndromes, with three clinical-stage product candidates. For more information, please visit www.praxismedicines.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.


