Precia : 2023 Financial Agenda

Privas, 21 February 2023, 6 PM

2023 press releases agenda

Press release Date 2022 consolidated turnover 28 February 2023 Annual results 24 April 2023 Annual Report 28 April 2023 Q1 consolidated turnover 30 May 2023 Annual General Meeting 26 June 2023 Half-year results 28 September 2023 Q3 consolidated turnover 28 November 2023

This timetable is given as an indication, it is likely to be amended during the year.

Publications are planned after the closing time of the Euronext market.

Contacts :

PRECIA MOLEN

BP 106 - 07001 PRIVAS CEDEX Tél. : +33 4 75 66 46 77 E-mail

pmcontact@preciamolen.com

About Precia Molen

PRECIA MOLEN designs and manufactures, sells and maintains systems and solutions of industrial and commercial static weighing and of continuous weighing and dosing equipment. Main clients are heavy industries (mines, quarries, steel, environment, energy…) and light industries (food, chemicals, transportation and logistics…) and also public sectors (posts, local authorities…).Formed in 1951, and based at Privas in Ardèche, PRECIA MOLEN is now present in all five continents, serving the needs of its customers locally. The group has nine production sites around the world, with over 1350 employees altogether. PRECIA MOLEN is listed on NYSE-Euronext Paris compartment B (code ISIN FR0014004EC4 - Mnemo: PREC).

