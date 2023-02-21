Precia : 2023 Financial Agenda

Privas, 21 February 2023, 6 PM
2023 press releases agenda
Press release
Date
2022 consolidated turnover
28 February 2023
Annual results
24 April 2023
Annual Report
28 April 2023
Q1 consolidated turnover
30 May 2023
Annual General Meeting
26 June 2023
Half-year results
28 September 2023
Q3 consolidated turnover
28 November 2023
This timetable is given as an indication, it is likely to be amended during the year.
Publications are planned after the closing time of the Euronext market.
Contacts :
PRECIA MOLEN
BP 106 - 07001 PRIVAS CEDEX Tél. : +33 4 75 66 46 77 E-mail
pmcontact@preciamolen.com
About Precia Molen
PRECIA MOLEN designs and manufactures, sells and maintains systems and solutions of industrial and commercial static weighing and of continuous weighing and dosing equipment. Main clients are heavy industries (mines, quarries, steel, environment, energy…) and light industries (food, chemicals, transportation and logistics…) and also public sectors (posts, local authorities…).Formed in 1951, and based at Privas in Ardèche, PRECIA MOLEN is now present in all five continents, serving the needs of its customers locally. The group has nine production sites around the world, with over 1350 employees altogether. PRECIA MOLEN is listed on NYSE-Euronext Paris compartment B (code ISIN FR0014004EC4 - Mnemo: PREC).
More information on www.preciamolen.com
