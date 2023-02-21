Advanced search
    PREC   FR0000060832

PRECIA

(PREC)
End-of-day quote Euronext Paris  -  2023-02-19
32.90 EUR    0.00%
03:23pPrecia : 2023 Financial Agenda
02/15Precia : Molen completes the acquisition of CAPI (Côte d'Ivoire)
02/15Precia : Molen finalise l'acquisition de la société CAPI SA (Côte d'Ivoire)
Precia : 2023 Financial Agenda

02/21/2023 | 03:23pm EST
Privas, 21 February 2023, 6 PM

2023 press releases agenda

Press release

Date

2022 consolidated turnover

28 February 2023

Annual results

24 April 2023

Annual Report

28 April 2023

Q1 consolidated turnover

30 May 2023

Annual General Meeting

26 June 2023

Half-year results

28 September 2023

Q3 consolidated turnover

28 November 2023

This timetable is given as an indication, it is likely to be amended during the year.

Publications are planned after the closing time of the Euronext market.

Contacts :

PRECIA MOLEN

BP 106 - 07001 PRIVAS CEDEX Tél. : +33 4 75 66 46 77 E-mail

pmcontact@preciamolen.com

About Precia Molen

PRECIA MOLEN designs and manufactures, sells and maintains systems and solutions of industrial and commercial static weighing and of continuous weighing and dosing equipment. Main clients are heavy industries (mines, quarries, steel, environment, energy…) and light industries (food, chemicals, transportation and logistics…) and also public sectors (posts, local authorities…).Formed in 1951, and based at Privas in Ardèche, PRECIA MOLEN is now present in all five continents, serving the needs of its customers locally. The group has nine production sites around the world, with over 1350 employees altogether. PRECIA MOLEN is listed on NYSE-Euronext Paris compartment B (code ISIN FR0014004EC4 - Mnemo: PREC).

More information on www.preciamolen.com

Disclaimer

Precia SA published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 20:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 163 M 173 M 173 M
Net income 2022 7,50 M 8,00 M 8,00 M
Net Debt 2022 18,0 M 19,2 M 19,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,7x
Yield 2022 0,88%
Capitalization 178 M 189 M 189 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
EV / Sales 2023 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 1 349
Free-Float 38,1%
Chart PRECIA
Duration : Period :
Precia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRECIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 32,90 €
Average target price 37,80 €
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
René Colombel Chairman-Management Board & IR Contact
Eric Meynard COO-Finance & Administration
Anne-Marie Perin-Escharavil Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gilles Faurie COO-Special Projects, Research & Development
Alice Escharavil Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRECIA13.84%192
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.8.60%33 133
HEFEI MEYER OPTOELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY INC.13.47%3 467
CHROMA ATE INC.8.29%2 655
JIANGSU LINYANG ENERGY CO., LTD.0.12%2 536
LEM HOLDING SA8.81%2 409