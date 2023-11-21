Precia specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of commercial and industrial scales. The group's activity is organized around two sectors: - sale of weighing equipment: standard weighing instruments, weigh bridges for trucks and freight cars, bulk batching instruments, etc. (Precia-Molen brand); - services: installation of new equipment, maintenance and repair of all brands of weighing equipment, verification of equipment used in commerce. France accounts for 61.9% of net sales.