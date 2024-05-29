Precia Molen: stable sales in Q1

Precia Molen reports stable sales of €39.9 million for the first quarter of 2024, with a 1.5% organic decline and a 0.1% negative currency effect offset by a 1.6% positive scope effect.



The supplier of weighing equipment recorded a 2.4% decline in sales in France (-4.6% on a like-for-like basis), but international business was up overall.



Thus, while the start of the year 'confirms a slowdown in equipment order intake in France compared with targets', Precia Molen believes that limited growth in 2024 sales should be confirmed at group level.



