Precia Molen: stable sales in Q1
The supplier of weighing equipment recorded a 2.4% decline in sales in France (-4.6% on a like-for-like basis), but international business was up overall.
Thus, while the start of the year 'confirms a slowdown in equipment order intake in France compared with targets', Precia Molen believes that limited growth in 2024 sales should be confirmed at group level.
