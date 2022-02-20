|
Precia : Press releases agenda
Press releases agenda
Subscribe
Company Name
PRECIA
ISN
FR0014004EC4
Market
Euronext
Symbol
PREC
Source
PRECIA
Provider
Euronext
Disclaimer
Precia SA published this content on 20 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 17:20:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
136 M
154 M
154 M
|Net income 2020
|
7,06 M
8,00 M
8,00 M
|Net cash 2020
|
6,29 M
7,13 M
7,13 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|16,1x
|Yield 2020
|1,29%
|
|Capitalization
|
184 M
208 M
208 M
|EV / Sales 2019
|0,73x
|EV / Sales 2020
|0,79x
|Nbr of Employees
|1 306
|Free-Float
|-
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends PRECIA
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|1st jan.
|Capi. (M$)
|PRECIA
|0.00%
|208