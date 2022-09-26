Precia : Resultats du premier semestre 2022

Privas, 26 September 2022, 6PM

First semester 2022 Consolidated Results : Continual growth of 8.4%

with a slight decrease in EBITDA(*) margin

Yearly forecast confirmed between 160 and 165 M€

(in K€) 2022 S1 2021 S1 2020 Net consolidated sales 78 328 72 277 135 949 EBITDA(*) 10 643 10 306 19 135 In % of net sales 13.6% 14,3% 14,1% Operational result 5 213 6 539 12 692 In % of net sales 6.7% 9,0% 9,30% Net result Groupe share 2 984 4 118 7 061 In % of net sales 3.8% 5,7% 5,2% Net income per share to date (in Euros) 0.55 0,76 1,31

These accounts were subject to a limited review by the auditors and were approved by the Group's Supervisory Board on September 26, 2022.

(*) L'EBITDA is equal to the operating profit less depreciation and provisions (for risks and charges, post-employment benefits and working capital assets).

Increase in turnover up to €78.3 million

The Precia Molen Group achieved a turnover of € 78,3 million during the first half of 2022. This figure is up 8.4% compared to the same period in 2021. On a like-for-like basis, organic growth amounts to 7.1% consequently to an improved commercial presence on all our markets. Acquisitions made during the period had a 0.5% impact on sales (€ 0.4 million) and corresponds mainly to companies Vaucelle Nouvelles Technologies, CAPI Sénégal and Scaletec purchased during the quarter. Currency effects amount to +0.8%, driven by the decreasing value of Euro.

Turnover in France grew by 8.2%. In Europe, the Group experienced a slight decline in turnover of -0.7% despite very good performances by Precia Polska (+49.4%) and PM UK (+15.6%).

Revenue from other countries increased by 24% , especially in Asia Pacific with a very strong contribution from PM India (+50.6%) but also from Brazil (+75%) and the United States (+351%).

EBITDA margin maintained above 13%

EBITDA reached €10.6 million compared to €10.3 million last year, or 13.6% of revenue. This slight decrease in the EBITDA rate limited to 0.7% is explained by the operational difficulties encountered in the supply of materials and components, as well as their price levels which impact on our margin levels on sales of goods.

Operating income for the period amounted to €5.2 million and 6.7% of the turnover after taking into account a risk related to a quality problem that is now limited for which a guarantee provision of €1.15 million was recorded.

PMS (Precia Molen Service, in France) with €3.7 million in Operating Income (down very slightly) remains the Group's largest contributor. Precia Molen India's growth was also accompanied by record profitability.

The confirmed profitability of PM Brazil and PM North America also contributed to the EBITDA margin level. Milviteka in Lithuania suffered from a very high 2021 comparison base in a context impacted by the war in Ukraine while Australia remains a point of attention.

After taking into account a negative net financial result of € 94 K, positive currency effects of € 60 K and a tax expense of € 1.6 million, net income group share for the half-year reached € 3.0 million (-27.5%), representing 3.8% of turnover,