Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Precia    PREC   FR0000060832

PRECIA

(PREC)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 04/08 11:35:07 am
262 EUR   +0.77%
03:26pPRECIA  : Financial Agenda 2020
PU
03:12pPRECIA  : 2020 Consolidated Annual Results
PU
03:08pPRECIA  : Résultats Annuels 2020 Consolidés
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Precia : Financial Agenda 2020

04/08/2021 | 03:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Privas, 8 April 2021, 6 PM

2020 press releases agenda

Press release

Date

Annual results

9 April 2021

Annual Report

30 April 2021

Q1 consolidated turnover

15 May 2021

Annual General Meeting

17 June 2021

Half-year results

29 September 2021

Q3 consolidated turnover

15 November 2021

This timetable is given as an indication, it is likely to be amended during the year.

Publications are planned after the closing time of the Euronext market.

Contacts :

PRECIA MOLEN

BP 106 - 07001 PRIVAS CEDEX Tél. : +33 4 75 66 46 77 E-mail

pmcontact@preciamolen.com

About Precia Molen

PRECIA MOLEN designs and manufactures, sells and maintains systems and solutions of industrial and commercial static weighing and of continuous weighing and dosing equipment. Main clients are heavy industries (mines, quarries, steel, environment, energy…) and light industries (food, chemicals, transportation and logistics…) and also public sectors (posts, local authorities…).

From design to after sales service, PRECIA-MOLEN is able to provide total weighing solutions for all businesses Precia Molen is present in 42 countries, with 19 commercial subsidiaries and a large network of selling agents. It has 9 production plants (France, The Netherlands, India, the United Kingdom, Morocco and Australia) and three assembly sites (Brazil, USA). The Group pursues a large research and innovation program, and has been granted an "Innovating Company" status by French authority Oseo.

Precia Molen is listed on NYSE Euronext's C compartment in Paris (code ISIN FR0000060832 - Mnemo: PREC).

More information on www.preciamolen.com

Disclaimer

Precia SA published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 19:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PRECIA
03:26pPRECIA  : Financial Agenda 2020
PU
03:12pPRECIA  : 2020 Consolidated Annual Results
PU
03:08pPRECIA  : Résultats Annuels 2020 Consolidés
PU
04/01PRECIA  : In Talks tp Buy Creative IT
MT
03/31PRECIA  : Exclusive negotiation for the acquisition of Creative IT (Lyon –..
PU
2020PRECIA  : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
2020PRECIA  : 3rd quarter earnings
CO
20202020 3RD QUARTER SALES :  34.6 m
PU
2020INSTALLATION IN ATEX ZONE : Dunkerque LNG
PU
2020PRECIA  : First Semester 2020 consolidated results
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 136 M 162 M 162 M
Net income 2019 6,30 M 7,52 M 7,52 M
Net cash 2019 3,29 M 3,92 M 3,92 M
P/E ratio 2019 16,4x
Yield 2019 0,63%
Capitalization 142 M 169 M 169 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,68x
EV / Sales 2019 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 1 331
Free-Float 41,2%
Chart PRECIA
Duration : Period :
Precia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRECIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
René Colombel Chairman-Management Board & IR Contact
Anne-Marie Perin-Escharavil Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jacques Ravel Member-Supervisory Board
Alice Escharavil Member-Supervisory Board
Marie-Christine Escharavil Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRECIA23.81%167
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.8.98%26 787
HEFEI MEYER OPTOELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY INC.-6.50%4 278
ANRITSU CORPORATION6.42%3 072
CHROMA ATE INC.14.58%2 840
LONGSHINE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.,LTD.9.51%2 456
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ