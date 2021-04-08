Precia : Financial Agenda 2020

Privas, 8 April 2021, 6 PM

2020 press releases agenda Press release Date Annual results 9 April 2021 Annual Report 30 April 2021 Q1 consolidated turnover 15 May 2021 Annual General Meeting 17 June 2021 Half-year results 29 September 2021 Q3 consolidated turnover 15 November 2021 This timetable is given as an indication, it is likely to be amended during the year. Publications are planned after the closing time of the Euronext market.

About Precia Molen

PRECIA MOLEN designs and manufactures, sells and maintains systems and solutions of industrial and commercial static weighing and of continuous weighing and dosing equipment. Main clients are heavy industries (mines, quarries, steel, environment, energy…) and light industries (food, chemicals, transportation and logistics…) and also public sectors (posts, local authorities…).

From design to after sales service, PRECIA-MOLEN is able to provide total weighing solutions for all businesses Precia Molen is present in 42 countries, with 19 commercial subsidiaries and a large network of selling agents. It has 9 production plants (France, The Netherlands, India, the United Kingdom, Morocco and Australia) and three assembly sites (Brazil, USA). The Group pursues a large research and innovation program, and has been granted an "Innovating Company" status by French authority Oseo.

Precia Molen is listed on NYSE Euronext's C compartment in Paris (code ISIN FR0000060832 - Mnemo: PREC).

