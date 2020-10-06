PGEN LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Precigen Inc., f/k/a Intrexon Corporation For Violations of the Securities Laws

Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Precigen Inc. (“Precigen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PGEN, XON) resulting from allegations that Precigen might have issued misleading information to the investing public.

On September 25, 2020, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced that a cease and desist order against Precigen. The cease and desist order involved “inaccurate reports concerning the company’s purported success converting relatively inexpensive natural gas into more expensive industrial chemicals using a proprietary methane bioconversion (‘MBC’) program.” The order noted that the Company was “primarily using significantly more expensive pure methane for the relevant laboratory experiments but was indicating that the results had been achieved using natural gas.”

The cease-and-desist order further stated that the Company “pitched the MBC program privately to numerous potential business partners over the course of 2017 and 2018. A number of these potential partners performed due diligence on the MBC program including reviewing lab results and plans for commercialization. [The Company] has not yet found a partner for the MBC program.”

