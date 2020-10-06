Log in
PRECIGEN, INC.

PRECIGEN, INC.

(PGEN)
PGEN LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Precigen Inc., f/k/a Intrexon Corporation For Violations of the Securities Laws

10/06/2020 | 09:48am EDT

Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Precigen Inc. (“Precigen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PGEN, XON) resulting from allegations that Precigen might have issued misleading information to the investing public.

If you purchased Precigen securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit PGEN XON Shareholder Investigation or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

On September 25, 2020, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced that a cease and desist order against Precigen. The cease and desist order involved “inaccurate reports concerning the company’s purported success converting relatively inexpensive natural gas into more expensive industrial chemicals using a proprietary methane bioconversion (‘MBC’) program.” The order noted that the Company was “primarily using significantly more expensive pure methane for the relevant laboratory experiments but was indicating that the results had been achieved using natural gas.”

The cease-and-desist order further stated that the Company “pitched the MBC program privately to numerous potential business partners over the course of 2017 and 2018. A number of these potential partners performed due diligence on the MBC program including reviewing lab results and plans for commercialization. [The Company] has not yet found a partner for the MBC program.”

If you purchased Precigen securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/precigeninc-pgen-xon-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-stock-fraud-321/apply/ or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2020 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.


© Business Wire 2020
