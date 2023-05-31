Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Precigen, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PGEN   US74017N1054

PRECIGEN, INC.

(PGEN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:22:20 2023-05-31 am EDT
1.210 USD   -1.63%
08:36aPrecigen Gets FDA Clearance to Start Phase 2 Study of AdenoVerse Immunotherapy
DJ
05/23JPMorgan Initiates Precigen at Neutral Rating
MT
05/11Precigen Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Updates
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Precigen Gets FDA Clearance to Start Phase 2 Study of AdenoVerse Immunotherapy

05/31/2023 | 08:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Chris Wack


Precigen said Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared the Investigational New Drug application to begin a Phase 2 study of its first-in-class PRGN-2009 AdenoVerse immunotherapy in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer.

The biopharmaceutical said the Phase 2 study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of PRGN-2009 in combination with pembrolizumab versus pembrolizumab monotherapy in patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer who are pembrolizumab resistant.

The study will enroll 46 patients who previously have been treated with pembrolizumab for recurrent or metastatic disease.

Interim Phase 1 data showed a favorable safety profile of repeated PRGN-2009 administrations in both the monotherapy and the combination arms with no dose limiting toxicities.

The primary objective of the Phase 2 study is to assess the objective response rate following treatment with PRGN-2009 in combination with pembrolizumab or pembrolizumab monotherapy. Secondary objectives include the evaluation of safety and tolerability, progression-free survival, overall survival, best overall responses, Disease Control Rate, time to response and duration of response.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-31-23 0835ET

All news about PRECIGEN, INC.
08:36aPrecigen Gets FDA Clearance to Start Phase 2 Study of AdenoVerse Immunotherapy
DJ
05/23JPMorgan Initiates Precigen at Neutral Rating
MT
05/11Precigen Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Updates
AQ
05/10Earnings Flash (PGEN) PRECIGEN Posts Q1 Revenue $1.8M
MT
05/10Precigen, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/10Precigen, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
05/10Transcript : Precigen, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 10, 2023
CI
05/03Precigen to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 10th
PR
04/25Certain Stock Options of Precigen, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 2..
CI
04/25Certain Restricted Stock Units of Precigen, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement En..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PRECIGEN, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 8,51 M - -
Net income 2023 -97,6 M - -
Net cash 2023 47,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,90x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 314 M 314 M -
EV / Sales 2023 31,4x
EV / Sales 2024 22,2x
Nbr of Employees 209
Free-Float 71,8%
Chart PRECIGEN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Precigen, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRECIGEN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,23 $
Average target price 9,08 $
Spread / Average Target 638%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Helen Sabzevari President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Harry Thomasian Chief Financial Officer
Randal J. Kirk Executive Chairman
Douglas E. Brough Head-Research
Rutul R. Shah Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRECIGEN, INC.-19.08%314
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-12.62%431 845
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY16.78%405 567
NOVO NORDISK A/S18.98%360 370
MERCK & CO., INC.-1.60%277 012
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.90%257 213
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer