Precigen : Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - Form 8-K/A
08/24/2022 | 04:38pm EDT
Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
Effective as of August 18, 2022, Precigen, Inc., a Virginia corporation (the "Company"), and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trans Ova Genetics, L.C., an Iowa limited liability company ("Trans Ova"), completed the previously announced sale of 100% of the issued and outstanding membership interests of Trans Ova to Spring Bidco LLC, a Delaware limited liability company ("Buyer"), pursuant to the terms of that certain Membership Interest Purchase Agreement (the "Purchase Agreement"), dated July 1, 2022, by and among the Company, Trans Ova and Buyer. At the closing (the "Closing") of the transaction contemplated by the Purchase Agreement (the "Transaction"), 100% of the issued and outstanding membership interests of Trans Ova were acquired by Buyer and, pursuant to the terms of the Purchase Agreement, Buyer paid an aggregate purchase price of $170 million, which resulted in net proceeds to the Company of approximately $169.5 million after giving effect to closing purchase price adjustments and certain transaction costs. The purchase price is subject to certain other adjustments post-Closing under the Purchase Agreement.
The sale of Trans Ova is considered a significant disposition for purposes of Item 2.01 of Form 8-K. As a result, the Company prepared the accompanying unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial information in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X.
The Company reported its operations of Trans Ova as discontinued operations in its condensed consolidated financial statements included in Form 10-Q for the quarter and year-to-date periods ended June 30, 2022. The accompanying unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statements of operations for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and for the years ended December 31, 2021, 2020 and 2019 give effect to the divestiture as if it had occurred on January 1, 2019. The pro forma financial statements only present financial results through continuing operations attributable to the Company and exclude any historically reported discontinued operations other than those of Trans Ova. The accompanying unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated balance sheet gives effect to this divestiture as if it had occurred on June 30, 2022, the date of the Company's most recently filed balance sheet.
The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial information should be read in conjunction with (i) the consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" included in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on March 1, 2022, and (ii) the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" included in the Company's Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 filed with the SEC on August 8, 2022.
The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial information is presented based on assumptions, adjustments, and currently available information described in the accompanying notes and is intended for informational purposes only. The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial information is not necessarily indicative of what the Company's results of operations or financial condition would have been had the divestiture been completed on the dates assumed. In addition, it is not necessarily indicative of the Company's future results of operations or financial condition. Actual adjustments may differ materially from the information presented.
Precigen, Inc.
Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
As of June 30, 2022
(Amounts in thousands)
Historical
Transaction Accounting Adjustments
Unaudited Pro Forma Continuing Operations
Assets
Current assets
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
43,844
$
169,538
a
$
213,382
Short-term investments
71,453
-
71,453
Other current assets
4,749
-
4,749
Current assets held for sale
44,573
(44,573
)b
-
Total current assets
164,619
124,965
289,584
Long-term investments
11,877
-
11,877
Property, plant and equipment, net
7,726
-
7,726
Intangible assets, net
45,933
-
45,933
Goodwill
36,864
-
36,864
Right-of-use assets
8,944
-
8,944
Other assets
921
-
921
Noncurrent assets held for sale
44,340
(44,340
)b
-
Total assets
$
321,224
$
80,625
$
401,849
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
2,668
$
-
$
2,668
Accrued compensation and benefits
4,864
-
4,864
Other accrued liabilities
9,666
6,021
c
15,687
Other current liabilities
1,255
-
1,255
Current liabilities held for sale
11,448
(11,448
)b
-
Total current liabilities
29,901
(5,427
)
24,474
Long-term debt, net of current portion
198,674
-
198,674
Deferred revenue, net of current portion
23,023
-
23,023
Lease liabilities, net of current portion
8,098
-
8,098
Deferred tax liabilities
2,260
-
2,260
Long-term liabilities held for sale
3,615
(3,615
)b
-
Total liabilities
265,571
(9,042
)
256,529
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
-
-
-
Additional paid-in capital
1,993,979
-
1,993,979
Accumulated deficit
(1,933,770
)
89,667
a,b,c
(1,844,103
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(4,556
)
-
(4,556
)
Total shareholders' equity
55,653
89,667
145,320
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
321,224
$
80,625
$
401,849
Precigen, Inc.
Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Historical
Transaction Accounting Adjustments (d)
Unaudited Pro Forma Continuing Operations
Revenues
Collaboration and licensing revenues
$
-
$
-
$
-
Product revenues
1,113
-
1,113
Service revenues
7,146
-
7,146
Other revenues
165
-
165
Total revenues
8,424
-
8,424
Operating Expenses
Cost of products
1,122
-
1,122
Cost of services
2,383
-
2,383
Research and development
23,755
-
23,755
Selling, general and administrative
26,359
(759
)
25,600
Impairment of goodwill
482
-
482
Impairment of other noncurrent assets
638
-
638
Total operating expenses
54,739
(759
)
53,980
Operating loss
(46,315
)
759
(45,556
)
Other Expense, Net
Interest expense
(4,101
)
-
(4,101
)
Interest and dividend income
75
-
75
Other income, net
238
-
238
Total other expense, net
(3,788
)
-
(3,788
)
Equity in net loss of affiliates
(1
)
-
(1
)
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
(50,104
)
759
(49,345
)
Income tax benefit
147
-
147
Loss from continuing operations
$
(49,957
)
$
759
$
(49,198
)
Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
13,071
(13,071
)
-
Net loss
$
(36,886
)
$
(12,312
)
$
(49,198
)
Net loss from continuing operations per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.25
)
$
-
$
(0.25
)
Net income from discontinued operations per share, basic and diluted
0.07
(0.07
)
-
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.18
)
$
(0.07
)
$
(0.25
)
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted
200,047,629
200,047,629
Precigen, Inc.
Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
Year Ended December 31, 2021
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Historical
Transaction Accounting Adjustments (e)
Unaudited Pro Forma Continuing Operations
Revenues
Collaboration and licensing revenues
$
506
$
-
$
506
Product revenues
27,295
(25,131
)
2,164
Service revenues
75,570
(64,475
)
11,095
Other revenues
502
-
502
Total revenues
103,873
(89,606
)
14,267
Operating Expenses
Cost of products
24,864
(23,070
)
1,794
Cost of services
33,521
(29,570
)
3,951
Research and development
50,141
(2,208
)
47,933
Selling, general and administrative
74,122
(22,128
)
51,994
Impairment of goodwill
-
-
-
Impairment of other noncurrent assets
543
-
543
Total operating expenses
183,191
(76,976
)
106,215
Operating loss
(79,318
)
(12,630
)
(91,948
)
Other Expense, Net
Interest expense
(18,891
)
136
(18,755
)
Interest and dividend income
1,617
(1,446
)
171
Other expense, net
(330
)
(102
)
(432
)
Total other expense, net
(17,604
)
(1,412
)
(19,016
)
Equity in net loss of affiliates
(3
)
-
(3
)
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
(96,925
)
(14,042
)
(110,967
)
Income tax benefit
160
-
160
Net loss from continuing operations attributable to Precigen
$
(96,765
)
$
(14,042
)
$
(110,807
)
Net loss from continuing operations attributable to Precigen per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.49
)
$
(0.56
)
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted
197,759,900
197,759,900
Precigen, Inc.
Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
Year Ended December 31, 2020
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Historical
Transaction Accounting Adjustments (e)
Unaudited Pro Forma Continuing Operations
Revenues
Collaboration and licensing revenues
$
21,208
$
-
$
21,208
Product revenues
24,349
(21,914
)
2,435
Service revenues
56,899
(49,272
)
7,627
Other revenues
722
-
722
Total revenues
103,178
(71,186
)
31,992
Operating Expenses
Cost of products
28,550
(26,529
)
2,021
Cost of services
26,963
(23,610
)
3,353
Research and development
41,644
(2,216
)
39,428
Selling, general and administrative
91,704
(19,777
)
71,927
Impairment of goodwill
-
-
-
Impairment of other noncurrent assets
920
(106
)
814
Total operating expenses
189,781
(72,238
)
117,543
Operating loss
(86,603
)
1,052
(85,551
)
Other Expense, Net
Interest expense
(18,400
)
176
(18,224
)
Interest and dividend income
2,451
(1,430
)
1,021
Other expense, net
(165
)
(235
)
(400
)
Total other expense, net
(16,114
)
(1,489
)
(17,603
)
Equity in net loss of affiliates
(1,138
)
535
(603
)
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
(103,855
)
98
(103,757
)
Income tax benefit
82
-
82
Net loss from continuing operations attributable to Precigen
$
(103,773
)
$
98
$
(103,675
)
Net loss from continuing operations attributable to Precigen per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.62
)
$
(0.62
)
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted
167,065,539
167,065,539
Precigen, Inc.
Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
Year Ended December 31, 2019
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Historical
Transaction Accounting Adjustments (e)
Unaudited Pro Forma Continuing Operations
Revenues
Collaboration and licensing revenues
$
14,059
$
-
$
14,059
Product revenues
23,780
(21,798
)
1,982
Service revenues
51,803
(46,867
)
4,936
Other revenues
1,080
-
1,080
Total revenues
90,722
(68,665
)
22,057
Operating Expenses
Cost of products
31,930
(29,516
)
2,414
Cost of services
29,471
(26,112
)
3,359
Research and development
66,666
(1,278
)
65,388
Selling, general and administrative
98,634
(18,620
)
80,014
Impairment of goodwill
29,820
(29,642
)
178
Impairment of other noncurrent assets
990
-
990
Total operating expenses
257,511
(105,168
)
152,343
Operating loss
(166,789
)
36,503
(130,286
)
Other Expense, Net
Unrealized and realized appreciation in fair value of equity securities and preferred stock, net
8,291
-
8,291
Interest expense
(17,666
)
169
(17,497
)
Interest and dividend income
3,871
(1,762
)
2,109
Other income (expense), net
3,445
(261
)
3,184
Total other expense, net
(2,059
)
(1,854
)
(3,913
)
Equity in net loss of affiliates
(2,416
)
148
(2,268
)
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
(171,264
)
34,797
(136,467
)
Income tax benefit
930
(703
)
227
Loss from continuing operations
$
(170,334
)
$
34,094
$
(136,240
)
Net loss from continuing operations attributable to the noncontrolling interests
1,592
-
1,592
Net loss from continuing operations attributable to Precigen
$
(168,742
)
$
34,094
$
(134,648
)
Net loss from continuing operations attributable to Precigen per share, basic and diluted
$
(1.09
)
$
(0.87
)
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted
154,138,774
154,138,774
Precigen, Inc.
Notes to Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Financial Information
As of June 30, 2022
a)
Adjustment represents the net cash proceeds from the sale of Trans Ova as if the closing date was June 30, 2022.
b)
Adjustment reflects the elimination of the assets and liabilities of Trans Ova due to the Transaction, which were previously classified as held for sale.
c)
Adjustment reflects other liabilities incurred or generated in conjunction with the Transaction.
d)
Adjustment reflects the removal of the operating results of Trans Ova, reported as discontinued operations in the historical financial statements.
e)
Adjustments include the removal of historical operations of Trans Ova and the addition of intercompany revenue and expense from continuing operations of the Company previously eliminated within consolidation.