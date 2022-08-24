Precigen : Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - Form 8-K/A

Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Financial Information

Effective as of August 18, 2022, Precigen, Inc., a Virginia corporation (the "Company"), and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trans Ova Genetics, L.C., an Iowa limited liability company ("Trans Ova"), completed the previously announced sale of 100% of the issued and outstanding membership interests of Trans Ova to Spring Bidco LLC, a Delaware limited liability company ("Buyer"), pursuant to the terms of that certain Membership Interest Purchase Agreement (the "Purchase Agreement"), dated July 1, 2022, by and among the Company, Trans Ova and Buyer. At the closing (the "Closing") of the transaction contemplated by the Purchase Agreement (the "Transaction"), 100% of the issued and outstanding membership interests of Trans Ova were acquired by Buyer and, pursuant to the terms of the Purchase Agreement, Buyer paid an aggregate purchase price of $170 million, which resulted in net proceeds to the Company of approximately $169.5 million after giving effect to closing purchase price adjustments and certain transaction costs. The purchase price is subject to certain other adjustments post-Closing under the Purchase Agreement.

The sale of Trans Ova is considered a significant disposition for purposes of Item 2.01 of Form 8-K. As a result, the Company prepared the accompanying unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial information in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X.

The Company reported its operations of Trans Ova as discontinued operations in its condensed consolidated financial statements included in Form 10-Q for the quarter and year-to-date periods ended June 30, 2022. The accompanying unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statements of operations for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and for the years ended December 31, 2021, 2020 and 2019 give effect to the divestiture as if it had occurred on January 1, 2019. The pro forma financial statements only present financial results through continuing operations attributable to the Company and exclude any historically reported discontinued operations other than those of Trans Ova. The accompanying unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated balance sheet gives effect to this divestiture as if it had occurred on June 30, 2022, the date of the Company's most recently filed balance sheet.

The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial information should be read in conjunction with (i) the consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" included in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on March 1, 2022, and (ii) the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" included in the Company's Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 filed with the SEC on August 8, 2022.

The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial information is presented based on assumptions, adjustments, and currently available information described in the accompanying notes and is intended for informational purposes only. The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial information is not necessarily indicative of what the Company's results of operations or financial condition would have been had the divestiture been completed on the dates assumed. In addition, it is not necessarily indicative of the Company's future results of operations or financial condition. Actual adjustments may differ materially from the information presented.

Precigen, Inc.

Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2022

(Amounts in thousands) Historical Transaction Accounting Adjustments Unaudited Pro Forma Continuing Operations Assets Current assets Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 43,844 $ 169,538 a $ 213,382 Short-term investments 71,453 - 71,453 Other current assets 4,749 - 4,749 Current assets held for sale 44,573 (44,573 )b - Total current assets 164,619 124,965 289,584 Long-term investments 11,877 - 11,877 Property, plant and equipment, net 7,726 - 7,726 Intangible assets, net 45,933 - 45,933 Goodwill 36,864 - 36,864 Right-of-use assets 8,944 - 8,944 Other assets 921 - 921 Noncurrent assets held for sale 44,340 (44,340 )b - Total assets $ 321,224 $ 80,625 $ 401,849 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 2,668 $ - $ 2,668 Accrued compensation and benefits 4,864 - 4,864 Other accrued liabilities 9,666 6,021 c 15,687 Other current liabilities 1,255 - 1,255 Current liabilities held for sale 11,448 (11,448 )b - Total current liabilities 29,901 (5,427 ) 24,474 Long-term debt, net of current portion 198,674 - 198,674 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 23,023 - 23,023 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 8,098 - 8,098 Deferred tax liabilities 2,260 - 2,260 Long-term liabilities held for sale 3,615 (3,615 )b - Total liabilities 265,571 (9,042 ) 256,529 Shareholders' equity Common stock - - - Additional paid-in capital 1,993,979 - 1,993,979 Accumulated deficit (1,933,770 ) 89,667 a,b,c (1,844,103 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,556 ) - (4,556 ) Total shareholders' equity 55,653 89,667 145,320 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 321,224 $ 80,625 $ 401,849

Precigen, Inc.

Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Historical Transaction Accounting Adjustments (d) Unaudited Pro Forma Continuing Operations Revenues Collaboration and licensing revenues $ - $ - $ - Product revenues 1,113 - 1,113 Service revenues 7,146 - 7,146 Other revenues 165 - 165 Total revenues 8,424 - 8,424 Operating Expenses Cost of products 1,122 - 1,122 Cost of services 2,383 - 2,383 Research and development 23,755 - 23,755 Selling, general and administrative 26,359 (759 ) 25,600 Impairment of goodwill 482 - 482 Impairment of other noncurrent assets 638 - 638 Total operating expenses 54,739 (759 ) 53,980 Operating loss (46,315 ) 759 (45,556 ) Other Expense, Net Interest expense (4,101 ) - (4,101 ) Interest and dividend income 75 - 75 Other income, net 238 - 238 Total other expense, net (3,788 ) - (3,788 ) Equity in net loss of affiliates (1 ) - (1 ) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (50,104 ) 759 (49,345 ) Income tax benefit 147 - 147 Loss from continuing operations $ (49,957 ) $ 759 $ (49,198 ) Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 13,071 (13,071 ) - Net loss $ (36,886 ) $ (12,312 ) $ (49,198 ) Net loss from continuing operations per share, basic and diluted $ (0.25 ) $ - $ (0.25 ) Net income from discontinued operations per share, basic and diluted 0.07 (0.07 ) - Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.18 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.25 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 200,047,629 200,047,629

Precigen, Inc.

Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

Year Ended December 31, 2021

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Historical Transaction Accounting Adjustments (e) Unaudited Pro Forma Continuing Operations Revenues Collaboration and licensing revenues $ 506 $ - $ 506 Product revenues 27,295 (25,131 ) 2,164 Service revenues 75,570 (64,475 ) 11,095 Other revenues 502 - 502 Total revenues 103,873 (89,606 ) 14,267 Operating Expenses Cost of products 24,864 (23,070 ) 1,794 Cost of services 33,521 (29,570 ) 3,951 Research and development 50,141 (2,208 ) 47,933 Selling, general and administrative 74,122 (22,128 ) 51,994 Impairment of goodwill - - - Impairment of other noncurrent assets 543 - 543 Total operating expenses 183,191 (76,976 ) 106,215 Operating loss (79,318 ) (12,630 ) (91,948 ) Other Expense, Net Interest expense (18,891 ) 136 (18,755 ) Interest and dividend income 1,617 (1,446 ) 171 Other expense, net (330 ) (102 ) (432 ) Total other expense, net (17,604 ) (1,412 ) (19,016 ) Equity in net loss of affiliates (3 ) - (3 ) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (96,925 ) (14,042 ) (110,967 ) Income tax benefit 160 - 160 Net loss from continuing operations attributable to Precigen $ (96,765 ) $ (14,042 ) $ (110,807 ) Net loss from continuing operations attributable to Precigen per share, basic and diluted $ (0.49 ) $ (0.56 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 197,759,900 197,759,900

Precigen, Inc.

Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

Year Ended December 31, 2020

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Historical Transaction Accounting Adjustments (e) Unaudited Pro Forma Continuing Operations Revenues Collaboration and licensing revenues $ 21,208 $ - $ 21,208 Product revenues 24,349 (21,914 ) 2,435 Service revenues 56,899 (49,272 ) 7,627 Other revenues 722 - 722 Total revenues 103,178 (71,186 ) 31,992 Operating Expenses Cost of products 28,550 (26,529 ) 2,021 Cost of services 26,963 (23,610 ) 3,353 Research and development 41,644 (2,216 ) 39,428 Selling, general and administrative 91,704 (19,777 ) 71,927 Impairment of goodwill - - - Impairment of other noncurrent assets 920 (106 ) 814 Total operating expenses 189,781 (72,238 ) 117,543 Operating loss (86,603 ) 1,052 (85,551 ) Other Expense, Net Interest expense (18,400 ) 176 (18,224 ) Interest and dividend income 2,451 (1,430 ) 1,021 Other expense, net (165 ) (235 ) (400 ) Total other expense, net (16,114 ) (1,489 ) (17,603 ) Equity in net loss of affiliates (1,138 ) 535 (603 ) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (103,855 ) 98 (103,757 ) Income tax benefit 82 - 82 Net loss from continuing operations attributable to Precigen $ (103,773 ) $ 98 $ (103,675 ) Net loss from continuing operations attributable to Precigen per share, basic and diluted $ (0.62 ) $ (0.62 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 167,065,539 167,065,539

Precigen, Inc.

Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

Year Ended December 31, 2019

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Historical Transaction Accounting Adjustments (e) Unaudited Pro Forma Continuing Operations Revenues Collaboration and licensing revenues $ 14,059 $ - $ 14,059 Product revenues 23,780 (21,798 ) 1,982 Service revenues 51,803 (46,867 ) 4,936 Other revenues 1,080 - 1,080 Total revenues 90,722 (68,665 ) 22,057 Operating Expenses Cost of products 31,930 (29,516 ) 2,414 Cost of services 29,471 (26,112 ) 3,359 Research and development 66,666 (1,278 ) 65,388 Selling, general and administrative 98,634 (18,620 ) 80,014 Impairment of goodwill 29,820 (29,642 ) 178 Impairment of other noncurrent assets 990 - 990 Total operating expenses 257,511 (105,168 ) 152,343 Operating loss (166,789 ) 36,503 (130,286 ) Other Expense, Net Unrealized and realized appreciation in fair value of equity securities and preferred stock, net 8,291 - 8,291 Interest expense (17,666 ) 169 (17,497 ) Interest and dividend income 3,871 (1,762 ) 2,109 Other income (expense), net 3,445 (261 ) 3,184 Total other expense, net (2,059 ) (1,854 ) (3,913 ) Equity in net loss of affiliates (2,416 ) 148 (2,268 ) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (171,264 ) 34,797 (136,467 ) Income tax benefit 930 (703 ) 227 Loss from continuing operations $ (170,334 ) $ 34,094 $ (136,240 ) Net loss from continuing operations attributable to the noncontrolling interests 1,592 - 1,592 Net loss from continuing operations attributable to Precigen $ (168,742 ) $ 34,094 $ (134,648 ) Net loss from continuing operations attributable to Precigen per share, basic and diluted $ (1.09 ) $ (0.87 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 154,138,774 154,138,774

Precigen, Inc.

Notes to Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Financial Information

As of June 30, 2022

a) Adjustment represents the net cash proceeds from the sale of Trans Ova as if the closing date was June 30, 2022.

b) Adjustment reflects the elimination of the assets and liabilities of Trans Ova due to the Transaction, which were previously classified as held for sale.

c) Adjustment reflects other liabilities incurred or generated in conjunction with the Transaction.

d) Adjustment reflects the removal of the operating results of Trans Ova, reported as discontinued operations in the historical financial statements.