Precigen : 4Q-2020 Business Update Presentation

Forward‐looking Statements

Some of the statements made in this press release are forward‐looking statements. These forward‐looking statements are based upon Precigen's current expectations and projections about future events and generally relate to plans, objectives, and expectations for the development of Precigen's business, including the timing, pace and progress of preclinical studies, clinical trials, discovery programs and related milestones, and the promise of the Company's portfolio of therapies, and in particular its CAR‐T therapies. Although management believes that the plans, objectives and results reflected in or suggested by these forward‐looking statements are reasonable, all forward‐looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual future results may be materially different from the plans, objectives and expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, (i) the impact of the COVID‐19 pandemic on our clinical trials, businesses, operating results, cash flows and/or financial condition, (ii) Precigen's strategy and overall approach to its health‐focused business model; (iii) the ability to successfully enter new markets or develop additional products, including the expected timing and results of investigational studies and preclinical and clinical trials, including any delays or potential delays as a result of the COVID‐19 pandemic, whether with its collaborators or independently; (iv) the ability to successfully enter into optimal strategic relationships with its subsidiaries and operating companies that it may form in the future; (v) the ability to hold or generate significant operating capital, including through partnering, asset sales and operating cost reductions; (vi) actual or anticipated variations in operating results; (vii) actual or anticipated fluctuations in competitors' or collaborators' operating results or changes in their respective growth rates; (viii) cash position; (ix) market conditions in Precigen's industry; (x) the volatility of Precigen's stock price; (xi) the ability, and the ability of collaborators, to protect Precigen's intellectual property and other proprietary rights and technologies; (xii) the ability, and the ability of collaborators, to adapt to changes in laws or regulations and policies, including federal, state, and local government responses to the COVID‐19 pandemic; (xiii) outcomes of pending and future litigation; (xiv) the rate and degree of market acceptance of any products developed by Precigen, its subsidiaries, collaborations or joint ventures; (xv) the ability to retain and recruit key personnel; (xvi) expectations related to the use of proceeds from public offerings and other financing efforts; and (xvii) estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing. For further information on potential risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Precigen's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward‐looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Precigen's most recent Annual Report on Form 10‐K and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This presentation contains market data and industry statistics and forecasts based on studies and clinical trials sponsored by third parties, independent industry publications and other publicly available information. Although Precigen believes these sources are reliable, it does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of this information and has not verified this data.

All of the pharmaceutical products described in this presentation are investigational new drugs, which are currently undergoing pre‐clinical and/or human clinical trial testing. As a result, none of them have had their safety or efficacy established or are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other regulatory agency.

© 2021 Precigen, Inc. All rights reserved.

Immuno ‐ oncology

PRODUCT PLATFORM INDICATION DISCOVERY PRECLINICAL PHASE 1 PHASE 2 PHASE 3 PRGN‐3005 UltraCAR ‐T Ovarian Cancer PRGN‐3006 UltraCAR ‐T AML, MDS PRGN‐2009 OTS AdenoVerse Immunotherapy HPV+ Solid Tumors

Autoimmune

PRODUCT PLATFORM INDICATION DISCOVERY PRECLINICAL PHASE 1 PHASE 2 PHASE 3 AG019 ActoBiotics Type 1 Diabetes

Infectious

PRODUCT PLATFORM INDICATION DISCOVERY PRECLINICAL PHASE 1 PHASE 2 PHASE 3 PRGN‐2012 OTS AdenoVerse Immunotherapy Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis

Emerging