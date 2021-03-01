Log in
PRECIGEN, INC.

PRECIGEN, INC.

(PGEN)
Precigen : 4Q-2020 Business Update Presentation

03/01/2021
Forwardlooking Statements

Some of the statements made in this press release are forwardlooking statements. These forwardlooking statements are based upon Precigen's current expectations and projections about future events and generally relate to plans, objectives, and expectations for the development of Precigen's business, including the timing, pace and progress of preclinical studies, clinical trials, discovery programs and related milestones, and the promise of the Company's portfolio of therapies, and in particular its CART therapies. Although management believes that the plans, objectives and results reflected in or suggested by these forwardlooking statements are reasonable, all forwardlooking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual future results may be materially different from the plans, objectives and expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, (i) the impact of the COVID19 pandemic on our clinical trials, businesses, operating results, cash flows and/or financial condition, (ii) Precigen's strategy and overall approach to its healthfocused business model; (iii) the ability to successfully enter new markets or develop additional products, including the expected timing and results of investigational studies and preclinical and clinical trials, including any delays or potential delays as a result of the COVID19 pandemic, whether with its collaborators or independently; (iv) the ability to successfully enter into optimal strategic relationships with its subsidiaries and operating companies that it may form in the future; (v) the ability to hold or generate significant operating capital, including through partnering, asset sales and operating cost reductions; (vi) actual or anticipated variations in operating results; (vii) actual or anticipated fluctuations in competitors' or collaborators' operating results or changes in their respective growth rates; (viii) cash position; (ix) market conditions in Precigen's industry; (x) the volatility of Precigen's stock price; (xi) the ability, and the ability of collaborators, to protect Precigen's intellectual property and other proprietary rights and technologies; (xii) the ability, and the ability of collaborators, to adapt to changes in laws or regulations and policies, including federal, state, and local government responses to the COVID19 pandemic; (xiii) outcomes of pending and future litigation; (xiv) the rate and degree of market acceptance of any products developed by Precigen, its subsidiaries, collaborations or joint ventures; (xv) the ability to retain and recruit key personnel; (xvi) expectations related to the use of proceeds from public offerings and other financing efforts; and (xvii) estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing. For further information on potential risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Precigen's actual results to differ from those contained in the forwardlooking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Precigen's most recent Annual Report on Form 10K and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This presentation contains market data and industry statistics and forecasts based on studies and clinical trials sponsored by third parties, independent industry publications and other publicly available information. Although Precigen believes these sources are reliable, it does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of this information and has not verified this data.

All of the pharmaceutical products described in this presentation are investigational new drugs, which are currently undergoing preclinical and/or human clinical trial testing. As a result, none of them have had their safety or efficacy established or are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other regulatory agency.

© 2021 Precigen, Inc. All rights reserved.

Immuno oncology

PRODUCT

PLATFORM

INDICATION

DISCOVERY

PRECLINICAL

PHASE 1

PHASE 2

PHASE 3

PRGN3005

UltraCAR T

Ovarian Cancer

PRGN3006

UltraCAR T

AML, MDS

PRGN2009

OTS AdenoVerse Immunotherapy

HPV+ Solid Tumors

Autoimmune

PRODUCT

PLATFORM

INDICATION

DISCOVERY

PRECLINICAL

PHASE 1

PHASE 2

PHASE 3

AG019

ActoBiotics

Type 1 Diabetes

Infectious

PRODUCT

PLATFORM

INDICATION

DISCOVERY

PRECLINICAL

PHASE 1

PHASE 2

PHASE 3

PRGN2012

OTS AdenoVerse Immunotherapy

Recurrent Respiratory

Papillomatosis

Emerging

PRODUCT

PLATFORM

INDICATION

DISCOVERY

PRECLINICAL

PHASE 1

PHASE 2

PHASE 3

INXN4001

Nonviral UltraVector

Heart Failure

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Precigen Inc. published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 22:36:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
