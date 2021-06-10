Precigen : View presentation

Lactococcus lactis Producing Proinsulin and IL-10 increases Antigen Specific Regulatory T-cells in Monotherapy and in Combination with an anti-CD3 Monoclonal Antibody (teplizumab) in Newly Diagnosed T1D Patients
Abstract presentation by: Kevan C. Herold MD
Karen Cerosaletti PhD, Alice Wiedeman PhD
S Alice Long PhD, Elisavet Serti PhD
Opada Alzohaili MD, Stephen Aronoff MD
Ronald Chochinov MD, Stephen Gitelman MD
Peter Gottlieb MD, Carla Greenbaum MD
Kurt Griffin MD, Bart Keymeulen MD
Sandra Lord MD, Wayne Moore MD
Fornando Ovalle MD, Barry Reiner MD
Henry Rodriguez MD, Joan Vermeiren PhD
Silvia Caluwaerts PhD, Karolien van Huynegem PhD
Lothar Steidler PhD, Sven Blomme, Pieter Rottiers PhD
Gerald Nepom MD PhD, Chantal Mathieu MD PhD
AG019 Oral ActoBiotics™, an innovative disease-modifying approach to induce immune tolerance in Type 1 Diabetes
Type 1 Diabetes (T1D)
Current treatment strategies focus on non-disease specific immune suppression with limited efficacy in recent onset T1D
Antigen-specificimmunotherapy represents a promising treatment modality to re-establishlong-lasting immune tolerance
AG019 is a safe and convenient antigen-specific disease modifying treatment currently being developed as mono- and combination therapy in recent-onset T1D
POC/MOA established in recent-onset T1D animal model*
AG019 - Genetically modifiedLactococcus lactis (ActoBiotics™) to deliver autoantigen human proinsulin (hPINS) and human interleukin-10(hIL-10)
Oral AG019 in combination with anti-CD3 stably reverted new- onset T1D
Increased levels of insulin-responsiveTreg-cells accumulate and proliferate in pancreatic islet and are essential to maintain active immune-tolerance
AG019 is an oral capsule composed of ActoBiotics™
delivering hPINS and hIL-10
L. lactis
hPINS & hIL-10
essential gene
genes inserted
removed
L. lactis
Oral AG019 targets the gut- associated lymphoid tissue (GALT) and induces antigen-specific regulatory T-cells that migrate to the inflamed tissue and block tissue destruction.
* Takiishi et al., 2012, JCI; Takiishi et al., 2017, Diabetes
AG019 Phase 1b/2a in recent-onset T1D - Clinical Study Design and Status
Eligibility:
12-42years of age
Diagnosis of diabetes according to ADA (*)
Stimulated C-peptide >0.2 nmol/L
Treatment start within 150 days of diagnosis (**)
Autoantibody positivity to at least 1 (Insulin, IA-2, GAD65, ZnT8)
(**) Recent-onset in this study defined as within 150 days of diagnosis. Other studies (e.g. teplizumab studies PROTECT and Protégé) use other definitions, e.g. 42 days..
(##) In a subset of patients, preproinsulin (PPI) and islet specific CD4+ and CD8+ T-cell responses were measured using a peptide activation assay and Class I MHC tetramers, respectively.
Study Participants
Phase 1b Monotherapy
Phase 2a Combination Therapy
Adults
Adolescents
Adults
Adolescents
Number of patients#
10
9
12
6
(all dosing cohorts)
Age
24
14
26.5
13.5
Years
(18-42)
(12-17)
(20-39)
(12-15)
Time from diagnosis to treatment
108.5
118
82
132.5
Days
(35-136)
(70-146)
(58-148)
(59-150)
Fasting C-peptide
0.26
0.23
0.17
0.24
nmol/L
(0.10-0.61)
(0.17-0.47)
(0.03-0.52)
(0.16-0.33)
Peak C-peptide
0.96
0.91
0.79
0.66
nmol/L
(0.36-2.99)
(0.40-1.37)
(0.31-1.17)
(0.28-1.13)
HbA1c
6.50*
6.20
6.65
7.10
%
(5.40-8.90)
(5.20-7.40)
(5.20-9.50)
(5.10-11.00)
All values (except number of patients) median and range between brackets
# data of 8 single dose patients of the Phase 1b Monotherapy not included
* No baseline HbA1c result available for one patient
Oral AG019 is safe and well-tolerated as monotherapy and combination therapy in recent-onset Type 1 Diabetes
Phase 1b Monotherapy
Phase 2a Combination Therapy
Adults
Adolescents
Adults
Adolescents
Active
Placebo
Active
Placebo
Number of patients who completed
10
9
10
2
4 (5a)
1
dosing#
Serious Adverse Events (SAEs)
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total severe Treatment-Emergent
0
0
8b
0
1bb
0
Adverse Events (TEAEs)
Total related TEAEs
4c
7cc
41d
22dd
1ddd
0
Total severe related TEAEs
0
0
2e
0
0
0
# 8 single dose patients of the Phase 1b monotherapy not included
a One patient received one morning dose of AG019 and was subsequently discontinued due to teplizumab infusion withholding criteria, for this patient only baseline through 4 days FUP data is available b Lymphopenia (3), decreased lymphocyte count (1), elevated bilirubin (1), rash (1), diarrhea (1), and vomiting (1), bb Decreased lymphocyte count (1)
c Mainly diarrhea (3), ccMainly diarrhea (1), and vomiting (1)
d Mainly vomiting (11), oropharyngeal pain (5), diarrhea (4), nausea (3), rash (3), and headache (2), dd Mainly headache (9), fatigue (3), and oropharyngeal pain (1), ddd Blood glucose decreased e Diarrhea (1), and vomiting (1)
The TEAEs reported in the AG019/teplizumab combination cohorts are in line with the safety profile reported for teplizumab in its Investigator Brochure and no unexpected TEAEs were identified
AG019 treatment was well tolerated and safe as monotherapy or in combination with teplizumab infusions.
No AG019 treatment discontinuationdue to TEAEs occurred.
No serious adverse events were reported and the TEAEs reported were mostly of mild, sometimes of moderate severity.
