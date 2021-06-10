Precigen : View presentation

Oral AG019 is safe and well-tolerated as monotherapy and combination therapy in recent-onset Type 1 Diabetes

Phase 1b Monotherapy Phase 2a Combination Therapy Adults Adolescents Adults Adolescents Active Placebo Active Placebo Number of patients who completed 10 9 10 2 4 (5a) 1 dosing# Serious Adverse Events (SAEs) 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total severe Treatment-Emergent 0 0 8b 0 1bb 0 Adverse Events (TEAEs) Total related TEAEs 4c 7cc 41d 22dd 1ddd 0 Total severe related TEAEs 0 0 2e 0 0 0

# 8 single dose patients of the Phase 1b monotherapy not included

a One patient received one morning dose of AG019 and was subsequently discontinued due to teplizumab infusion withholding criteria, for this patient only baseline through 4 days FUP data is available b Lymphopenia (3), decreased lymphocyte count (1), elevated bilirubin (1), rash (1), diarrhea (1), and vomiting (1), bb Decreased lymphocyte count (1)

c Mainly diarrhea (3), ccMainly diarrhea (1), and vomiting (1)

d Mainly vomiting (11), oropharyngeal pain (5), diarrhea (4), nausea (3), rash (3), and headache (2), dd Mainly headache (9), fatigue (3), and oropharyngeal pain (1), ddd Blood glucose decreased e Diarrhea (1), and vomiting (1)

The TEAEs reported in the AG019/teplizumab combination cohorts are in line with the safety profile reported for teplizumab in its Investigator Brochure and no unexpected TEAEs were identified