    PGEN   US74017N1054

PRECIGEN, INC.

(PGEN)
Precigen : View presentation

06/10/2021 | 05:24pm EDT
Lactococcus lactis Producing Proinsulin and IL-10 increases Antigen Specific Regulatory T-cells in Monotherapy and in Combination with an anti-CD3 Monoclonal Antibody (teplizumab) in Newly Diagnosed T1D Patients

Abstract presentation by: Kevan C. Herold MD

Karen Cerosaletti PhD, Alice Wiedeman PhD

S Alice Long PhD, Elisavet Serti PhD

Opada Alzohaili MD, Stephen Aronoff MD

Ronald Chochinov MD, Stephen Gitelman MD

Peter Gottlieb MD, Carla Greenbaum MD

Kurt Griffin MD, Bart Keymeulen MD

Sandra Lord MD, Wayne Moore MD

Fornando Ovalle MD, Barry Reiner MD

Henry Rodriguez MD, Joan Vermeiren PhD

Silvia Caluwaerts PhD, Karolien van Huynegem PhD

Lothar Steidler PhD, Sven Blomme, Pieter Rottiers PhD

Gerald Nepom MD PhD, Chantal Mathieu MD PhD

AG019 Oral ActoBiotics™, an innovative disease-modifying approach to induce immune tolerance in Type 1 Diabetes

Type 1 Diabetes (T1D)

  • Current treatment strategies focus on non-disease specific immune suppression with limited efficacy in recent onset T1D
  • Antigen-specificimmunotherapy represents a promising treatment modality to re-establishlong-lasting immune tolerance
  • AG019 is a safe and convenient antigen-specific disease modifying treatment currently being developed as mono- and combination therapy in recent-onset T1D

POC/MOA established in recent-onset T1D animal model*

  • AG019 - Genetically modified Lactococcus lactis (ActoBiotics) to deliver autoantigen human proinsulin (hPINS) and human interleukin-10(hIL-10)
  • Oral AG019 in combination with anti-CD3 stably reverted new- onset T1D
  • Increased levels of insulin-responsiveTreg-cells accumulate and proliferate in pancreatic islet and are essential to maintain active immune-tolerance

AG019 is an oral capsule composed of ActoBiotics™

delivering hPINS and hIL-10

L. lactis

hPINS & hIL-10

essential gene

genes inserted

removed

L. lactis

Oral AG019 targets the gut- associated lymphoid tissue (GALT) and induces antigen-specific regulatory T-cells that migrate to the inflamed tissue and block tissue destruction.

* Takiishi et al., 2012, JCI; Takiishi et al., 2017, Diabetes

2

AG019 Phase 1b/2a in recent-onset T1D - Clinical Study Design and Status

Eligibility:

  • 12-42years of age
  • Diagnosis of diabetes according to ADA (*)
  • Stimulated C-peptide >0.2 nmol/L
  • Treatment start within 150 days of diagnosis (**)
  • Autoantibody positivity to at least 1 (Insulin, IA-2, GAD65, ZnT8)
  • No active infections

OPEN LABEL Phase 1b Monotherapy

High & low dose AG019

AG019 (oral, 8 wks)

Primary

Follow-up

Endpoint 6M

(12M)

AG019 (oral, 8 wks) and

Primary

Follow-up

teplizumab (infusion, 12d) OR

Endpoint 6M

(6/12M)

double placebo (PBO)

DOUBLE BLIND placebo-controlled Phase 2a Combination Therapy

High dose AG019 and teplizumab

Primary endpoint:

Safety & tolerability at 6 months follow-up

Secondary endpoints:

  1. Pharmacokinetics:
  • Systemic and local exposure of L. lactis and hPINS/hIL-10
  1. Pharmacodynamics/metabolics:
  • C-peptidepreservation
  • Mechanistic assessments & biomarkers for immunological changes (##)

AG019 Monotherapy (Open Label Phase 1b)

  • Adults (18-42years) and adolescents (12-17years): 8 patients in single dose cohorts and 19 patients in repeat dose cohorts (27 patients)
  • Treatment completed
  • 12M follow-up of all patients completed

AG019/teplizumab Combination Therapy (Double-blindplacebo-controlled Phase 2a)

  • Adults (18-42years): 10 patients in active group and 2 patients in PBO group (12 patients)
  • Adolescents (12-17years): 5 patients in active group and 1 patient in PBO group (6 patients)
  • Treatment completed
  • 6M follow-up of all adolescent patients completed and 12M follow-up of all adult patients completed

(*) https://www.diabetes.org/a1c/diagnosis

(**) Recent-onset in this study defined as within 150 days of diagnosis. Other studies (e.g. teplizumab studies PROTECT and Protégé) use other definitions, e.g. 42 days..

3

(##) In a subset of patients, preproinsulin (PPI) and islet specific CD4+ and CD8+ T-cell responses were measured using a peptide activation assay and Class I MHC tetramers, respectively.

Study Participants

Phase 1b Monotherapy

Phase 2a Combination Therapy

Adults

Adolescents

Adults

Adolescents

Number of patients#

10

9

12

6

(all dosing cohorts)

Age

24

14

26.5

13.5

Years

(18-42)

(12-17)

(20-39)

(12-15)

Time from diagnosis to treatment

108.5

118

82

132.5

Days

(35-136)

(70-146)

(58-148)

(59-150)

Fasting C-peptide

0.26

0.23

0.17

0.24

nmol/L

(0.10-0.61)

(0.17-0.47)

(0.03-0.52)

(0.16-0.33)

Peak C-peptide

0.96

0.91

0.79

0.66

nmol/L

(0.36-2.99)

(0.40-1.37)

(0.31-1.17)

(0.28-1.13)

HbA1c

6.50*

6.20

6.65

7.10

%

(5.40-8.90)

(5.20-7.40)

(5.20-9.50)

(5.10-11.00)

All values (except number of patients) median and range between brackets

# data of 8 single dose patients of the Phase 1b Monotherapy not included

* No baseline HbA1c result available for one patient

4

Oral AG019 is safe and well-tolerated as monotherapy and combination therapy in recent-onset Type 1 Diabetes

Phase 1b Monotherapy

Phase 2a Combination Therapy

Adults

Adolescents

Adults

Adolescents

Active

Placebo

Active

Placebo

Number of patients who completed

10

9

10

2

4 (5a)

1

dosing#

Serious Adverse Events (SAEs)

0

0

0

0

0

0

Total severe Treatment-Emergent

0

0

8b

0

1bb

0

Adverse Events (TEAEs)

Total related TEAEs

4c

7cc

41d

22dd

1ddd

0

Total severe related TEAEs

0

0

2e

0

0

0

# 8 single dose patients of the Phase 1b monotherapy not included

a One patient received one morning dose of AG019 and was subsequently discontinued due to teplizumab infusion withholding criteria, for this patient only baseline through 4 days FUP data is available b Lymphopenia (3), decreased lymphocyte count (1), elevated bilirubin (1), rash (1), diarrhea (1), and vomiting (1), bb Decreased lymphocyte count (1)

c Mainly diarrhea (3), ccMainly diarrhea (1), and vomiting (1)

d Mainly vomiting (11), oropharyngeal pain (5), diarrhea (4), nausea (3), rash (3), and headache (2), dd Mainly headache (9), fatigue (3), and oropharyngeal pain (1), ddd Blood glucose decreased e Diarrhea (1), and vomiting (1)

The TEAEs reported in the AG019/teplizumab combination cohorts are in line with the safety profile reported for teplizumab in its Investigator Brochure and no unexpected TEAEs were identified

  • AG019 treatment was well tolerated and safe as monotherapy or in combination with teplizumab infusions.
  • No AG019 treatment discontinuation due to TEAEs occurred.
  • No serious adverse events were reported and the TEAEs reported were mostly of mild, sometimes of moderate severity.

5



Disclaimer

Precigen Inc. published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2021 21:23:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
