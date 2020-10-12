Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Precigen, Inc.    PGEN

PRECIGEN, INC.

(PGEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Precigen, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 10:01am EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Precigen, Inc. (“Precigen” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: PGEN) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between May 10, 2017 and September 25, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before December 4, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Precigen used pure methane in place of natural gas as feedstock for its methanotroph bioconversion platform, producing a high yield. In fact, the yield from natural gas was considerably lower. Pure methane was not a commercially viable feedstock based on its high price compared to natural gas. The Company was under investigation by the SEC since October 2018. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Precigen, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PRECIGEN, INC.
10:01aSHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
10/09SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
10/09MERCK : Precigen Shares Gain 20% as Germany's Merck Raises Stake
DJ
10/09MERCK : Raises Precigen Stake to 14.8% With Note Conversion
DJ
10/09PRECIGEN, INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Regulation FD Disclosur..
AQ
10/09PRECIGEN : Announces Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Increases Ownership Position..
PR
10/08PRECIGEN : ROSEN, TRUSTED NATIONAL TRIAL COUNSEL, First Files Securities Class A..
PR
10/08SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
10/07PGEN INVESTOR ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard Announces that a Securities Class Actio..
BU
10/06PRECIGEN : ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Precigen, Inc. f/k/a Intrexon..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 97,4 M - -
Net income 2020 -120 M - -
Net Debt 2020 144 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,36x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 017 M 1 017 M -
EV / Sales 2020 11,9x
EV / Sales 2021 12,7x
Nbr of Employees 814
Free-Float 84,8%
Chart PRECIGEN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Precigen, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRECIGEN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 9,00 $
Last Close Price 5,69 $
Spread / Highest target 128%
Spread / Average Target 58,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Helen Sabzevari President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Randal J. Kirk Executive Chairman
Rick L. Sterling Chief Financial Officer
Thomas David Reed Chief Science Officer
Dean Jonathan Mitchell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRECIGEN, INC.3.83%1 017
LONZA GROUP AG57.76%45 444
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.75.72%34 935
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.7.93%31 896
CELLTRION, INC.44.75%30 649
MODERNA, INC.273.21%28 805
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group