Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Precinct Properties New Zealand Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCT   NZAPTE0001S3

PRECINCT PROPERTIES NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

(PCT)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 11/03
1.61 NZD   -0.62%
06:23pPCT AGM 2021 Address
PU
06:23pPCT 2021 AGM Presentation
PU
10/06Annual General Meeting Notice of Meeting 2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PCT 2021 AGM Presentation

11/03/2021 | 06:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Precinct

Annual General

Meeting

4 November 2021

Welcome

and good morning

Craig Stobo,

Independent Director and

Chair

Online questions and voting

  • Questions can now be submitted through the webcast
  • Questions will be addressed at relevant time in meeting
  • Opening of voting

Board and Executive Team

Board of Directors

Craig Stobo

Nicola Greer

Apology

Independent Director and Chair

Independent Director

Mohammed Al Nuaimi

Graeme Wong

Mark Tume

Director

Independent Director

Independent Director

Anne Urlwin

Independent Director

Chris Judd

Independent Director

Executive Team

Scott Pritchard

George Crawford

Richard Hilder

Chief Executive Officer

Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Meeting agenda

  • Review Precinct performance and activity
  • Shareholder questions and discussion.
  • Consider and vote on six ordinary resolutions and one special resolution

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Precinct Properties New Zealand Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 22:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PRECINCT PROPERTIES NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
06:23pPCT AGM 2021 Address
PU
06:23pPCT 2021 AGM Presentation
PU
10/06Annual General Meeting Notice of Meeting 2021
PU
09/09PRECINCT PROPERTIES NEW ZEALAND LIMI : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/08Australian shares fall on virus fears; miners, tech stocks drop
RE
08/12Precinct Properties New Zealand Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ende..
CI
08/12Precinct Properties New Zealand Limited Announces Dividend for the Full Year of 2021; P..
CI
07/23Precinct Properties New Zealand Limited completed the acquisition of Bowen House in Wel..
CI
07/15Precinct Properties New Zealand Limited entered into conditional agreement to acquire F..
CI
07/14Precinct Properties Announces Director Changes
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 145 M 104 M 104 M
Net income 2022 203 M 145 M 145 M
Net Debt 2022 1 242 M 889 M 889 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,3x
Yield 2022 4,20%
Capitalization 2 552 M 1 822 M 1 826 M
EV / Sales 2022 26,2x
EV / Sales 2023 25,3x
Nbr of Employees 100
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart PRECINCT PROPERTIES NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Precinct Properties New Zealand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRECINCT PROPERTIES NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,61 NZD
Average target price 1,72 NZD
Spread / Average Target 7,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott Pritchard Chief Executive Officer
Richard Hilder Chief Financial Officer
Craig Hamilton Stobo Chairman
Graeme Henry Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher James Judd Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRECINCT PROPERTIES NEW ZEALAND LIMITED-8.52%1 825
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.20%38 051
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-22.91%27 231
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-8.13%27 074
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-0.83%23 456
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-18.39%22 874