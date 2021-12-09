Precinct Properties New Zealand : Quarterly Report December 2021

COVID-19 impact and support

The impacts of COVID-19 have been felt across New Zealand with the country experiencing prolonged lockdowns and various levels of restrictions over the last three months. Many businesses, particularly those in Auckland have suffered heavy financial impacts and sadly, business closures for some. Precinct engaged with our occupiers early on with an approach of providing support to those who are suffering significant losses and facing financial hardship. While support has mainly been provided to our retailers and hospitality food and beverage operators, Precinct will continue to support all occupiers in our portfolio who need it. Precinct acknowledge how stressful the immediate impacts have been and for many, are still being felt. Precinct have provided support through a range of relief packages including rental abatements. Since the pandemic started, this has totalled financial support of around $10 million.

Annual General Meeting (AGM)

Precinct held its AGM on 4 November 2021. Attendance was online only due to the COVID-19 situation. Voting was conducted by poll and shareholders passed all seven resolutions, including resolution seven as a special resolution. We hope to be able to hold an in-person meeting next year with our shareholders and welcome any feedback you have.

Outlook

Our business has demonstrated remarkable resilience over the last 18+ months. While there is much uncertainty with regards to COVID-19, we are encouraged by the increase in New Zealand's vaccination rate and move into the traffic light framework. While our AFFO, which adjusts for several non-cash items, has been impacted by the lockdowns resulting from COVID-19, Precinct is committed to maintaining a FY22 dividend to our shareholders of

6.70 cents per share despite this. This represents an expected year on year growth of 3.1%.

On behalf of my Board colleagues, Management and wider Precinct team, I would like to thank you, our shareholders for your continued support in Precinct. It has been another unique and challenging year and I hope you have a good and safe break over the Christmas and New Year period.

Yours faithfully,