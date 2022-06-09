Precinct Properties New Zealand : Quarterly Report June 2022

Establishment of new strategic investment partnership

Earlier this year in February 2022, Precinct announced the conditional establishment of a new strategic investment partnership with Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC. The partnership will initially acquire five assets from Precinct's existing portfolio totalling around $590 million, comprising 3 Wellington and 2 Auckland assets, with the ability to grow to around

$1.0 billion. Precinct will own a minority 24.9% interest in the partnership.

Establishing a new collaborative and committed partnership with a global investor of this scale and quality represents a strategic step forward for our business, following the internalisation of Precinct last year. The partnership with GIC provides access to capital with an aligned partner and fully supports the execution of Precinct's future growth. This strategic decision to establish this platform increases Precinct's liquidity and strengthens its balance sheet, provides diversification of capital sources and is expected to enhance earnings to deliver further long-term value to Precinct's shareholders.

Outlook

Our business has continued to advance over the last 6 months and we are focused on the next stage in Precinct's strategic evolution.

Precinct will continue to leverage the quality and resilience of its portfolio and its people. Our strategy is evolving and while we remain committed to owning a high quality portfolio of city centre assets, we recognise that through the use of third party capital, we are able to further extend our participation in opportunities and drive higher returns from our capital. Consistent with earlier guidance provided, the Board expects no change to Precinct's full year FY22 dividend of 6.70 cps to be paid, representing a 3.1% year-on-year growth in total cash dividends to shareholders.

Yours faithfully,

Craig Stobo, Independent Director and Chair