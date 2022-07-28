Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Precinct Properties New Zealand Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCT   NZAPTE0001S3

PRECINCT PROPERTIES NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

(PCT)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-26
1.395 NZD   -0.36%
06/09PRECINCT PROPERTIES NEW ZEALAND : Quarterly Report June 2022
PU
05/26PRECINCT PROPERTIES NEW ZEALAND LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
04/25PRECINCT PROPERTIES NEW ZEALAND : launches retail green bond offer
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Precinct Properties New Zealand : World Green Building Council ...

07/28/2022 | 12:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Precinct is proud to announce our commitment to the World Green Building Council Net Zero Carbon Buildings Commitment, the first New Zealand property owner to do so.

The commitment calls on the building and construction sector to take action to decarbonise the built environment, inspire others to act and remove barriers to implementation.

We have committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions for all buildings under our direct operational control by 2030, and to maximise reductions of embodied carbon emissions at new developments and major upgrades of existing assets, compensating for any remaining residual upfront embodied carbon emissions, by 2030.

Precinct fully supports Aotearoa New Zealand's transition into a low carbon economy and is committed to creating a more sustainable environment by driving change within the building and construction industry.

"We recognise our role as a long-term owner and developer of real estate, and leader within our sector, and that's why we are taking an active approach to climate action." - Richard Hilder, Precinct's CFO and Sustainability Lead

The Commitment considers the whole lifecycle impact of buildings and will see Precinct improve energy efficiency of existing buildings to reduce carbon intensity and offset residual emissions. This includes:

  • - Target over 60% of the portfolio having at least a best practice (5 star) Green Star rating.
  • - Target 100% of portfolio +4-star NABERSNZ by 2030.
  • - Develop energy efficient buildings through sustainable building design.
  • - Reduce hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) or use alternatives by 2030.
  • - Invest in and implement renewable infrastructure where feasible.
  • - Maximise embodied carbon reductions for new developments and major renovations of existing assets by carrying out lifecycle assessments (LCAs) and utilising low carbon design, materials and construction processes.

Under the commitment, Precinct will:

  • - Partner with Toitū Envirocare to measure and verify emissions.
  • - Obtain third party certification; NABERSNZ and Green Star.
  • - Undertake regular energy audits.

Advocating for a low carbon economy will see Precinct partner with New Zealand Green Building Council on current and future carbon legislation (zero carbon) to promote industry-wide environmental practices and promote its net carbon commitment to influence its value chain to reduce carbon intensities.

"An exciting example of this commitment is now visible on Auckland's downtown waterfront with Precinct's PwC Tower awarded a 5 Green Star rating this week, representing New Zealand Excellence in sustainable design and construction"

The Commitment has a total of 160 signatories, with 126 businesses and organisations, in 28 cities. The businesses and organisations signed up to the Commitment account for approximately 6.5 million (tCO2e) of portfolio emissions annually and more than $300 billion annual turnover and are already taking significant steps to decarbonise their portfolio operations.

Being able to measure sustainability performance has been a priority for Precinct for several years, applying local and international sustainability benchmarks to its activities. All previously announced certifications and standards including Toitū CarbonZero, GRESB, CDP, MSCI ESG Building Ratings, Green Star and NABERSNZ, can be viewed here.

Read full article here.

Disclaimer

Precinct Properties New Zealand Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 04:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PRECINCT PROPERTIES NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
06/09PRECINCT PROPERTIES NEW ZEALAND : Quarterly Report June 2022
PU
05/26PRECINCT PROPERTIES NEW ZEALAND LIMI : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
04/25PRECINCT PROPERTIES NEW ZEALAND : launches retail green bond offer
PU
04/20PRECINCT PROPERTIES NEW ZEALAND : Back to Business
PU
04/19GIC Pte. Ltd. agreed to acquire 75.1% of an initial portfolio of fully-developed proper..
CI
03/10PRECINCT PROPERTIES NEW ZEALAND LIMI : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/07PRECINCT PROPERTIES NEW ZEALAND : Wāhine at Precinct
PU
02/23Precinct Properties New Zealand Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ende..
CI
02/23PRECINCT PROPERTIES NEW ZEALAND : New Investment Partnership Established w...
PU
02/22TRANSCRIPT : Precinct Properties New Zealand Limited, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 23, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 140 M 86,7 M 86,7 M
Net income 2022 175 M 109 M 109 M
Net Debt 2022 1 219 M 757 M 757 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,3x
Yield 2022 4,86%
Capitalization 2 212 M 1 373 M 1 373 M
EV / Sales 2022 24,6x
EV / Sales 2023 22,9x
Nbr of Employees 100
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart PRECINCT PROPERTIES NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Precinct Properties New Zealand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRECINCT PROPERTIES NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,40 NZD
Average target price 1,57 NZD
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott Pritchard Chief Executive Officer
Richard Hilder Chief Financial Officer
Craig Hamilton Stobo Chairman
Graeme Henry Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher James Judd Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRECINCT PROPERTIES NEW ZEALAND LIMITED-16.47%1 386
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-2.06%34 203
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.23.24%31 721
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED4.57%31 160
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.10.17%30 139
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED13.73%25 901