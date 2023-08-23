Precinct Properties NZ Ltd & Precinct Properties Investments Ltd reported earnings results for the full year ended June 30, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was NZD 218.9 million compared to NZD 200.3 million a year ago. Net loss was NZD 153.1 million compared to net income of NZD 110 million a year ago.

Basic loss per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.0965 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of NZD 0.0706 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.0965 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of NZD 0.0704 a year ago.

