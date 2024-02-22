Precinct Properties NZ Ltd & Precinct Properties Investments Ltd reported earnings results for the half year ended December 31, 2023. For the half year, the company reported sales was NZD 121 million compared to NZD 111.8 million a year ago. Net income was NZD 15.3 million compared to net loss of NZD 1.8 million a year ago.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.0096 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of NZD 0.0011 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.0096 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of NZD 0.0011 a year ago.