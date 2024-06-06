Artists impression of Downtown redevelopment in Auckland

During the quarter, we are pleased to have advanced the design of the Downtown redevelopment. We look forward to sharing more of our plans for this site as we progress this transformational project for the western edge of Auckland city. We are excited to deliver a true mixed-use precinct encompassing office, residential, and hospitality as well as new urban spaces for residents and the public.

As previously announced, Graeme Wong, Independent Director will step down at the conclusion of this current term in November 2024. A director search has commenced and we will give an update on the new appointment in the coming months.

Outlook

Consistent with earlier guidance provided, the Board expects no change to the total combined cash dividends for Precinct Properties New Zealand Limited and Precinct Properties Investment Limited for the 2024 financial year of 6.75 cents per stapled security to be paid to shareholders.

As a business we remain focused on leveraging our market position, the capabilities of our people, and our proven development track record. Precinct continues to progress its strategic pathway and we will take advantage of opportunities to drive shareholder returns through development and investment activities.

Yours faithfully,

Anne Urlwin, Independent Director and Chair