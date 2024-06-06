Precinct Quarterly Update
Precinct Quarterly Update
June 2024
Welcome to the June edition of our quarterly update.
Dividends
Precinct Properties New Zealand Limited
Payment date
7 June 2024
Excluded dividend (cents per share)
1.497500 cps
Fully imputed dividend (cents per share)
0 cps
Cash dividend (cents per share)
1.497500 cps
Imputation credits (cents per share)
0 cps
Artists impression of Downtown redevelopment in Auckland
During the quarter, we are pleased to have advanced the design of the Downtown redevelopment. We look forward to sharing more of our plans for this site as we progress this transformational project for the western edge of Auckland city. We are excited to deliver a true mixed-use precinct encompassing office, residential, and hospitality as well as new urban spaces for residents and the public.
As previously announced, Graeme Wong, Independent Director will step down at the conclusion of this current term in November 2024. A director search has commenced and we will give an update on the new appointment in the coming months.
Outlook
Consistent with earlier guidance provided, the Board expects no change to the total combined cash dividends for Precinct Properties New Zealand Limited and Precinct Properties Investment Limited for the 2024 financial year of 6.75 cents per stapled security to be paid to shareholders.
As a business we remain focused on leveraging our market position, the capabilities of our people, and our proven development track record. Precinct continues to progress its strategic pathway and we will take advantage of opportunities to drive shareholder returns through development and investment activities.
Yours faithfully,
Anne Urlwin, Independent Director and Chair
Precinct Properties Investments Limited
Payment date
7 June 2024
Cash dividend (cents per share)
0.190000 cps
Imputation credits (cents per share)
0.030618 cps
Supplementary dividend (cents per share)
0.013894 cps
Indicative dividends payment dates
4th Quarter 2024 financial year
20 September 2024
1st Quarter 2025 financial year
13 December 2024
These dates represent the current expectation of Precinct (PCT) as at the date of publication, are subject to PCT board approval, may change without notice and are not a guarantee or warranty as to the payment of a dividend or the actual payment dates.
Key metrics as at 31 March 2024
Portfolio value
$3.2 billion
Overall occupancy
97%
Weighted average lease term
6.7 years
Market capitalisation
$1.9 billion
Weighted average cap rate
5.6%
Weighting to Auckland (by value)
71%
All portfolio metrics are as at 31 March 2024 and reflect Precinct's direct ownership in assets and exclude joint investment partnerships assets, unless otherwise stated.
Financial Summary as at 31 March 2024
Balance sheet
Unaudited
Audited
31 March 24
30 June 23
Total assets
$3,559.0 m
$3,642.8 m
Net equity
$2,140.0 m
$2,183.1 m
Number of shares on issue
1,585.9 m
1,585.9 m
Net asset value per share
$1.35
$1.38
Bank covenant gearing
32.6%
38.0%
Shareholder returns
March Quarter
1 Yr
3 Yr
5 Yr
Precinct (NZX: PCT)
(2.6%)
1.3%
(13.5%)
(2.8%)
Listed Property
0.0%
3.6%
(12.0%)
6.5%
Returns are based on close price for the quarter, and assume reinvestment of dividend (returns exclude imputation credits). Listed property is the S&P/NZX All Real Estate Gross index. Source IRESS
Precinct's FY24 annual results are scheduled to be announced on 28 August 2024.
One Queen Street
Following the completion of the redevelopment of Deloitte Centre at One Queen Street, the new flagship hotel, InterContinental Auckland is now operating. This was launched together with the hotel restaurant, Advieh which is led by renowned chef Gareth Stewart.
More recently in May 2024, we opened the new roof top restaurant and bar on level 21 of One Queen Street. A significant part of level 21 is the green roof, with a sculpture by artist Chris Bailey as its centrepiece.
We are extemely proud of this premium grade mixed use redevelopment, the second stage of the Commercial Bay project. We look forward to opening the other hospitalty venues in the coming months.
Sustainability
Precinct has continued to progress several of its ESG objectives with a focus on decarbonising our activities through the sustainable design of buildings, products, processes and supply chains.
During the quarter, Precinct received annual Toitu Carbonzero certification across our Scope 1, 2 & 3 inventory over our FY23 data. Precinct has reduced it's overall Category 1 & 2 emissions by 56% since our baseline year. This is a great result and reflects the continued progress Precinct is making across our ESG targets.
We continue to prepare Precinct for compliance with the External Reporting Board's (XRB) Aotearoa New Zealand Climate Standards. Precinct has voluntarily prepared interim climate related disclosures in its 2023 Annual Report to support transparency towards compliance. This can be found here: www.precinct.co.nz/annualreporting/2023-annual-results
As a reporting entity, Precinct will present our first Climate Statement in line with mandatory reporting criteria and we look forward to sharing this with you later in 2024.
Science Based Targets Initiative
In March 2024, Precinct committed to Science Based Targets alongside 38 other NZ companies.
Precinct has commited to setting a formal Net Zero target and is the first NZ company in the Real Estate designation to commit to this.
02
