Precio Fishbone : Omnia is awarded Intranet Choice – Europe for 2021

2toLead, a leading provider of digital workplace IT solutions and services, has entered into a partnership with Precio Fishbone regarding the Omnia Digital Workplace product. Omnia is a leading Intranet-in-a-Box product with rich functionality providing an exceptional user experience. Omnia is top-ranked in the comprehensive buyers' guide to intranet products for SharePoint and Microsoft 365 from ClearBox Consulting. Omnia is used by more than 300 companies and organizations and has more than 900 000 users.

As one team, 2toLead creates and delivers information and technology solutions that make their clients more successful and cultivate a workplace that attracts and develops the best people. With Omnia, 2toLead can offer an excellent complement of product capabilities to our portfolio of services. A good Intranet or Digital Hub for the digital workplace is mission-critical today. Organizations and companies need to communicate quickly and effectively with staff working from home and enable richer employee experiences, says Richard Harbridge, Chief Technical Officer at 2toLead.

We are very pleased to welcome 2toLead with its exceptional skillset and long track record in enterprise SharePoint deployments, Microsoft 365 solutions, and modern digital workplace solutions. 2toLead has the perfect profile for delivering Omnia to our North American customers, says Christer Johansson, Precio Fishbone CEO.

2toLead is a leading provider of digital workplace IT solutions and services. We serve as a catalyst for digital transformation in our client organizations, accelerating their project momentum and achieving desired technology and business outcomes with the speed and confidence needed for our fast-changing world. 2toLead is headquartered in Toronto with a global customer base.

Omnia is owned and developed by Precio Fishbone. Precio Fishbone is a consulting and system development company with operations in Sweden, Denmark and Vietnam. The company also has offices in the UK, Norway, Germany and Canada. In total, just over 250 people are employed in the Group.

Precio Fishbone is a Microsoft Gold Partner in four areas: Collaboration and Content, Application Development, Application Integration and Cloud Productivity. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm First North Premier Growth Market.

2toLead at - www.2toLead.com

Omnia at - www.omniaintranet.com



For inquiries, don't hesitate to contact Richard Harbridge, Chief Technical Officer at 2TOLEAD, Richard@2toLead.com.

Darren Murphy, Omnia Partner Success Manager, darren.murphy@omniaintranet.com