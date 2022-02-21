Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Precious Shipping Public Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    PSL   TH0363010Z02

PRECIOUS SHIPPING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(PSL)
  Report
Precious Shipping Public : Annual General Meeting 1/2022 (E-AGM), Cash Dividend Payment (Template edited), Cancellation of the agenda item regarding new director appointment

02/21/2022 | 07:31am EST
Date/Time
21 Feb 2022 19:14:15
Headline
Annual General Meeting 1/2022 (E-AGM), Cash Dividend Payment (Template edited), Cancellation of the agenda item regarding new director appointment
Symbol
PSL
Source
PSL
Full Detailed News 
                Schedule of Shareholders' meeting

Subject                                  : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of
 Shareholders
Date of Board resolution                 : 14-Feb-2022
Shareholder's meeting date               : 04-Apr-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm)         : 10 : 30
Record date for the right to attend the  : 01-Mar-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date                          : 28-Feb-2022
Significant agenda item (Update)         :
  - Cash dividend payment
Venue of the meeting                     : Electronic Meeting ("E-AGM")
______________________________________________________________________

Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment

Subject                                  : Cash dividend payment
Date of Board resolution                 : 14-Feb-2022
Type of dividend payment                 : Cash dividend payment
Record date for the right to receive     : 12-Apr-2022
dividends
Ex-dividend date                         : 11-Apr-2022
Payment for                              : Common shareholders
Cash dividend payment (baht per share)   : 0.25
Par value (baht)                         : 1.00
Payment date                             : 28-Apr-2022
Paid from                                : Retained Earnings

______________________________________________________________________

Change of director/Executive

Cancellation the Agenda Item regarding the appointment of a new Director on the 
Board of Directors, since the Board and Nomination Committee have not yet been
able to find a suitable candidate as a new director to be proposed for
shareholders' approval.
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Precious Shipping pcl published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 12:30:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
