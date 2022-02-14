Precious Shipping Public : Audited Yearly financial performance (F45)

Financial Statement (F45) PRECIOUS SHIPPING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (In thousands) Financial Statement Yearly Audited Ending 31 December Year 2021 2020 Profit (loss) 4,474,930 (1,294,855) attributable to equity holders of the Company * EPS (baht) 2.87 (0.83) Type of report Unqualified opinion Remark *For consolidated financial statements Please review financial statement (Full Version) before making investment decision "The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct and complete. In addition, the company has already reported and disseminated its financial statements in full via the SET Electronic Listed Company Information Disclosure (SET Portal)." Signature ___________________________ ( Khalid Moinuddin Hashim / Gautam Khurana ) Managing Director / Executive Director Authorized Persons to Disclose Information ______________________________________________________________________ This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.