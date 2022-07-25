Precious Shipping Public : Delivery of one secondhand 35,892 DWT Bulk Carrier

Ref: 2022-017

25 July 2022

To : The President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand ("SET") Subject : Delivery of one secondhand 35,892 DWT Bulk Carrier

We, Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (the "Company"), refer to our previous disclosures regarding the acquisition of two secondhand Handysize bulk carriers and the delivery of the first vessel M.V. Phatra Naree. We would like to notify the SET that on 25 July 2022, the Company's subsidiary has taken delivery of the second vessel. The vessel is named "M.V. Pavida Naree" and registered in Thailand.

With the delivery of the above vessel, the Company's fleet comprises of 38 vessels.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited