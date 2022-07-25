Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Precious Shipping Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSL   TH0363010Z02

PRECIOUS SHIPPING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(PSL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-21
18.60 THB   +1.64%
18.60 THB   +1.64%
Precious Shipping Public : Delivery of one secondhand 35,892 DWT Bulk Carrier

07/25/2022
Ref: 2022-017

25 July 2022

To

: The President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand ("SET")

Subject

: Delivery of one secondhand 35,892 DWT Bulk Carrier

We, Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (the "Company"), refer to our previous disclosures regarding the acquisition of two secondhand Handysize bulk carriers and the delivery of the first vessel M.V. Phatra Naree. We would like to notify the SET that on 25 July 2022, the Company's subsidiary has taken delivery of the second vessel. The vessel is named "M.V. Pavida Naree" and registered in Thailand.

With the delivery of the above vessel, the Company's fleet comprises of 38 vessels.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited

__________________________

___________________________

Khalid Moinuddin Hashim

Gautam Khurana

Managing Director

Executive Director

Disclaimer

Precious Shipping pcl published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 14:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 9 067 M 248 M 248 M
Net income 2022 4 624 M 126 M 126 M
Net Debt 2022 3 564 M 97,3 M 97,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,00x
Yield 2022 9,28%
Capitalization 28 535 M 779 M 779 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,54x
EV / Sales 2023 3,55x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 53,9%
Chart PRECIOUS SHIPPING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Precious Shipping Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PRECIOUS SHIPPING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 18,60 THB
Average target price 22,07 THB
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Khalid Moinuddin Hashim Managing Director, Executive Director & IR Contact
Gautam Khurana Finance Director & Executive Director
Chaipatr Srivisarvacha Chairman
Prashant Mahalingam Executive Director & Technical Director
Chandrasekhar S. Venkatraman Vice President-Technical & Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRECIOUS SHIPPING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED12.05%792
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.-33.89%16 678
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.-22.88%5 438
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA24.60%2 687
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.12.22%2 612
PAO SOVCOMFLOT-46.32%1 568