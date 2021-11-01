Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Precious Shipping Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSL   TH0363010Z02

PRECIOUS SHIPPING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(PSL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Updates on the news regarding the arrest of 22 Thai crew members on board M.V. Chayanee Naree in Nigeria

11/01/2021 | 06:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
01 Nov 2021 17:13:56
Headline
Updates on the news regarding the arrest of 22 Thai crew members on board M.V. Chayanee Naree in Nigeria
Symbol
PSL
Source
PSL
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Precious Shipping pcl published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 10:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PRECIOUS SHIPPING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
06:47aUpdates on the news regarding the arrest of 22 Thai crew members on board M.V. Chayanee..
PU
10/25PRECIOUS SHIPPING PUBLIC : Reporting on a long-term charter of M.V. Vipha Naree
PU
08/16Precious Shipping Public Company Limited Announces Interim Dividend, Payable on Septemb..
CI
08/06Precious Shipping Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarte..
CI
06/21Precious Shipping Public Company Limited Announces 4th Partial Early Redemption of the ..
CI
05/12Precious Shipping Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter..
CI
05/05Precious Shipping Public Company Limited, Precious Pearls Ltd., and Precious Thoughts P..
CI
04/19Precious Shipping Public Company Limited Approves the Appointment of EY Office Limited ..
CI
03/24Precious Shipping Public Company Limited Announces 5Th Early Redemption of the Outstand..
CI
02/19Precious Shipping Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year End..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 903 M 237 M 237 M
Net income 2021 3 480 M 104 M 104 M
Net Debt 2021 4 738 M 142 M 142 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,65x
Yield 2021 4,09%
Capitalization 28 223 M 846 M 846 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,17x
EV / Sales 2022 3,80x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 47,2%
Chart PRECIOUS SHIPPING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Precious Shipping Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRECIOUS SHIPPING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 18,10 THB
Average target price 24,26 THB
Spread / Average Target 34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Khalid Moinuddin Hashim Managing Director, Executive Director & IR Contact
Gautam Khurana Finance Director & Executive Director
Chaipatr Srivisarvacha Chairman
Prashant Mahalingam Executive Director & Technical Director
Chandrasekhar S. Venkatraman Vice President-Technical & Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRECIOUS SHIPPING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED138.16%846
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.144.47%18 895
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.0.00%5 890
PAO SOVCOMFLOT-5.94%2 808
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.134.31%2 115
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA65.95%1 923