Precipitate Gold : Corporate Presentation

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information regarding the Company contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. The Company cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and that future events and results may vary substantially and materially from what the Company currently foresees.

This presentation does not constitute or form part of any offer for sale or solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for any securities in Precipitate Gold Corp., nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied on in connection with or act as any inducement to enter into any contract or commitment whatsoever. No reliance may be placed for any purpose whatsoever on the information or opinions contained in this presentation or on any other document or oral statement or on the completeness accuracy or fairness of any such information and/or opinions. No undertaking, representation, warranty or other assurance express or implied is made or given by or on behalf of Precipitate Gold Corp. or any of its directors, employees or advisors, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information or opinions contained in this presentation and, save in the case of fraud, no responsibility or liability is accepted by any of them for any such information or opinions or for any errors, omissions, misstatements, negligence or otherwise contained or referred to in this presentation. The contents of this presentation have not been approved by an authorized person.