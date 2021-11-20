Precipitate Gold : Corporate Presentation

Certain information regarding the Company contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. The Company cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and that future events and results may vary substantially and materially from what the Company currently foresees.
This presentation does not constitute or form part of any offer for sale or solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for any securities in Precipitate Gold Corp., nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied on in connection with or act as any inducement to enter into any contract or commitment whatsoever. No reliance may be placed for any purpose whatsoever on the information or opinions contained in this presentation or on any other document or oral statement or on the completeness accuracy or fairness of any such information and/or opinions. No undertaking, representation, warranty or other assurance express or implied is made or given by or on behalf of Precipitate Gold Corp. or any of its directors, employees or advisors, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information or opinions contained in this presentation and, save in the case of fraud, no responsibility or liability is accepted by any of them for any such information or opinions or for any errors, omissions, misstatements, negligence or otherwise contained or referred to in this presentation. The contents of this presentation have not been approved by an authorized person.
2
Share Structure
Trading Symbols
PRG.V
PREIF
12 Month Trading Chart - PRG.V
Issued and Outstanding Shares
107.0M
Fully Diluted Shares
117.2M
Recent Share Price on TSX
$0.11
Venture Exchange
Market Capitalization at $0.11
~$11.0M
Working Capital (at Aug 31, 2021)
~$809K
Barrick Gold Corp.
12%
Strategic Metals Ltd.
19.9%
Management, Founders, Insiders
8%
3
Directors & Management
Adrian Fleming
Geologist with 40 years experience. Underworld Resources bought by Kinross for
Chairman, Director
$139.0M in 2010. Northern Empire bought by Coeur Mining for $117.M in 2018
Current Director of multiple resource-focused public companies
Jeffrey Wilson
25 years experience in mining sector. Background in IR and finance.
President & CEO, Director
Welcome Opportunities purchased by Endeavour Mining 2002. Aquiline
Resource bought by Pan American Silver. Silver Quest Res. bought by New Gold
in 2012 for a value of $130.0M.
Alistair Waddell
Exploration Geologist, President and CEO of Inflection Resources.
Director
Formerly GoldQuest Mining Corp. and Kinross Gold Corp.
Lon Shaver
Vice President Silvercorp Mining.
Director
Former Investment Banker at Raymond James
Michael Moore
Exploration Geologist with 30 years experience, Gold, Silver, Base Metal and
VP Exploration
Green-space Metals Exploration. Canada, USA, Africa and Latin America.
Mr. Mejico Angeles-Lithgow
Formerly President and Executive Director of the Barrick-Pueblo Viejo
Advisor
mining operation, which is the single largest investment in the country's
economic history.
4
Newfoundland Projects
Canada
USA
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Precipitate Gold Corp. published this content on 20 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2021 20:03:00 UTC.