    PRG   CA74019D1050

PRECIPITATE GOLD CORP.

(PRG)
Precipitate Gold : Corporate Presentation

11/20/2021 | 03:04pm EST
Advancing STRATEGIC, DISTRICT SCALE

GOLD AND COPPER CAMPS

in Newfoundland

and the Dominican Republic

OTCQB: PREIF

Nov 2021

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information regarding the Company contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. The Company cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and that future events and results may vary substantially and materially from what the Company currently foresees.

This presentation does not constitute or form part of any offer for sale or solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for any securities in Precipitate Gold Corp., nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied on in connection with or act as any inducement to enter into any contract or commitment whatsoever. No reliance may be placed for any purpose whatsoever on the information or opinions contained in this presentation or on any other document or oral statement or on the completeness accuracy or fairness of any such information and/or opinions. No undertaking, representation, warranty or other assurance express or implied is made or given by or on behalf of Precipitate Gold Corp. or any of its directors, employees or advisors, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information or opinions contained in this presentation and, save in the case of fraud, no responsibility or liability is accepted by any of them for any such information or opinions or for any errors, omissions, misstatements, negligence or otherwise contained or referred to in this presentation. The contents of this presentation have not been approved by an authorized person.

2

Share Structure

Trading Symbols

PRG.V

PREIF

12 Month Trading Chart - PRG.V

Issued and Outstanding Shares

107.0M

Fully Diluted Shares

117.2M

Recent Share Price on TSX

$0.11

Venture Exchange

Market Capitalization at $0.11

~$11.0M

Working Capital (at Aug 31, 2021)

~$809K

Barrick Gold Corp.

12%

Strategic Metals Ltd.

19.9%

Management, Founders, Insiders

8%

3

Directors & Management

Adrian Fleming

Geologist with 40 years experience. Underworld Resources bought by Kinross for

Chairman, Director

$139.0M in 2010. Northern Empire bought by Coeur Mining for $117.M in 2018

Current Director of multiple resource-focused public companies

Jeffrey Wilson

25 years experience in mining sector. Background in IR and finance.

President & CEO, Director

Welcome Opportunities purchased by Endeavour Mining 2002. Aquiline

Resource bought by Pan American Silver. Silver Quest Res. bought by New Gold

in 2012 for a value of $130.0M.

Alistair Waddell

Exploration Geologist, President and CEO of Inflection Resources.

Director

Formerly GoldQuest Mining Corp. and Kinross Gold Corp.

Lon Shaver

Vice President Silvercorp Mining.

Director

Former Investment Banker at Raymond James

Michael Moore

Exploration Geologist with 30 years experience, Gold, Silver, Base Metal and

VP Exploration

Green-space Metals Exploration. Canada, USA, Africa and Latin America.

Mr. Mejico Angeles-Lithgow

Formerly President and Executive Director of the Barrick-Pueblo Viejo

Advisor

mining operation, which is the single largest investment in the country's

economic history.

4

Newfoundland Projects

Canada

USA

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Precipitate Gold Corp. published this content on 20 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2021 20:03:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,72 M -1,36 M -1,36 M
Net cash 2020 1,55 M 1,22 M 1,22 M
P/E ratio 2020 -13,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10,2 M 8,05 M 8,04 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey R. Wilson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wei Li Chuang Chief Financial Officer
Adrian Wallace Fleming Chairman
Alistair H. Waddell Independent Director
Lon E. Shaver Independent Director
