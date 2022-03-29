Precipitate Gold : Notice of the meeting and record date - English

VIA ELECTRONIC TRANSMISSION
March 28, 2022
TO ALL APPLICABLE EXCHANGES AND COMMISSIONS:RE:
PRECIPITATE GOLD CORP
Confirmation of Notice of Record and Meeting Dates
We are pleased to confirm that Notice of Record and Meeting Dates was sent to The Canadian Depository for Securities.
We advise the following with respect to the upcoming Annual General Meeting of Security Holders for the subject issuer:
1
ISIN:
CA74019D1050
CUSIP:
74019D105
2
3
4
5
6
7
8 9
10
11
Yours truly,
TSX Trust Company
" Deanna Guilfoyle "
Senior Relationship Managerdeanna.guilfoyle@tmx.com
Date Fixed for the Meeting:
Record Date for Notice:
Record Date for Voting:
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date:
Classes or Series of Securities that entitle the holder to receive Notice of the Meeting:
Classes or Series of Securities that entitle the holder to vote at the meeting:
Business to be conducted at the meeting:
Notice-and-Access:
Registered Shareholders:
Beneficial Holders:
Stratification Level:
Reporting issuer is sending proxy-related materials directly to Non-Objecting Beneficial Owners:Issuer paying for delivery to Objecting Beneficial Owners:
May 30, 2022
April 22, 2022
April 22, 2022
April 22, 2022
COMMON
COMMON
Annual General
NO
NO
Not ApplicableYES
NO
