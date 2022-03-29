Log in
    PRG   CA74019D1050

PRECIPITATE GOLD CORP.

(PRG)
Precipitate Gold : Notice of the meeting and record date - English

03/29/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
TSX TRUST COMPANY

VIA ELECTRONIC TRANSMISSION

March 28, 2022

TO ALL APPLICABLE EXCHANGES AND COMMISSIONS:RE:

PRECIPITATE GOLD CORP

Confirmation of Notice of Record and Meeting Dates

We are pleased to confirm that Notice of Record and Meeting Dates was sent to The Canadian Depository for Securities.

We advise the following with respect to the upcoming Annual General Meeting of Security Holders for the subject issuer:

1

ISIN:

CA74019D1050

CUSIP:

74019D105

2

3

4

5

6

7

8 9

10

11

Yours truly,

TSX Trust Company

" Deanna Guilfoyle "

Senior Relationship Managerdeanna.guilfoyle@tmx.com

VANCOUVER

650 West Georgia Street, Suite 2700

Vancouver, BC V6B 4N9

T 604 689-3334

Date Fixed for the Meeting:

Record Date for Notice:

Record Date for Voting:

Beneficial Ownership Determination Date:

Classes or Series of Securities that entitle the holder to receive Notice of the Meeting:

Classes or Series of Securities that entitle the holder to vote at the meeting:

Business to be conducted at the meeting:

Notice-and-Access:

Registered Shareholders:

Beneficial Holders:

Stratification Level:

Reporting issuer is sending proxy-related materials directly to Non-Objecting Beneficial Owners:Issuer paying for delivery to Objecting Beneficial Owners:

CALGARY

300-5th Avenue SW, 10th floor Calgary, AB T2P 3C4

T 403 218-2800

TORONTO 301 - 100 Adelaide Street West Toronto ON M5H 4H1

Toll Free 1-866-600-5869

T 416 361-0930

May 30, 2022

April 22, 2022

April 22, 2022

April 22, 2022

COMMON

COMMON

Annual General

NO

NO

Not ApplicableYES

NO

MONTRÉAL 1800 - 1190, avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, C. P. 37 Montréal (Québec) H3B 0G7

T 514 395-5964

Disclaimer

Precipitate Gold Corp. published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 21:42:55 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
