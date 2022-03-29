Precipitate Gold : Notice of the meeting and record date - English

TSX TRUST COMPANY

March 28, 2022

TO ALL APPLICABLE EXCHANGES AND COMMISSIONS:RE:

PRECIPITATE GOLD CORP

Confirmation of Notice of Record and Meeting Dates

We are pleased to confirm that Notice of Record and Meeting Dates was sent to The Canadian Depository for Securities.

We advise the following with respect to the upcoming Annual General Meeting of Security Holders for the subject issuer:

ISIN:

CA74019D1050

CUSIP:

74019D105

Date Fixed for the Meeting:

Record Date for Notice:

Record Date for Voting:

Beneficial Ownership Determination Date:

Classes or Series of Securities that entitle the holder to receive Notice of the Meeting:

Classes or Series of Securities that entitle the holder to vote at the meeting:

Business to be conducted at the meeting:

Notice-and-Access:

Registered Shareholders:

Beneficial Holders:

Stratification Level:

Reporting issuer is sending proxy-related materials directly to Non-Objecting Beneficial Owners:Issuer paying for delivery to Objecting Beneficial Owners:

May 30, 2022

April 22, 2022

April 22, 2022

April 22, 2022

COMMON

COMMON

Annual General

NO

NO

Not ApplicableYES

NO

