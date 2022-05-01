Precipitate Gold : PRG Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ending February 28, 2022

Precipitate Gold Corp.
Condensed Interim Financial Statements
Three months ended February 28, 2022 and 2021
Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim financial statements they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that these condensed interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
Unaudited - Prepared by Management
In Canadian Dollars
ASSETSCurrent
Cash
Amounts receivable Prepaid expenses Investments (Note 5)
Equipment (Note 6)
Mineral Property Interests (Note 4)LIABILITIES
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 9)
Flow-through liability (Note 7)
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share Capital (Note 7) Reserves (Note 7) Deficit
Nature of Operations and Going Concern (Note 1)
Approved by the Board of Directors:
"Jeffrey Wilson"
Jeffrey Wilson, Director
February 28, 2022
$
$
$
(17,268,691)
$
"Lon Shaver"
2,257,511 $ 446,345
44,923 40,465
53,787 43,000
6,000 6,000
2,362,221 535,810
51,597 56,913
1,912,948 1,912,948
4,326,766
16,922,927 15,325,317
4,422,945 4,070,611
(17,025,188)
4,077,181 2,370,740
4,326,766
Lon Shaver, Director
November 30, 2021
$ 2,505,671
134,931 - 134,931
$ 2,505,671
Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the Three Months Ended February 28, 2022 and 2021
2022 2021
Expenses
Audit and accounting (Note 9) Depreciation (Note 6)
$
16,582 $ 10,500
5,316 1,774
Exploration and evaluation (Note 4 and 9) Foreign exchange loss (gain)
101,074 203,449
(2,605) 7,521
Insurance
5,573 2,713
Investor relations Legal
1,930 2,629
10,446 4,356
Marketing, conferences and shareholder relations Office and administrative
26,191 4,277
20,435 10.417
Property investigation costs (Note 9) Rent
460
-9,653 5,684
Salaries and wages (Note 9)
41,038 41,064
Share-based compensation (Note 7 and 9) Transfer agent and filing fees
- 461,000
14,039 8,459
Total Expenses
(250,132)
(763,843)
Other Income:
Interest income
Other income (Note 7)
650 5,979
2,522 -
Unrealized gain (loss) on investments (Note 5)
- (6,000)Loss and comprehensive loss for the period
Loss per share, basic and diluted
$ $
(243,503)
$ (767,321)
(0.00)
$
(0.01)
Weighted average shares outstanding
106,612,704
106,373,031
-
Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
For the Three Months Ended February 28, 2022 and 2021
Unaudited - Prepared by Management
In Canadian Dollars
Cash Provided By (Used In):Operating activities:
Loss for the period
Items not affecting cash:
2022
2021
$
(243,503)
$
(767,321)Unrealized gain (loss) on investments - 6,000
Share-based compensation - 461,000
Depreciation Other income
Change in non-cash working capital:
Accounts receivable
Prepaid expenses
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
Financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of shares Share issuance costs
5,316 1,774
(5,979)
-(4,458) 13,320
(10,787) (765)
(37,867) 60,376
(297,278)
(225,616)
2,179,390
(70,946) 2,108,444
- - -
Change in cash
Cash - beginning of period Cash - end of period
Supplemental non-cash financing information:
Fair value of warrants
Flow-through share liability
Fair value of finders' fee warrants Fair value of options exercised
$
$
2,257,511
$ $ $ $
317,334 158,500 35,000 -
(225,616) 1,515,722
$
1,290,106
$ $ $ $
- - - 15,519
