Precise Biometrics AB is a Sweden-based company engaged in the development of software and hardware for fingerprint recognition and smart cards. It operates in three business areas: Mobile Smart Card Solutions, which offers the product portfolio Tactivo - a range of smart cards and fingerprint readers for smartphones and tablets, and software for the development of applications for Tactivo; Fingerprint Technology, which offers core technology in the form of algorithms for matching of fingerprint recognition and software for integration in third-part hardware, such as mobile phones; Desktop & Physical Access Solutions, which includes Precise Biometrics’ fingerprint and smart card readers and development software for authentication at desktop computers, as well as physical access through fingerprint recognition to buildings. As of December 31, 2013, the Company had two wholly owned subsidiaries based in Sweden and the United States.