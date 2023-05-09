Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Precise Biometrics AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PREC   SE0018013849

PRECISE BIOMETRICS AB (PUBL)

(PREC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  08:27:22 2023-05-09 am EDT
2.200 SEK   -6.58%
08:38aPrecise Biometrics : Adding customers and focus on long-term growth – Q1 2023
PU
04:00aTranscript : Precise Biometrics AB, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 09, 2023
CI
02:01aAdding customers and focus on longterm growth
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Precise Biometrics : Adding customers and focus on long-term growth – Q1 2023

05/09/2023 | 08:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FIRST QUARTER

Turnover totaled SEK 19.2 (28.3) million.
EBITDA totaled SEK -0.6 (4.0) million.
The operating profit/loss totaled SEK -6.9 (-0.8) million.
Earnings for the period totaled SEK -6.9 (-1.2) million.
Earnings per share totaled SEK -0.15 (0.00).
Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK -5.8 (7.1) million.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE QUARTER

On January 1, 2023, the strategic reorganization of Digital Identity was initiated in order to strengthen sales channels and optimize the organization.
Precise joined the Genetec Technology Partner Program to strengthen its presence in the US market with its YOUNiQ Access solution.
Precise appointed Joakim Nydemark as EVP and CCO Algo. Joakim comes from tech company Crunchfish and the role of COO and CEO of subsidiary Crunchfish Gesture Interaction AB.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE INTERIM PERIOD

Precise Biometrics decided on a fully secured rights issue of approximately SEK 50 million. The record date for participation in the rights issue is May 12, 2023. Under the terms and conditions of the rights issue, three (3) existing common shares in Precise Biometrics entitle holders to subscribe for two (2) new shares at a price of SEK 1.6 per ordinary share. The rights issue is 100% guaranteed through subscription undertakings and guarantee undertakings in the form of a bottom and top guarantee.
Precise Biometrics entered into an agreement with Flowscape Technology for visitor management systems in the USA. The partnership means that Flowscape Technology will market and act as a reseller of Precise Biometrics' visitor management system for office customers and for public operations in USA. This cooperation is in line with Precise Biometrics' strategy of establishing new sales channels and taking market shares in USA.

Read the full report in Swedish here: Precise Biometrics Q1 rapport 2023_svenska

Read the full report in English here: Precise Biometrics Q1 report 2023_Eng

Attachments

Disclaimer

Precise Biometrics AB published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 12:37:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PRECISE BIOMETRICS AB (PUBL)
08:38aPrecise Biometrics : Adding customers and focus on long-term growth – Q1 2023
PU
04:00aTranscript : Precise Biometrics AB, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 09, 2023
CI
02:01aAdding customers and focus on longterm growth
AQ
05/05Invitation to Precise Biometrics live presentation of the report for the first quarter ..
AQ
05/02Precise Biometrics : Q1 interim report presentation – audiocast May 9, 10.00 am
PU
04/27Precise Biometrics : Digital Identity – New and extended contracts
PU
04/18Precise Biometrics CEO Patrick Höijer comments on proposed share issue and company publ..
AQ
04/14Precise Biometrics signs an agreement with Flowscape Technology for visitor management ..
AQ
04/05Precise Biometrics Annual Report 2022
AQ
04/03Precise Biometrics : Boards proposal to amend the articles of association
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 101 M 9,93 M 9,93 M
Net income 2023 -15,8 M -1,56 M -1,56 M
Net cash 2023 35,0 M 3,45 M 3,45 M
P/E ratio 2023 -6,93x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 109 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
EV / Sales 2024 0,60x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,3%
Chart PRECISE BIOMETRICS AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Precise Biometrics AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRECISE BIOMETRICS AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2,36
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Höijer Chief Executive Officer
Annika Freij Chief Financial Officer
Erik Torgny Folkeson Hellström Chairman
Torbjörn Clementz Independent Director
Mats Erik Gustav Lindoff Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRECISE BIOMETRICS AB (PUBL)-41.85%11
SUPREMA INC.5.77%120
IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA-5.85%105
FINGERPRINT CARDS AB (PUBL)-18.72%99
FACEPHI BIOMETRÍA, S.A.8.00%53
ZWIPE AS-10.88%23
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer