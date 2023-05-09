Precise Biometrics : Adding customers and focus on long-term growth – Q1 2023

FIRST QUARTER

Turnover totaled SEK 19.2 (28.3) million.

EBITDA totaled SEK -0.6 (4.0) million.

The operating profit/loss totaled SEK -6.9 (-0.8) million.

Earnings for the period totaled SEK -6.9 (-1.2) million.

Earnings per share totaled SEK -0.15 (0.00).

Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK -5.8 (7.1) million.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE QUARTER

On January 1, 2023, the strategic reorganization of Digital Identity was initiated in order to strengthen sales channels and optimize the organization.

Precise joined the Genetec Technology Partner Program to strengthen its presence in the US market with its YOUNiQ Access solution.

Precise appointed Joakim Nydemark as EVP and CCO Algo. Joakim comes from tech company Crunchfish and the role of COO and CEO of subsidiary Crunchfish Gesture Interaction AB.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE INTERIM PERIOD

Precise Biometrics decided on a fully secured rights issue of approximately SEK 50 million. The record date for participation in the rights issue is May 12, 2023. Under the terms and conditions of the rights issue, three (3) existing common shares in Precise Biometrics entitle holders to subscribe for two (2) new shares at a price of SEK 1.6 per ordinary share. The rights issue is 100% guaranteed through subscription undertakings and guarantee undertakings in the form of a bottom and top guarantee.

Precise Biometrics entered into an agreement with Flowscape Technology for visitor management systems in the USA. The partnership means that Flowscape Technology will market and act as a reseller of Precise Biometrics' visitor management system for office customers and for public operations in USA. This cooperation is in line with Precise Biometrics' strategy of establishing new sales channels and taking market shares in USA.

Read the full report in Swedish here: Precise Biometrics Q1 rapport 2023_svenska

Read the full report in English here: Precise Biometrics Q1 report 2023_Eng