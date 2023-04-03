Precise Biometrics : Boards proposal (approval rights issue)

N.B. English translation is for convenience purposes only

The Board of Directors' proposal to approve the board of directors' resolution on new issue of ordinary shares with pre-emption rights for existing shareholders

The Board of Directors of Precise Biometrics AB, corp. reg. no. 556545-6596, (the "Company") hereby proposes that the general meeting resolves to approve the board of directors' resolution on new issue of ordinary shares with pre-emption rights for existing shareholders, as set out below.

On 3 April 2023, the board of directors of the Company resolved, subject to approval by the general meeting, to increase the Company's share capital with not more than SEK 9,285,519 by an issue of not more than 30,951,730 new ordinary shares on the terms and conditions set out below: