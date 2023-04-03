Advanced search
    PREC   SE0018013849

PRECISE BIOMETRICS AB (PUBL)

(PREC)
03:06p
3.825 SEK    0.00%
Precise Biometrics : Boards proposal on authorisation to resolve on share issues
PU
03:06pPrecise Biometrics : Boards proposal (approval rights issue)
PU
03:06pPrecise Biometrics : Boards proposal on authorisation to resolve on share issues
PU
Precise Biometrics : Boards proposal on authorisation to resolve on share issues

04/03/2023 | 03:06pm EDT
The Board of Directors' proposal authorisation for the Board of Directors to resolve on issue of shares

The Board of Directors of Precise Biometrics AB, Corp. Reg. No. 556545-6596, (the "Company") hereby proposes that the Annual General Meeting resolves to authorise the Board of Directors for the period up to the next Annual General Meeting to resolve, whether on one or several occasions, to issue not more than 2,819,520 ordinary shares. The Board of Directors shall be authorised to adopt decisions on an issue of ordinary shares with deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption rights and/or an issue in kind or an issue by way of set-off or otherwise on such terms and conditions as referred to in Chapter 2, Section 5, second paragraph, points 1-3 and 5, of the Swedish Companies Act.

An issue in accordance with this authorization shall be on market conditions, subject to issue discounts in line with market practice. The Board of Directors shall be authorised to decide on the terms and conditions regarding issues under this authorisation and what persons shall be entitled to subscribe for the shares. The reason to propose that the Board of Directors shall be authorised to resolve on an issue with deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption rights and that the board shall be authorised to decide on an issue in kind or an issue by way of set-off or otherwise on such terms and conditions as referred to above is that the Company shall be able to issue shares to those who have entered into guarantee commitments with the Company in connection with the rights issue resolved by the Board of Directors on 4 April 2023, subject to the approval from the general meeting, and who wish to receive compensation for such guarantee commitments through new shares in the Company

It is proposed that the managing director is authorised to make such minor adjustments to this resolution that may be necessary in connection with the registration with the Swedish Companies Registration Office and Euroclear Sweden AB.

______________________

A resolution in accordance with the proposal is valid only if supported by shareholders holding at least two-thirds of both the votes cast and the shares represented at the meeting.

______________________

Lund in April 2023

Precise Biometrics AB

The Board of Directors

Disclaimer

Precise Biometrics AB published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 19:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
