Precise Biometrics : Boards proposal to amend the articles of association

The Board of Directors' proposal to amend the Articles of Association

Due to the resolved rights issue, subject to the approval from the general meeting, the Board of Directors of Precise Biometrics AB, reg.no. 556545-6596, proposes that the Annual General Meeting resolves to amend the Articles of Association in accordance with the following.

The Board of Directors proposes that the limits for the share capital according to § 4 be amended.

Previous wording:

"The share capital is minimum SEK five million (5,000,000) and maximum SEK twenty million (20,000,000)."

The proposed new wording is:

"The share capital is minimum SEK nine million (9,000,000) and maximum SEK thirty-six million (36,000,000)."

______________________

A resolution in accordance with the proposal is valid only if supported by shareholders holding at least two-thirds of both the votes cast and the shares represented at the meeting.

______________________

Lund in April 2023

Precise Biometrics AB

The Board of Directors