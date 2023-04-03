Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Precise Biometrics AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PREC   SE0018013849

PRECISE BIOMETRICS AB (PUBL)

(PREC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:17:41 2023-04-03 am EDT
3.825 SEK    0.00%
03:06pPrecise Biometrics : Notice and postal voting form
PU
03:06pPrecise Biometrics : Boards proposal (approval rights issue)
PU
03:06pPrecise Biometrics : Boards proposal on authorisation to resolve on share issues
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Precise Biometrics : Boards proposal to amend the articles of association

04/03/2023 | 03:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Board of Directors' proposal to amend the Articles of Association

Due to the resolved rights issue, subject to the approval from the general meeting, the Board of Directors of Precise Biometrics AB, reg.no. 556545-6596, proposes that the Annual General Meeting resolves to amend the Articles of Association in accordance with the following.

The Board of Directors proposes that the limits for the share capital according to § 4 be amended.

Previous wording:

"The share capital is minimum SEK five million (5,000,000) and maximum SEK twenty million (20,000,000)."

The proposed new wording is:

"The share capital is minimum SEK nine million (9,000,000) and maximum SEK thirty-six million (36,000,000)."

______________________

A resolution in accordance with the proposal is valid only if supported by shareholders holding at least two-thirds of both the votes cast and the shares represented at the meeting.

______________________

Lund in April 2023

Precise Biometrics AB

The Board of Directors

Disclaimer

Precise Biometrics AB published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 19:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PRECISE BIOMETRICS AB (PUBL)
03:06pPrecise Biometrics : Notice and postal voting form
PU
03:06pPrecise Biometrics : Boards proposal (approval rights issue)
PU
03:06pPrecise Biometrics : Boards proposal on authorisation to resolve on share issues
PU
03:06pPrecise Biometrics : Boards proposal to amend the articles of association
PU
02:56pPrecise Biometrics : Notice of the AGM 2023
PU
02:16pNotice of the annual general meeting in precise biometrics ab
AQ
01:14pPrecise Biometrics resolves on fully secured rights issue of about SEK 50 million
AQ
02/21Precise Biometrics : A message from our CEO – Q4 update
PU
02/17Transcript : Precise Biometrics AB, 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 17, 2023
CI
02/17New customers and increasing recurring revenues
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 94,6 M 9,14 M 9,14 M
Net income 2022 -18,8 M -1,82 M -1,82 M
Net Debt 2022 51,0 M 4,92 M 4,92 M
P/E ratio 2022 -9,56x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 182 M 17,5 M 17,5 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,46x
EV / Sales 2023 1,64x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,3%
Chart PRECISE BIOMETRICS AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Precise Biometrics AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRECISE BIOMETRICS AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 3,83
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Höijer Chief Executive Officer
Annika Freij Chief Financial Officer
Erik Torgny Folkeson Hellström Chairman
Torbjörn Clementz Independent Director
Mats Erik Gustav Lindoff Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRECISE BIOMETRICS AB (PUBL)-5.56%18
FINGERPRINT CARDS AB (PUBL)12.35%134
IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA-1.10%110
FACEPHI BIOMETRÍA, S.A.4.80%51
NEXT BIOMETRICS GROUP ASA-4.56%38
ZWIPE AS9.89%28
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer