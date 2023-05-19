Precise Biometrics : EastCoast Launches SCIM Integration for Azure Active Directory in EastCoast Visit Online

We are excited to announce the launch of a new SCIM integration feature for Azure Active Directory in our EastCoast Visit Online platform. This integration brings seamless and secure user data management capabilities to businesses leveraging Azure Active Directory.

SCIM (System for Cross-domain Identity Management) is a standard protocol for user management that enables efficient administration of user data across various systems and platforms. By incorporating SCIM into our visitor system, we have taken a significant stride towards providing our customers with streamlined and secure management of user identities and permissions.

With the new SCIM integration feature, organizations using Azure Active Directory can effortlessly synchronize their user information with the EastCoast Visit Online visitor system. This enables a fast and automated onboarding and offboarding process for users, resulting in time savings and a reduced risk of errors.

Key Benefits of SCIM Integration in EastCoast Visit Online:

Automatic Synchronization of User Data: Users in Azure Active Directory are automatically updated and synchronized with our visitor system, eliminating the need for manual data handling.

Secure User Management: By utilizing standardized protocols and secure connections, businesses can trust that their user data is protected in the best possible manner.

Efficient Time Savings: By automating the user onboarding and offboarding process, companies can save valuable time and resources.

For more information about EastCoast Visit Online and how our SCIM integration can benefit your organization, please reach out to us directly at sales@eastcoast.se or sales@precisebiometrics.com.