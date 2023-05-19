Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Precise Biometrics AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PREC   SE0018013849

PRECISE BIOMETRICS AB (PUBL)

(PREC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  03:57:42 2023-05-19 am EDT
1.680 SEK   -5.41%
04:00aPrecise Biometrics : EastCoast Launches SCIM Integration for Azure Active Directory in EastCoast Visit Online
PU
05/17Precise Biometrics : The AGM 2023 CEO presentation
PU
05/11Precise Biometrics publishes prospectus regarding the upcoming rights issue
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Precise Biometrics : EastCoast Launches SCIM Integration for Azure Active Directory in EastCoast Visit Online

05/19/2023 | 04:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We are excited to announce the launch of a new SCIM integration feature for Azure Active Directory in our EastCoast Visit Online platform. This integration brings seamless and secure user data management capabilities to businesses leveraging Azure Active Directory.

SCIM (System for Cross-domain Identity Management) is a standard protocol for user management that enables efficient administration of user data across various systems and platforms. By incorporating SCIM into our visitor system, we have taken a significant stride towards providing our customers with streamlined and secure management of user identities and permissions.

With the new SCIM integration feature, organizations using Azure Active Directory can effortlessly synchronize their user information with the EastCoast Visit Online visitor system. This enables a fast and automated onboarding and offboarding process for users, resulting in time savings and a reduced risk of errors.

Key Benefits of SCIM Integration in EastCoast Visit Online:

Automatic Synchronization of User Data: Users in Azure Active Directory are automatically updated and synchronized with our visitor system, eliminating the need for manual data handling.

Secure User Management: By utilizing standardized protocols and secure connections, businesses can trust that their user data is protected in the best possible manner.

Efficient Time Savings: By automating the user onboarding and offboarding process, companies can save valuable time and resources.

For more information about EastCoast Visit Online and how our SCIM integration can benefit your organization, please reach out to us directly at sales@eastcoast.se or sales@precisebiometrics.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Precise Biometrics AB published this content on 19 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2023 07:59:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PRECISE BIOMETRICS AB (PUBL)
04:00aPrecise Biometrics : EastCoast Launches SCIM Integration for Azure Active Directory in Eas..
PU
05/17Precise Biometrics : The AGM 2023 CEO presentation
PU
05/11Precise Biometrics publishes prospectus regarding the upcoming rights issue
AQ
05/10Precise Biometrics : Bulletin from the 2023 Annual General Meeting
PU
05/10Bulletin from the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Precise Biometrics AB
AQ
05/10Precise Biometrics AB Announces Board Appointments
CI
05/09Precise Biometrics : Interactive video in conjunction with the 2023 Q1 report
PU
05/09Precise Biometrics : Adding customers and focus on long-term growth – Q1 2023
PU
05/09Transcript : Precise Biometrics AB, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 09, 2023
CI
05/09Adding customers and focus on longterm growth
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 99,0 M 9,36 M 9,36 M
Net income 2023 -16,8 M -1,59 M -1,59 M
Net cash 2023 36,0 M 3,40 M 3,40 M
P/E ratio 2023 -8,07x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 82,5 M 7,79 M 7,79 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
EV / Sales 2024 0,41x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 43,8%
Chart PRECISE BIOMETRICS AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Precise Biometrics AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRECISE BIOMETRICS AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,78
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Höijer Chief Executive Officer
Annika Freij Chief Financial Officer
Erik Torgny Folkeson Hellström Chairman
Torbjörn Clementz Independent Director
Mats Erik Gustav Lindoff Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRECISE BIOMETRICS AB (PUBL)-49.73%8
SUPREMA INC.3.93%117
IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA-8.15%98
FINGERPRINT CARDS AB (PUBL)-16.47%97
FACEPHI BIOMETRÍA, S.A.7.60%52
ZWIPE AS-13.08%21
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer