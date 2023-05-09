Precise Biometrics : Interactive video in conjunction with the 2023 Q1 report

We are pleased to present this interactive video, that was released in conjunction with the Q1 report published earlier today, May 9. The video is created to supplement the report and provide further depth and better understanding of Precise Biometrics.
Access interviews with our CEO and CFO, as well as other useful content here:
#YOUarethekey
Disclaimer
Precise Biometrics AB published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 14:07:03 UTC.