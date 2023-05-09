Advanced search
    PREC   SE0018013849

PRECISE BIOMETRICS AB (PUBL)

(PREC)
  Report
2023-05-09
2.350 SEK   -0.21%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Precise Biometrics : Interactive video in conjunction with the 2023 Q1 report

05/09/2023 | 10:08am EDT
We are pleased to present this interactive video, that was released in conjunction with the Q1 report published earlier today, May 9. The video is created to supplement the report and provide further depth and better understanding of Precise Biometrics.

Access interviews with our CEO and CFO, as well as other useful content here:

#YOUarethekey

Attachments

Disclaimer

Precise Biometrics AB published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 14:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
