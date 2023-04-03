Precise Biometrics : Notice and postal voting form

Instructions for postal voting

Complete the shareholder's information above (please print clearly)

Select the shareholder's voting options below

Print and sign the form (where it says "Signature" above), and submit the postal voting form by post to the address Precise Biometrics AB, "Annual general meeting", c/o Euroclear Sweden AB, Box 191, SE-101 23 Stockholm, or by e-mail to generalmeetingservice@euroclear.com (subject the e-mail with "Precise Biometrics annual meeting"). Shareholders may also submit their postal votes electronically through

verification with BankID via Euroclear Sweden AB's website https://anmalan.vpc.se/euroclearproxy?sprak=1.

If the shareholder is a natural person, it is the shareholder itself who must sign this postal voting form. If the postal vote is cast by a proxy for a shareholder, it is the proxy who must sign this postal voting form. If the postal vote is cast by a deputy for a legal entity, it is the deputy who must sign this postal voting form.

If the shareholder is a legal entity, authorisation documents (e.g. a registration certificate and power of attorney) must be attached with the form. If the shareholder votes in advance by proxy, the proxy form must be attached to the postal voting form.

The complete postal voting form, together with any enclosed authorisation documents, must be received by Euroclear Sweden AB no later than 4 May 2023.

Important information

The shareholder may not provide other instructions than marking one of the response alternatives in the postal voting form. If the shareholder has included special instructions or conditions, or changed or made amendments to the pre-printed text, the postal vote will be considered invalid.

For complete proposals regarding the items on the agenda, kindly refer to the company's website.

Only one form per shareholder will be considered. If more than one form is submitted, only the form with the latest date will be considered. It two or more forms have the same date, only the form latest received by the company will be considered. An incomplete or wrongfully completed form may be discarded without being considered.

If a shareholder has submitted its postal vote and thereafter participates in the meeting venue in person or by proxy, the postal vote is still valid to the extent that the shareholder does not participate in a voting during the general meeting or otherwise withdraws the postal vote. If the shareholder chooses to participate in a voting during the general meeting, the votes cast at the meeting venue will replace the previously submitted postal vote with regard to the relevant decision(s).

Please note that the postal vote does not constitute a notice of participation to attend the meeting venue in person or by proxy. Instructions for shareholders who wish to attend the meeting venue in person or by proxy are included in the notice convening the meeting.

A postal vote can be withdrawn up to and including 4 May 2023, by making such request by e-mail to generalmeetingservice@euroclear.com. Anyone wishing to revoke a postal vote and instead exercise their voting right by attending the meeting physically or by proxy must notify the secretariat of the meeting before the meeting opens.

For questions about the postal voting form, please contact Euroclear Sweden AB on telephone +46 (0)8 40292 86 (Monday-Friday 9.00 am - 4.00 pm CET/CEST).

For information on how your personal data is processed, please refer to the integrity policy that is available on Euroclear Sweden AB's website: https://www.euroclear.com/dam/ESw/Legal/Privacy- notice-bolagsstammor-engelska.pdf