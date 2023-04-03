Precise Biometrics : Notice and postal voting form

Advanced search
    PREC   SE0018013849

PRECISE BIOMETRICS AB (PUBL)

(PREC)
2023-04-03
3.825 SEK    0.00%
04/03/2023
Notice and postal voting form

in accordance with Chapter 7, Section 4a of the Swedish Companies Act and the Precise Biometrics AB 's articles of association.

Euroclear Sweden AB should receive a completed form, including any appendices, on 4 May 2023, at the latest. Please note that in order to have the right to vote by mail at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) the shareholder must also be listed in the register of shareholders maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB on 2 May 2023. Please note that a shareholder whose shares are registered in the name of a nominee must register its shares in its own name to vote. Instructions regarding this are included in the notice convening the meeting. The completed postal voting form also applies as notification of participation in the AGM. Further information about the AGM can be found in the notification of the AGM, which is available at www.precisebiometrics.com.

The shareholder set out below hereby exercises its voting rights for all of the shareholder's shares in Precise Biometrics AB at the AGM on 10 May 2023. The voting right is exercised in the accordance with the voting options marked below.

Name of shareholder

Personal ID no./company registration no.

Assurance (if the undersigned is a legal representative of a shareholder who is a legal entity): I, the undersigned, am a board member, CEO or signatory in the shareholder and solemnly declare that I am authorised to submit this advance vote on behalf of the shareholder and that the contents of the advance vote correspond to the shareholder's decisions.

Assurance (if the undersigned represents the shareholder by proxy): I, the undersigned, solemnly declare that the enclosed power of attorney corresponds to the original and that it has not been revoked.

Place and date

Signature

Name in block letters

Telephone number

Email

For further instructions, see the next page.

1

Instructions for postal voting

  • Complete the shareholder's information above (please print clearly)
  • Select the shareholder's voting options below
  • Print and sign the form (where it says "Signature" above), and submit the postal voting form by post to the address Precise Biometrics AB, "Annual general meeting", c/o Euroclear Sweden AB, Box 191, SE-101 23 Stockholm, or by e-mail to generalmeetingservice@euroclear.com (subject the e-mail with "Precise Biometrics annual meeting"). Shareholders may also submit their postal votes electronically through
    verification with BankID via Euroclear Sweden AB's website https://anmalan.vpc.se/euroclearproxy?sprak=1.
  • If the shareholder is a natural person, it is the shareholder itself who must sign this postal voting form. If the postal vote is cast by a proxy for a shareholder, it is the proxy who must sign this postal voting form. If the postal vote is cast by a deputy for a legal entity, it is the deputy who must sign this postal voting form.
  • If the shareholder is a legal entity, authorisation documents (e.g. a registration certificate and power of attorney) must be attached with the form. If the shareholder votes in advance by proxy, the proxy form must be attached to the postal voting form.

The complete postal voting form, together with any enclosed authorisation documents, must be received by Euroclear Sweden AB no later than 4 May 2023.

Important information

The shareholder may not provide other instructions than marking one of the response alternatives in the postal voting form. If the shareholder has included special instructions or conditions, or changed or made amendments to the pre-printed text, the postal vote will be considered invalid.

For complete proposals regarding the items on the agenda, kindly refer to the company's website.

Only one form per shareholder will be considered. If more than one form is submitted, only the form with the latest date will be considered. It two or more forms have the same date, only the form latest received by the company will be considered. An incomplete or wrongfully completed form may be discarded without being considered.

If a shareholder has submitted its postal vote and thereafter participates in the meeting venue in person or by proxy, the postal vote is still valid to the extent that the shareholder does not participate in a voting during the general meeting or otherwise withdraws the postal vote. If the shareholder chooses to participate in a voting during the general meeting, the votes cast at the meeting venue will replace the previously submitted postal vote with regard to the relevant decision(s).

Please note that the postal vote does not constitute a notice of participation to attend the meeting venue in person or by proxy. Instructions for shareholders who wish to attend the meeting venue in person or by proxy are included in the notice convening the meeting.

A postal vote can be withdrawn up to and including 4 May 2023, by making such request by e-mail to generalmeetingservice@euroclear.com. Anyone wishing to revoke a postal vote and instead exercise their voting right by attending the meeting physically or by proxy must notify the secretariat of the meeting before the meeting opens.

For questions about the postal voting form, please contact Euroclear Sweden AB on telephone +46 (0)8 40292 86 (Monday-Friday 9.00 am - 4.00 pm CET/CEST).

For information on how your personal data is processed, please refer to the integrity policy that is available on Euroclear Sweden AB's website: https://www.euroclear.com/dam/ESw/Legal/Privacy- notice-bolagsstammor-engelska.pdf

2

Postal voting form for the annual general meeting of Precise Biometrics AB on 10 May 2023

The response alternatives below refer to the proposals put forward by the board of directors and the nomination committee (as detailed in the notice of the AGM), unless otherwise stated in the form.

THE ITEM

ABSTAIN

SHOULD BE

DEFERRED TO

ITEM ON THE AGENDA

YES

NO

FROM

CONTINUED

VOTING

GENERAL

MEETING

2. Election of the Chairman for the meeting

4. Approval of the agenda

6. Determination of whether the meeting has been duly

convened

9. a) Resolution regarding the adoption of the income

statement and balance sheet as well as the

consolidated income statement and consolidated

balance sheet for the financial year 2022

9. b) Resolution regarding the allocation of the

company's result in accordance with the adopted

balance sheet

9. c) Resolution regarding discharge from liability of the Board of Directors and the Managing Director

i.

Torgny Hellström

ii.

Synnöve Trygg

iii.

Mats Lindoff

iv.

Åsa Schwarz

v.

Torbjörn Clementz

vi.

Peter Gullander

vii.

Patrick Höijer (managing director)

viii.

Fredrik Sjöholm (managing director during the

period 7 March - 7 June 2022)

ix.

Stefan Persson (managing director during the

period 1 Jan - 7 March 2022)

10. Determination of the number of Board members

11. Resolution regarding fees to the Board members

and the auditor

3

12.

Election of members and chairman of the Board of Directors

i.

Torgny Hellström (re-election)

ii.

Mats Lindoff (re-election)

iii.

Åsa Schwarz (re-election)

iv.

Peter Gullander (re-election)

v.

Maria Rydén (new election)

vi.

Jimmy Hsu (new election)

vii.

Torgny Hellström as chairman of the board (re-

election)

13.

Election of auditor

14.

Resolution on approval of remuneration report

15.

Resolution regarding authorisation for the Board of

Directors to resolve on issue of shares and/or

convertible instruments

16. Resolution to approve the Board of Directors'

resolution on new issue of ordinary shares with pre-

emption rights for existing shareholders

17.

Resolution to amend the Articles of Association

18. Resolution regarding authorisation for the Board of

Directors to resolve on issue of shares

4

Disclaimer

Precise Biometrics AB published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 19:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
