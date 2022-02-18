Log in
    PREC   SE0001823303

PRECISE BIOMETRICS AB (PUBL)

(PREC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm - 02/17 11:29:44 am
1.2 SEK   -0.66%
Precise Biometrics : Read our Q4 report

02/18/2022 | 02:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q4

PRECISE BIOMETRICS

YEAR-END REPORT 2021

Year-End Report, 2021 | Precise Biometrics AB (publ), corp. ID no. 556545-6596

1

Strong end to an eventful year

YEAR-END REPORT FOR THE PERIOD JANUARY TO DECEMBER 2021

FOURTH QUARTER

  • Net sales totaled SEK 27.4 (22.5) million.
  • EBITDA totaled SEK 1.7 (0.7) million.
  • The operating profit/loss totaled SEK -2.7(-2.6) million.
  • Earnings for the period totaled SEK -2.4(-8.8) million.
  • Earnings per share totaled SEK -0.01(-0.02).
  • Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK 3.2 (12.2) million.

FULL-YEAR PERIOD, JANUARY-DECEMBER

  • Net sales totaled SEK 83.3 (92.3) million.
  • EBITDA totaled SEK 1.9 (6.9) million.
  • The operating profit/loss totaled SEK -14.1(-5.8) million.
  • Earnings for the period totaled SEK -13.4(-12.2) million.
  • Earnings per share totaled SEK -0.04(-0.03).
  • Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK -1.5 (21.9) million.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE QUARTER

  • Successful integration of YOUNiQ with the security platform Integra.
  • Precise signed and completed the acquisition of EastCoast Solutions for acceleration in the SaaS business area Digital Identity.
  • Precise paid SEK 18 million in cash in the first installment of the acquisition together with a share issue corresponding to an amount of SEK 6.5 million.
  • As part of the financing of the acquisition of EastCoast Solutions, Precise completed a directed issue to Swedish and international professional investors and family offices, for an amount of SEK 23 million.
  • Precise signed two commercial licensing agreements with two Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs) to provide fingerprint technology, Precise BioMatch, to the automotive industry.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE FULL-YEAR PERIOD

  • Precise entered into a partnership agreement with Infineon Technologies to provide fingerprint technology, Precise BioMatch, to the automotive industry.
  • Precise entered into a partnership with Certego regarding the integration of YOUNiQ in their security services.
  • The first installation of YOUNiQ for remote control of electricity and heating for Algeco in Kiruna.
  • The Board of Directors of Precise has appointed Patrick Höijer as the new CEO of the company, taking office no later than June 1, 2022.

Year-End Report, 2021 | Precise Biometrics AB (publ), corp. ID no. 556545-6596

2

FINANCIAL DATA AND KEY INDICATORS

Amounts in SEK thousands unless otherwise stated

KEY INDICATORS

2021

2020

2021

2020

Amounts in SEK thousands unless otherw ise stated

Q4

Q4

Full-Year

Full-Year

Net sales

27 434

22 494

83 319

92 349

Net sales grow th, %

22,0%

-42,0%

-9,8%

0,5%

EBITDA

1 666

703

1 872

6 862

Gross margin, %

77,4%

84,7%

76,3%

84,2%

Operating profit/loss

-2 693

-2 625

-14 073

-5 792

Operating margin, %

-9,8%

-11,7%

-16,9%

-6,3%

Cash flow from the operating activities

3 156

12 215

-1 493

21 896

Cash and cash equivalents

64 102

76 258

64 102

76 258

See the Financial Glossary for definitions.

INVITATION TO PRESENTATION OF THE YEAR-END REPORT

In connection with today's year-end report, Precise invites investors and the media to an informational conference call.

The conference call starts at 10:00 AM (CET) on February 18.

Link to all public information such as link to webcast and participant number for the telephone conference:

https://financialhearings.com/event/43357

To take part, click on the link above to listen to and follow the presentation online, or call one of the following numbers to follow by phone.

SE: +46856642692

UK: +443333009032

US: +16467224902

You will be asked to state your name when you connect to the conference call, and there will be an opportunity to ask questions in Swedish. The conference call will be held in English.

Participating on behalf of Precise:

Stefan K Persson, CEO

Annika Freij, CFO

Year-End Report, 2021 | Precise Biometrics AB (publ), corp. ID no. 556545-6596

3

CEO COMMENTS

2021 was an eventful year in which we made great progress within Digital Identity and Algo. At the end of the year we acquired EastCoast Solutions, a leading provider of visitor management systems, and we completed several successful YOUNiQ installations, including the first for Algeco in Germany. In terms of Algo, the component shortage impacting our customers also continued in the fourth quarter, which contributed to reduced royalty revenues. It is therefore pleasing that we, at the end of the year, signed licensing agreements with two new customers in the automotive industry. Net sales for Q4 2021 totaled SEK 27.4 (22.5) million, driven primarily by increased licensing revenues in Algo as a result of transactions in the automotive industry, combined with progress in Digital Identity.

Through the acquisition of EastCoast, we have increased our base of recurring revenues (ARR) with good profitability, and through our SaaS model we have ARR around SEK 13 million at the end of the year. Net sales in Digital Identity totaled SEK 4.7 (0.1) million during the quarter, which creates stable and diversified revenues as we enter 2022. In Digital Identity, we have an interesting pipeline that includes pilot projects with EastCoast, which are planned for commercialization during the first half of 2022, as well as additional projects with existing YOUNiQ customers.

As in the first nine months of 2021, the fourth quarter was also characterized by a continued component shortage among our customers, which had a negative impact on royalty revenues in Algo. We were also burdened by an increase in administrative costs attributable to the acquisition of EastCoast. Despite this, we achieved an EBITDA of SEK 1.7 (0.7) million, primarily resulting from two new customers in the automotive industry, as well as the acquisition of EastCoast, which delivered its best month of the year in December. By gradually broadening Algo into new applications based on fingerprint recognition and continuing to focus on growth in Digital Identity, we are securing a long-term profitable business.

We have continued to focus on strategic partnerships. After the end of the quarter, we entered into a partnership with Infineon to provide our fingerprint technology, Precise BioMatch, to the automotive industry. This partnership offers many opportunities going forward in a new vertical, which is fully in line with the expansion we are now undertaking in Algo, and we see potential for more application areas in the long term, even outside the automotive industry.

It has been a strong conclusion to an active and eventful year in which we continued to accelerate in Digital Identity while at the same time expanding the application areas in Algo. I would like to thank our shareholders, partners and employees for having been part of this Precise journey thus far. I am convinced that my successor will continue to advance the company's positions as a leading global provider of identification software in which YOU are the key.

Stefan K Persson, CEO

Year-End Report, 2021 | Precise Biometrics AB (publ), corp. ID no. 556545-6596

4

MARKET AND SALES

Precise is a global supplier of identification software and offers products for the convenient, secure authentication of people's identity. The company offers the following products:

Digital Identity

Algo

Precise YOUNiQ® - Secures digital identity in a

Precise BioMatch®

simple, secure way

Mobile - Verifies fingerprints on mobile devices

EastCoast Solutions - Safe and efficient system for

Card - Verifies fingerprints on smart cards

visitor management

Car - Verifies fingerprint in cars

MARKET DEVELOPMENT

Digital Identity

We increasingly use digital services that require user identification. Since the registration process is often complicated and users choose passwords that are too simple, there is growing demand for easier and safer ways of verifying digital identity. Our increasingly more interconnected world also means that we not only use our digital identity in multiple channels, but also on a number of different devices, which amplifies the need for secure and effective identification.

One area of application with solid market potential is biometric access to buildings and premises, where growth is driven by trends such as security, sustainability, technological development and regulation. Precise has identified six segments where there is high demand for secure and convenient access solutions. These are apartment buildings, commercial properties, construction sites, gyms, industrial sites and the public sector. The market for this solution is currently in its beginning, but the potential is expected to increase as awareness of the technology increases.

Algo

Continued demand for user-friendly telephones and tablets with full screens is driving the trend for mobile devices. The next development step is sensors that cover the full screen and can read a fingerprint wherever it is placed on the display. According to an analysis from IHS Market, optical and ultrasonic sensors for phones in the higher price segment will continue to increase. As the average price of these sensors is much higher than for capacitive sensors, they will account for a significant share of the market value for fingerprint sensors. Precise's customers are in this segment.

Biometrics for identity verification has become an increasingly important tool in the battle against fraud in virtually all payment channels. Payments have become the main driving force for the development of biometrics at consumer level. Card manufacturers are focusing increasingly on the certification and cost-optimization of contactless biometric payment cards, which is a precondition for card issuers to be able to achieve a broad launch on the market.

At the end of 2021, Precise entered into two licensing agreements to provide fingerprint technology to the automotive industry. There has been discussions for a long time of integrating biometrics in vehicles, and although there are some solutions on the market today, it is only recently that higher product volumes have started to emerge. The market is young but also characterized by higher unit prices and long product life cycles of around 7- 10 years.

Year-End Report, 2021 | Precise Biometrics AB (publ), corp. ID no. 556545-6596

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Precise Biometrics AB published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 07:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
