Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Precision BioSciences, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DTIL   US74019P1084

PRECISION BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(DTIL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/02 04:00:00 pm EDT
1.530 USD   +1.32%
04:36pPrecision BioSciences Announces Grant of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
05/31PRECISION BIOSCIENCES : Appoints Melinda Brown to Board of Directors - Form 8-K
PU
05/31PRECISION BIOSCIENCES : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership (Form 3)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Precision BioSciences Announces Grant of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

06/02/2022 | 04:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a clinical stage gene editing company developing ARCUS®-based ex vivo allogeneic CAR T and in vivo gene editing therapies, today announced that, effective on May 23, 2022 and May 31, 2022, respectively (the “Grant Dates”), the Compensation Committee of Precision’s Board of Directors approved the grant of inducement awards to new employees under the Precision BioSciences, Inc. 2021 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan (“Inducement Award Plan”). The inducement awards consist of options to purchase (“stock options”) an aggregate of 916,416 shares of Precision’s common stock, par value $0.000005 (the “Common Stock”) and 199,454 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) that represent a contingent right to receive one share of Common Stock. The stock options and RSUs were granted among two employees. Each of the stock options and the RSUs were granted under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) as an inducement for the employees to commence service with Precision.

The stock options have a per share exercise price equal to the fair market value of Precision’s Common Stock on the applicable grant date, which was equal to $1.68 on each of the Grant Dates. Each of the stock options has a 10-year term and vests (subject to continued service to Precision through the applicable vesting dates) as to 25% of the award on the first anniversary of the date of commencement of employment and, as to the remaining 75%, in substantially equal quarterly installments over the three years thereafter. The RSUs vest on the first anniversary of the date of commencement of employment (subject to continued service to Precision through the applicable vesting date).

About Precision BioSciences, Inc.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving life (DTIL) with its novel and proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform. ARCUS is a highly precise and versatile genome editing platform that was designed with therapeutic safety, delivery, and control in mind. Using ARCUS, the Company’s pipeline consists of multiple ex vivo “off-the-shelf” CAR T immunotherapy clinical candidates and several in vivo gene editing candidates designed to cure genetic and infectious diseases where no adequate treatments exist. For more information about Precision BioSciences, please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about PRECISION BIOSCIENCES, INC.
04:36pPrecision BioSciences Announces Grant of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 56..
BU
05/31PRECISION BIOSCIENCES : Appoints Melinda Brown to Board of Directors - Form 8-K
PU
05/31PRECISION BIOSCIENCES : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership (Form 3)
PU
05/31Precision BioSciences Appoints Melinda Brown to Board of Directors
BU
05/31PRECISION BIOSCIENCES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Discl..
AQ
05/31Precision Biosciences, Inc. Appoints Melinda Brown to its Board of Directors and Chair ..
CI
05/23Precision BioSciences Appoints Juli Blanche as Chief People Officer
BU
05/23Precision BioSciences, Inc. Appoints Juli Blanche as Chief People Officer
CI
05/18Precision BioSciences Announces Publication in Molecular Therapy of ARCUS® In Vivo Gene..
BU
05/16Precision BioSciences Announces Preclinical Data Showcasing Premier In Vivo Gene Editin..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PRECISION BIOSCIENCES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 22,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -118 M - -
Net cash 2022 131 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,85x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 93,9 M 93,9 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -1,65x
EV / Sales 2023 -2,03x
Nbr of Employees 190
Free-Float 87,2%
Chart PRECISION BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Precision BioSciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRECISION BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1,51 $
Average target price 11,43 $
Spread / Average Target 657%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Amoroso President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Alexander Kelly Chief Financial Officer
Kevin J. Buehler Chairman
Jeff Smith Chief Technology Officer
Derek N. Jantz Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRECISION BIOSCIENCES, INC.-79.32%94
MODERNA, INC.-43.54%57 039
LONZA GROUP AG-26.05%43 315
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-25.53%39 769
SEAGEN INC.-13.22%24 696
CELLTRION, INC.-20.45%17 800