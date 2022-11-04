Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Precision BioSciences, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DTIL   US74019P1084

PRECISION BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(DTIL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  20:00 04/11/2022 GMT
1.300 USD   -7.14%
11/04Precision BioSciences Announces Grant of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
11/03Precision BioSciences Announces Data Presentation on Effective Cell Dose and Functional Attributes of CD19 Allogeneic CAR T, Azer-Cel, at the Upcoming 2022 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting
BU
11/02Precision BioSciences to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 8, 2022
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Precision BioSciences Announces Grant of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

11/04/2022 | 11:20pm GMT
Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a clinical stage gene editing company developing ARCUS®-based ex vivo allogeneic CAR T and in vivo gene editing therapies, today announced that, on November 2, 2022, the Compensation Committee of Precision’s Board of Directors approved the grant of inducement awards to new employees under the Precision BioSciences, Inc. 2021 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan (“Inducement Award Plan”). The inducement awards consist of options to purchase (“stock options”) an aggregate of 272,352 shares of Precision’s common stock, par value $0.000005 (the “Common Stock”), which stock options were granted among fifteen employees who commenced employment between July 25, 2022 and October 17, 2022. Each of the stock options were granted under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) as an inducement for the employees to commence service with Precision.

The stock options have a per share exercise price equal to the fair market value of Precision’s Common Stock on the grant date, which was equal to $1.39. Each of the stock options has a 10-year term and vests (subject to continued service to Precision through the applicable vesting dates) as to 25% of the award on the first anniversary of the date of the commencement of their employment and, as to the remaining 75%, in substantially equal quarterly installments over the three years thereafter.

About Precision BioSciences, Inc.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving life (DTIL) with its novel and proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform. ARCUS is a highly precise and versatile genome editing platform that was designed with therapeutic safety, delivery, and control in mind. Using ARCUS, the Company’s pipeline consists of multiple ex vivo “off-the-shelf” CAR T immunotherapy clinical candidates and several in vivo gene editing candidates designed to cure genetic and infectious diseases where no adequate treatments exist. For more information about Precision BioSciences, please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com.


Analyst Recommendations on PRECISION BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Financials
Sales 2022 18,7 M - 16,6 M
Net income 2022 -116 M - -103 M
Net cash 2022 198 M - 175 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,88x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 144 M 144 M 128 M
EV / Sales 2022 -2,87x
EV / Sales 2023 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 192
Free-Float 82,3%
Chart PRECISION BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Precision BioSciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRECISION BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 1,30 $
Average target price 8,25 $
Spread / Average Target 535%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Amoroso President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Alexander Kelly Chief Financial Officer
Kevin J. Buehler Chairman
Derek N. Jantz Chief Scientific & Strategy Officer
Sinu Bhandaru Vice President-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRECISION BIOSCIENCES, INC.-81.08%155
MODERNA, INC.-41.92%57 702
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-27.75%37 865
LONZA GROUP AG-37.15%35 044
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.27.21%26 540
SEAGEN INC.-17.34%23 728