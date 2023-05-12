Precision BioSciences Announces Publication of its Preclinical In Vivo Gene Editing Abstract on Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Program for the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy 26th Annual Meeting

Late-Breaking Abstract Demonstrates Capabilities of ARCUS for Large Gene Excision In Vivo

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a clinical stage gene editing company developing ARCUS®-based ex vivo allogeneic CAR T and in vivo gene editing therapies, today announced that its late-breaking abstract presenting preclinical in vivo gene editing data for its PBGENE-DMD program, being developed for the potential treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), is available through the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 26th Annual Meeting website at https://annualmeeting.asgct.org/abstracts/abstract-details?abstractId=15227.

An oral presentation, ARCUS-Mediated Excision of the “Hot Spot” Region of the Human Dystrophin Gene for the Treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), will be presented as part of the Late-breaking Abstracts 2 Session on May 19, 2023.

About ARCUS

ARCUS is a proprietary genome editing technology discovered and developed by scientists at Precision BioSciences. It uses sequence-specific DNA-cutting enzymes, or nucleases, that are designed to either insert (knock-in), excise (knock-out), or repair DNA of living cells and organisms. ARCUS is based on a naturally occurring genome editing enzyme, I-CreI, that evolved in the algae Chlamydomonas reinhardtii to make highly specific cuts in cellular DNA and stimulate gene insertion at the cut site by homologous recombination. Precision's platform and products are protected by a comprehensive portfolio including nearly 100 patents to date.

About DMD

DMD is a genetic disorder associated with mutations in the dystrophin gene that prevent production of the dystrophin protein. Dystrophin stabilizes the cell membrane during muscle contraction to prevent damage, and the absence of intact dystrophin protein leads to inflammation, fibrosis, and progressive loss of muscle function and mass. Over time, children with DMD will develop problems walking and breathing, eventually leading to death in the second or third decade of life due to progressive cardiomyopathy and respiratory insufficiency. DMD occurs in 1 in 3,500 to 5,000 male births, and currently there are limited approved therapies available for patients.

About Precision BioSciences, Inc.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving life (DTIL) with its novel and proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform. ARCUS is a highly precise and versatile genome editing platform that was designed with therapeutic safety, delivery, and control in mind. Using ARCUS, the Company’s pipeline consists of several in vivo gene editing candidates designed to cure genetic and infectious diseases where no adequate treatments exist and multiple ex vivo clinical candidates. For more information about Precision BioSciences, please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com.

