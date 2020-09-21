Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Precision BioSciences, Inc.    DTIL

PRECISION BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(DTIL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Precision BioSciences : Elo Life Systems Appoints Food and Beverage Industry Technology Leader Alec Hayes as Vice President of Technology and Products

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/21/2020 | 07:40am EDT

Durham, N.C., September 21, 2020 - Elo Life Systems, a food and agriculture company with a mission to improve human health and wellness, today announced that Alec Hayes, Ph.D., has joined Elo Life Systems as Vice President of Technology and Products. In his role, Alec will be responsible for Elo's research and development pipeline and strategic expansion of Elo's integrated suite of capabilities to enable accelerated product development.

'Through thoughtful analysis of opportunities and challenges in the industry, Elo has embarked on impactful programs of immediate relevance to human nutrition and the health of our planet,' commented Fayaz Khazi, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Elo Life Systems. 'Alec's experience at the nexus of food and human health will be instrumental as we fast-track Elo's pipeline and long-term vision.'

'With a product-ready genome editing platform, world-class expertise in target discovery, and an end-to-end infrastructure that enables expedited trait validation, Elo is uniquely positioned to improve human health through rapid product development,' said Alec Hayes. 'I look forward to joining the incredibly talented group at Elo, working to create sustainable production of a more nutritious, and climate-resilient food supply.'

Prior to joining Elo, Alec served as the Technical Director of Agricultural Technologies at The Coca-Cola Company in Atlanta. There, he helped drive long-term strategic opportunities in beverage innovation and address agricultural supply chain challenges. Prior to that, Alec held technical leadership roles at PepsiCo and Altria and brings over 20 years of industry experience in translational agriculture, developing plant-based strategies to advance consumer-focused product solutions. Alec holds a Ph.D. in plant molecular genetics from Virginia Tech.

About Elo Life Systems, Inc.

Elo's mission is to create novel products that enhance the nutrition and diversity of the global food supply. To address agricultural needs, Elo partners with stakeholders in the food systems value chain to bridge gaps and meet needs across agricultural productivity, nutritional demand, food security, climate-resilience, and human wellness. Elo Life Systems, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL). To learn more about Elo Life Systems please visit www.elolife.ag.

Investor and Media Contact:
Maurissa Messier
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
mmessier@elolife.ag

Disclaimer

Precision BioSciences Inc. published this content on 21 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2020 11:39:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PRECISION BIOSCIENCES, INC.
07:40aPRECISION BIOSCIENCES : Elo Life Systems Appoints Food and Beverage Industry Tec..
PU
07:02aPRECISION BIOSCIENCES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial St..
AQ
07:01aSPRINGWORKS THERAPEUTICS : Precision BioSciences and SpringWorks Therapeutics An..
AQ
07:01aPrecision BioSciences and SpringWorks Therapeutics Announce Clinical Collabor..
GL
09/18PRECISION BIOSCIENCES : and Servier Expand CAR T Oncology Development Collaborat..
AQ
09/17PRECISION BIOSCIENCES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial St..
AQ
09/17PRECISION BIOSCIENCES : and Servier Expand CAR T Oncology Development Collaborat..
AQ
09/17PRECISION BIOSCIENCES : and Servier Expand CAR T Oncology Development Collaborat..
AQ
09/17Precision BioSciences and Servier Expand CAR T Oncology Development Collabora..
GL
09/09PRECISION BIOSCIENCES : Receives Fast Track Designation from U.S. Food and Drug ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16,9 M - -
Net income 2020 -127 M - -
Net cash 2020 302 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,52x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 311 M 311 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,56x
EV / Sales 2021 4,82x
Nbr of Employees 220
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart PRECISION BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Precision BioSciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRECISION BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 17,57 $
Last Close Price 5,95 $
Spread / Highest target 320%
Spread / Average Target 195%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew R. Kane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Thomson Chief Operating Officer
Abid Ansari CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Jeff Smith Chief Technology Officer
Derek N. Jantz Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRECISION BIOSCIENCES, INC.-57.16%311
LONZA GROUP62.00%46 758
CELLTRION, INC.61.05%33 531
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.58.36%31 483
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.1.69%30 052
MODERNA, INC.257.21%27 570
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group